Lightning boys shoot school record at StoneRidge
Eastview junior Megan Young shot 75 on Monday to finish second in the Brackett’s Crossing Invite girls golf tournament and leading the Lightning to the team championship.
Playing golf on Monday was a challenge with wind gusts reaching 40 mph, so it should be no surprise that three highly ranked teams coped with the weather better than most. Eastview, which had a 321 team score, was seventh in this week’s Minnesota Golf Association state rankings, which do not separate teams by enrollment class. Lake City, ranked third, was runner-up at the Brackett’s Crossing tourney, eight strokes behind Eastview. Fifth-ranked Lakeville South Lakeville South was third at 332. Eastview and Lakeville South are Class 3A teams and Lake City is in Class 2A.
Ava Hanneman of Orono shot 1-over-par 72 to take first place individually. Young made two birdies en route to her 75. In third was Lakeville South junior Jovie Ordal, who shot 76.
Eastview senior Emma Lai shot 80 to tie for fifth place and sophomore Addison Schafer had an 81 to tie for seventh. Serafina Swanson had the Lightning’s other counting team score, an 85.
Ava Ernst (84), Quinn Benolkin (85), and Allison Loer (87) had their scores count toward Lakeville South’s team total.
Rosemount finished 10th, Eagan 11th, Farmington 12th, Lakeville North 13th and Apple Valley 14th in the 15-team invitational. Avary Johnson shot 88 to lead Apple Valley, Alyssa Fitzgerald had a 92 for Rosemount, Allie Mackinac shot 96 for Eagan, Olivia Hanson had a 96 for Lakeville North, and Shelby Burns and Jayla Mayo each shot 99 for Farmington. Burnsville didn’t enter a team in the tournament but junior Bailey Tilley competed individually and tied for 35th with a 97.
Eastview won the 2022 South Suburban Conference championship and finished third in the state Class 3A tournament. The Lightning’s task figures to be a little tougher this year after their best player from 2002, Lauryn Finley, moved to Florida. Finley finished seventh in last year’s state tourney.
But Eastview demonstrated it’s still competitive, and Lakeville South is on the Lightning’s heels. The teams played Wednesday (after this edition went to press) in a tournament at The Jewel in Lake City.
Eastview par-breakers
Eastview turned in the lowest team score in the school’s boys golf history – 6-under-par 282 – at the East Ridge Invitational on April 26 at StoneRidge Golf Club. And the Lightning needed to be that good to win the tournament. They finished one stroke ahead of defending state Class 3A champion Edina.
Three Eastview players broke par at StoneRidge, led by senior Joey Rohlwing, whose 5-under 67 was the best round of his high school career. His round included eagles on the second and 17th holes, both par-5s. He tied for first with Torger Ohe of Edina.
Tyler Wanous shot 69 to tie for fourth and Jack Hanson’s 70 was good for a tie for seventh. A 76 by Tyler Cords also counted toward Eastview’s team total.
Rosemount shot 301 to finish fourth, with ninth-grader Mason Eaton placing 10th individually with a 72. Lakeville North shot 335, placing 15th of 18 teams.
The victory at the East Ridge Invitational moved Eastview up three spots to fifth in the Minnesota Golf Association state rankings. Maple Grove is the top-ranked team, Edina is fourth, and South Suburban Conference teams Farmington and Lakeville North are sixth and seventh.
Eastview, which won the opening SSC tournament by seven strokes last week at Heritage Links, finished fourth last weekend at The Preview at Edinburgh USA in Brooklyn Park. Maple Grove won the two-day event, which features many of the state’s top-ranked teams. Eastview had a two-day total of 613, including 301 in the second round. Teams are allowed to have only five players instead of the customary six, which reduces the margin for error somewhat.
Rohlwing had a two-day total of 145 (1 over par) to finish fourth individually at The Preview.
Dakota County Invite
Hastings braved a steady rain to win the nine-team Dakota County Invite boys tournament April 28 at Emerald Greens. Rosemount finished second with a 297 total, three strokes behind Hastings. Burnsville and Apple Valley finished eighth and ninth.
Rosemount’s Joey Mackinac and Mason Eaton each shot even-par 73 to tie for fourth place.
