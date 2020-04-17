Goring steps down as AVHS boys basketball coach

Cites desire to be more involved in his children’s activities
Zach Goring’s association with Apple Valley basketball started in second grade, when he began playing in youth leagues. Now he wants to help his daughter and son enjoy their time as youth players.
That’s what prompted his decision to step down as Apple Valley High School boys basketball coach after 11 seasons. He guided what became one of the state’s most dominant programs; the Eagles won three state Class 4A championships in five seasons from 2013 through 2017.
“I have two basketball players of my own at home and I’ve found it increasingly challenging to give as much energy and attention as I would like to either of my important coaching roles,” Goring wrote in his resignation letter posted on social media Thursday.
Goring, whose family lives in Farmington, has a daughter (Lexi) in seventh grade and a son (Ben) in fifth grade. Both are playing basketball; Goring also coaches a Minnesota Stars softball team for which his daughter plays.
He played high school basketball for Apple Valley and college basketball for St. Cloud State. Goring was a graduate assistant coach at St. Cloud State and coached at Eastview for one season before returning to Apple Valley High as an assistant. He became head coach in 2009, essentially trading roles with Mike Fritze, who had been the Eagles’ head coach.
He coached two players that went on to the NBA – Tyus Jones of the Memphis Grizzlies, who became Apple Valley’s career scoring leader, and Gary Trent Jr. of the Portland Trailblazers. Another former Eagles player, Tre Jones, has entered the 2020 NBA Draft and is projected as a first-round pick.
Goring’s teams won state championships in 2013, 2015 and 2017. The Eagles were second in the 2018 Class 4A tournament and third in 2016.
Goring helps run his family’s lawn care business in the south metro. He also has been a substitute teacher at Apple Valley High School, a role he said he hopes to continue.
