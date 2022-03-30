Former South Suburban Conference volleyball players are prevalent on the University of Minnesota roster, and on Saturday, April 9, they will return to a gym they know well.
The Gophers are playing four matches on their 2022 spring schedule, with the April 9 date bringing them to Lakeville North High School for a scrimmage with North Dakota State.
Warmups and drills start at 10:30 a.m. After a lunch break, the teams return to the court for pre-match warmups at 1:30 p.m. The scrimmage starts at 2, with the Gophers and Bison playing four sets to 25 points.
The Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation will offer free youth heart screenings in the Lakeville North auxiliary gym. Registration is required for the screenings; to register, visit playforpatrick.org/lakeville.
All of the day’s events are open to the public.
The Gophers are coming off a 22-9 season and NCAA Elite Eight appearance in 2021. Returnees include senior middle blocker Ellie Husemann, an Eagan High School graduate who was second on the team in total blocks last season. Opposite hitter Lauren Crowl is a redshirt freshman. The Eastview High graduate was Class 3A first-team All-State in 2020 and third-team All-American.
Also on the Gophers’ spring roster are former SSC players Rachel Kilkelly (Shakopee), C.C. McGraw (Prior Lake) and Julia Hanson (Prior Lake). Hanson was the Ms. Baden Volleyball Award winner as the state’s top high school senior in 2021.
The North Dakota State roster has seven Minnesotans, including Eagan High graduates Kelley Johnson and Abby Moe. Johnson has played three seasons with the Bison, leading the team in assists in 2020-21 and finishing second in assists the other two seasons. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the additional season awarded to athletes that competed in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 schedule.
Moe, a 2021 Eagan grad, appeared in one match at NDSU last year and has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Minnesota’s spring schedule begins with a match against South Dakota at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Blue Earth High School. The Gophers defeated South Dakota in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament. Minnesota plays St. Thomas on April 14 at Maturi Pavilion before closing the spring schedule against Kansas State on April 23 at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
One of the Lakeville connections to the Gophers’ spring tour is Lakeville High School graduate and 2004 U.S. Olympic volleyball player Elisabeth (“Wiz”) Bachman, now married to Minnesota head coach Hugh McCutcheon.
