Legion baseball teams preparing for Sub-State tournament
Six local teams competed last weekend in the Gopher Classic, which bills itself as the largest American Legion baseball tournament in North America. None of the six, however, advanced past the pool-play round.
Burnsville, Eastview and Farmington had strong showings in pool play. Burnsville won four of its five games in its group in Victoria, but the Cobras elected not to go on to the championship bracket. Eastview and Farmington were 3-2 in their pools. Eastview lost its final game 13-12 to Hickman, Nebraska, when a victory would have sent the Thunder to the playoff rounds. Farmington was 3-2 in pool play at Woodbury High School.
Lakeville North, serving as host of a pool play group at Fredrickson Field in Elko New Market, lost all five of its games. Rosemount was 2-3 in pool play at Haddox Field in Bloomington. Eagan, playing at Lions Park in Waconia, won two out of five games in its pool.
Pool play concluded Sunday, with single-elimination playoffs involving 16 bracket winners running Monday and Tuesday. West Fargo, N.D., defeated St. Michael-Albertville 10-1 in the championship game Tuesday at Minnetonka High School.
Burnsville, which will be host of the state American Legion Division I tournament later this month, defeated Watertown, S.D., 5-4 in a first-round game at the Victoria pool July 8. The Cobras defeated Rapid City, S.D., 9-3 and Wayzata 10-3 on July 9, then beat Maple Plain-Orono 9-6 on July 10. The Cobras lost to Papillion, Nebraska, 10-1, in their final pool-play game. After Burnsville declined to go on to the championship bracket, the Cobras were replaced by Watertown (also 4-1 in pool play), which lost to Millard West of Nebraska 14-1 in the round of 16.
Eastview had a couple of wild games at the Eden Prairie pool-play site, including its 13-12 loss to Hickman on July 10. Eastview built an 11-5 lead by the fifth inning, highlighted by Stevie Schmitt’s three-run double. Hickman then scored the next seven runs before singles by Dahltyn Virnig, Schmitt and Benjy VandeBerg tied the game 12-12.
In a July 9 game against Osseo the Thunder led 7-2 in the fourth inning, saw Osseo rally to take a 12-8 lead, then scored five runs in the top of the seventh to win 13-12. Virnig tied the game with a two-run double, then Schmitt singled home Virnig for the go-ahead run.
Eastview also defeated Renner, S.D., 12-4 and Rapid City, S.D., in its bracket. The Thunder opened pool play with a 5-3 loss to Eden Prairie.
Farmington opened pool play in Woodbury with an 8-0, five-inning victory over Ralston, Nebraska. Kobe Young was the winning pitcher. Tyler Borlik pitched a complete game as Post 189 defeated Omaha (Nebraska) Skutt 2-1 in the second round.
After a 10-7 loss to Woodbury on July 9, Farmington came back with an 8-3 victory over Brainerd on July 10. Carter Hoff was the winning pitcher. Farmington lost its final pool-play game 9-8 to Rogers despite Owen Giesen’s third home run of the tournament.
Rosemount Blue Legion is 11-8 after winning two of five pool-play games in Bloomington. Rosemount lost to Sioux Falls (S.D.) East 4-3 and defeated Wausau, Wisconsin, 4-3 on July 8. Rosemount dropped two games July 9, losing to Omaha Burke of Nebraska 4-2 and Moorhead 11-7. Rosemount defeated Bloomington Blue 9-1 in its final Gopher Classic game July 10.
Eagan Blue opened pool play in Waconia with a 5-3 loss to the host team July 8, followed by a 13-11 victory over New Prague. The next day, the Patriots lost to eventual pool champion Stillwater 7-2. On July 10, Eagan defeated Omaha Central 8-4 before losing to the Billings (Montana) Scarlets 8-0 in five innings.
This was the 44th Gopher Classic tournament. It has expanded to 96 teams, although 95 ended up playing last week because of one last-minute withdrawal. More than 40 teams came from out of state to participate, including several from Canada.
Minnesota American Legion teams are ramping up for Sub-State tournaments that are scheduled to begin next week. Fifteen Sub-State tourneys will take place, with each champion advancing to the state tournament to join Burnsville, which will receive an automatic berth as host. The state Legion tournament begins Thursday, July 28, at Rich Vanderlaan and Bob Bunnell fields at Alimagnet Park. Some early-round games will be played at Memorial Park in Prior Lake and Joe Schleper Stadium in Shakopee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.