Farmington native will be co-offensive coordinator this season
Not many people can say they were there the last two times Minnesota wrested Paul Bunyan’s Axe from Wisconsin.
Matt Simon can.
In 2003 he was a senior All-State football player at Farmington High School, considering an opportunity to walk on at Minnesota, and was in the stands when the Gophers beat the Badgers 37-34 at the Metrodome. Rhys Lloyd, an Eastview High School graduate, kicked the winning field goal on the last play of the game.
The Gophers kept the Axe only one year. By 2018, Simon was the Gophers’ wide receivers coach, and Minnesota ended a 14-game losing streak against Wisconsin, reclaiming the Axe with a 37-15 victory in Madison.
The opportunity for moments like that brought Simon back to Minnesota in 2017 after a college career at Northern Illinois, a brief shot at the NFL, and coaching stops at St. Thomas, Northern Illinois, Rutgers and Western Michigan.
“That always was kind of the dream, but I didn’t know if it would ever happen,” Simon said. “I grew up a Gophers fan. Waking up every morning wearing the block ‘M’ is a good feeling.”
Now, Simon is trying to help head coach P.J. Fleck take Minnesota to the upper echelon of college football. The Gophers closed the first 11-victory season in school history by beating Southeastern Conference power Auburn 31-24 in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. Simon took over as offensive coordinator – and chief play-caller – for the bowl game after previous offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca left to join the Penn State coaching staff.
Simon was passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2019. This year he will be co-offensive coordinator (with Mike Sanford) and receivers coach.
Molded by the Tigers
His football roots are in Farmington, where he was a three-sport athlete (also playing basketball and baseball). He helped the Tigers reach the state playoffs in 2002 and 2003. The 2003 team went 11-2 and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals before losing to Hutchinson at the Metrodome.
Simon played on both sides of the line of scrimmage, with 55 receptions and 13 touchdowns at wide receiver and 55 tackles at safety.
More than specific games or plays, “I think what I remember most is the camaraderie, and the support system” at Farmington, he said. “As the years went on, there were some incredible people around me who helped me do things I didn’t think I’d be able to achieve.”
Mark Froehling was the Tigers’ head football coach while Simon was at Farmington. Simon said Froehling, who retired from coaching after the 2014 season, was “probably a bigger influence on me than he realizes. He wasn’t a big yeller and screamer. He knew he didn’t need to do that to get his point across. And he cared about his players away from the field.”
Froehling also was known for taking time during practice to read passages from personal and team development books to his players. That’s something the Minnesota staff also tries to do, Simon said.
College career
Instead of walking on at Minnesota, Simon took a scholarship offer at Northern Illinois. As a redshirt junior in 2017 he had 52 catches for 969 yards and five touchdowns, numbers that undoubtedly pleased his receivers coach, a recent Northern Illinois alumnus named P.J. Fleck.
In his final season at Northern Illinois, Simon played for a new head coach – Jerry Kill, who coached the Huskies for three seasons before leaving in later 2010 for the same job at Minnesota.
Simon was not selected in the 2009 NFL Draft, then was passed over in the first wave of undrafted free agent signings. Eventually, he received an invitation to New Orleans’ rookie camp, where Simon described himself as “11th on an 11-man depth chart.” He made enough of an impression to stick around and found a spot on the Saints’ practice squad. The team needed to do some roster juggling because of injuries, causing Simon to lose his spot on the practice squad.
Saints coach Sean Payton asked Simon to remain in New Orleans in case the team needed a receiver later in the season. If the Saints had, Simon might have gotten a Super Bowl ring. New Orleans defeated the Vikings in overtime in the NFC Championship Game, then beat Indianapolis in the Super Bowl.
“Two days after the Super Bowl, they re-signed me,” Simon said. “I went to training camp with the Saints (in 2010) but was cut. By that time, I was kind of able to go out on my terms. I’d gotten a taste of pro football, and I was ready to help other players.”
Football lures him back
Simon has a degree in organizational management that he expected to apply toward a business career, but it wasn’t long before he was pulled back to football. He got a job at Northern Illinois as an offensive quality control coach, an unpaid position. The lifestyle was the opposite of glamorous.
“Basically, I was living in my car,” Simon said. “I kept my clothes in the car, crashed on my buddy’s couch and took showers at the football facility.
“My coach in college, Joe Novak, told me, ‘If you can imagine being able to live without coaching, then don’t do it.’ You have to be so passionate about it every day, from the minute you wake up. And I think I’m that way.”
That led to a part-time job at St. Thomas as tight ends coach, followed by two years at Rutgers, where an $18,000 salary “made me think I’d become a millionaire,” Simon said.
In 2014, Fleck was in his second season as head coach at Western Michigan and brought in Simon as wide receivers coach. Their association continues to this day.
“He’s passionate about football, as everybody knows,” Simon said. “He takes an interest in the receivers, because that’s where he played, and he used to be a receivers coach. But coach Fleck gives his assistants a lot of room to work. If you’re his receivers coach, you’re head coach of the receivers.”
Simon briefly considered pursuing the Western Michigan head coaching job when Fleck left for Minnesota in 2017, but he decided to join the Gophers’ staff. “I thought there were still things I could learn,” he said, “and my desire to come home and be part of something here was greater than my desire to start that next chapter (head coaching) in my life.”
NFL eyes receivers
Three receivers Simon coached have been drafted by NFL teams, the most recent being Tyler Johnson, who was picked by Tampa Bay last month. Johnson was one of five Gophers selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
“Tyler is a quality person. He’s intelligent and doesn’t let himself get out of control,” Simon said. “He can take something he sees on film and translate it to the football field very quickly.”
The COVID-19 pandemic ended the Gophers’ spring practice early, and coaches currently aren’t allowed to go to campus or hit the road for recruiting. The Minnesota coaches adapted quickly to virtual recruiting, and they still can have regular meetings with players. Simon added that it doesn’t hurt that when he goes down the hall for a bottle of water he likely will see his wife and son.
Still, he’s anxious to get back to the regular routine. The Gophers return a number of regulars on offense, including Rashod Bateman, the 2019 Big Ten Receiver of the Year, and quarterback Tanner Morgan. The 2021 recruiting class is rated eighth nationally by 247sports.com.
The program has momentum, and Simon wants to help it continue.
“The exciting thing is, kids are getting to see what Minneapolis and the university are about,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.