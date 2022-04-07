Scrimmage will be at Lakeville North on Saturday
While it might not have been planned as a barnstorming tour, the University of Minnesota volleyball team’s willingness to take their show on the road could benefit the Gophers and the sport.
Minnesota, an NCAA Elite Eight participant in 2021, played the first scrimmage of its spring schedule April 2 against South Dakota at Blue Earth High School. On Saturday, April 9, the Gophers come to Lakeville North High School for a joint practice and scrimmage with North Dakota State. The scrimmage was to have been on the Gophers’ home court at Maturi Pavilion, but a conflict with another event left the volleyball team looking for another venue.
“Last summer we had Minnesota’s associate head coach, Matt Houk, and his wife (Jennifer, a Minnesota assistant coach) run a camp at the high school,” Lakeville North head volleyball coach Jackie Richter said. “So we already had a relationship with the Minnesota program. Then, Matt called and said they were looking for a place to hold their scrimmage with North Dakota State because there was a conflict at the Pavilion. We thought it would be a great idea to have it here.”
All of Saturday’s events are free and open to the public. The teams will practice from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. After a lunch break, warmups will start at 1:30, followed by the scrimmage at 2. The scrimmage will be four sets to 25 points.
During Saturday’s activities, the Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation will conduct free youth heart screenings in the Lakeville North auxiliary gymnasium. The foundation was created in 2015 following Eastview Bantam AA hockey player Patrick Schoonover’s death from an undiagnosed aneurysm in November 2014. The foundation has arranged for screenings for 4,000 children, about 500 of whom were found to have elevated blood pressure or a heart abnormality.
Appointments are required for the heart screenings. For more information visit www.playforpatrick.org/lakeville.
Although there will be no former Lakeville North or Lakeville South players on the court during the scrimmage Saturday, it will feature a number of athletes familiar to those who follow Minnesota high school volleyball. The Gophers have six Minnesotans on their roster and the Bison have seven. The natives include Eagan High School graduate Ellie Husemann and Eastview graduate Lauren Crowl, both of whom play for Minnesota. NDSU players Kelley Johnson and Abby Moe are Eagan graduates.
Gophers players Taylor Landfair, CC McGraw, Melani Shaffmaster and Jenna Wenaas have been named to the 2022 USA Volleyball Women’s Collegiate National Team, which will train in California in June under the watch of U.S. Women’s National Team coaches. McGraw played high school volleyball in the South Suburban Conference at Prior Lake.
Richter said bringing the event to a volleyball hotbed such as the south metro can only help the Minnesota and North Dakota State programs from a public relations and recruiting standpoint, and it might make sense for the teams to do something like this annually at a high school.
“The South Suburban Conference is incredibly strong,” she said. “I think it’s good for the teams, and it’s an honor for us to have this at Lakeville North.”
Although it will be up to the teams, Richter said she’s hoping the players will be available to speak with fans at some point during the day. “If they have 20-30 minutes at the end of the day to do kind of a meet and greet, that would be great,” she said.
Minnesota also will hold scrimmages against the University of St. Thomas at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Maturi Pavilion and against Kansas State at 1:30 p.m. April 23 at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
