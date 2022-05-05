Eastview boys take team title; Rosemount’s Rexing is medalist
If the Eastview and Rosemount boys golf teams believe in omens and vibes, everything was positive last week at Bunker Hills.
Those who follow Minnesota high school golf know teams know the large-school programs are trying to get to Bunker Hills in June for the Class 3A state tournament. The Lightning and Irish saw reasons to feel good about their chances after playing in the Bunker Hills Invitational on April 28. Eastview shot a season-best 299 to win the 28-team tournament by one stroke. Individual medalist was Rosemount senior Owen Rexing, who shot 3-under-par 69 to finish one stroke ahead of Eastview’s Tyler Wanous.
Eastview also won the first South Suburban Conference tournament on April 25 and last weekend tied for third at The Preview, a 36-hole tournament at Edinburgh USA that features a number of teams expected to contend for places at the state tournament. Eastview, ranked fifth in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association, has been competing mostly in inclement weather, like all other Minnesota teams.
“April was not good. We know there’s going to be some bad weather in April, but this year was the worst I can remember,” Eastview coach Mark Wanous said. “But when you play in that kind of weather you see who the grinders are, who’s going to be able to perform even when the weather’s not good. The kids have to understand that when it’s section (tournament) time later in the year it’ll probably be warmer, but you still might have to play in the rain.”
The Lightning’s Joey Rohlwing shot 72 at the Bunker Hills tourney, tying for sixth individually, while Jack Hanson and Tyler Cords shot 78 and 79.
Rosemount’s Rexing continued a streak of consistent play with his medal at Bunker Hills. He shot 73 or better in his first four tournaments for the Irish.
Rosemount was seventh in the team competition at Bunker Hills, with Rob Boldus shooting 79, Will Pasch 80 and Alex Fjeld 82.
Eastview returned four of the top six players from a team that finished third at the 2021 state Class 3A tournament. That basically guaranteed an invitation to The Preview, where the Lightning tied for third with Eden Prairie, 18 strokes behind tournament champion and No. 1-ranked Edina. Two Eastview players, Rohlwing and Tyler Wanous, tied for third individually.
“It’s exciting to get into a tournament like that, and I thought our kids were competitive,” Mark Wanous said. “By Saturday, it was our fifth tournament round in six days and I think fatigue caught up with a few of our guys. High school kids think they can play every day, but you just can’t.”
Rohlwing shot a career-low 69 in the first round of The Preview, taking a 1-shot lead. He eagled his first hole of the second round to get to 5 under for the tournament before finishing with a 76 and a tie for third, three strokes from the individual medal. Tyler Wanous shot 69, his career best and the lowest second-round score, to tie Rohlwing for third.
Farmington’s Kyler Schwamb shot 72 and 75 to tie for seventh place. The Tigers finished 10th in the 16-team tourney, and Lakeville South placed 14th.
