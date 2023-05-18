Lightning’s Wanous shoots 68 at Valleywood
As the temperature increased, Eastview’s scores dropped as the Lightning boys golf team remained unbeaten in South Suburban Conference varsity tournaments.
Two Eastview players broke par in their team’s 10-stroke victory at a conference tourney Monday at Valleywood Golf Course. Eastview has won the first three varsity conference tournaments. The fourth SSC tourney was scheduled Thursday at Fountain Hills in Farmington, with the final tournament Monday, May 22, at Meadows at Mystic Lake.
The Lightning’s team score was 4-over 288. Farmington finished second on Monday, the third time the Tigers have been runner-up to Eastview in conference events. Rosemount and Prior Lake tied for third, two strokes behind Farmington and 12 behind Eastview. Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Eagan, Burnsville and Apple Valley were sixth through 10th.
Eastview, fifth in the Minnesota Golf Association state rankings, had two of the top three individual finishers Monday. Tyler Wanous, a senior, shot 3-under-par 68. Also shooting under par were Eastview senior Joey Rohlwing and Farmington senior Kyler Schwamb, both of whom shot 69. Rosemount sophomore Joey Mackinac and Eastview senior Jack Hanson both shot 71.
Wanous had five birdies in his medalist round. Rohlwing also had five birdies. Schwamb had four birdies and holed his second shot for eagle on the 393-yard, par-4 third.
John Kisch, Jordan Brothers and Tyler Cords all shot 80 for Eastview at Valleywood. Zach Rouleau (74), Cale Thompson (76) and Jaden Kelly (79) had their scores count for Farmington. All six of Rosemount’s players shot 78 or better, including Mackinac’s 71, 76s by Wyatt Holmes and Mason Eaton, and 77 by Nick Bayer.
Senior Evan Raiche shot 72 to lead Lakeville North. Riley Barnett, Cullen Ryan and Owen Segna all shot 78 for Lakeville South. Michael Johnson’s 76 was Eagan’s best individual score. Liam Hull turned in a 79 for Burnsville and T.J. Robb shot 81 for Apple Valley.
Eastview, Rosemount, Eagan, Burnsville and Apple Valley will be among the teams competing in the boys Class 3A, Section 3 tournament June 2 and 5 at Bunker Hills Golf Course, also the site of the state tournament in mid-June. Farmington, Lakeville North and Lakeville South play in the 36-hole Class 3A, Section 1 tournament May 30-31 at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City.
SSC girls
Lakeville South won two of the first three South Suburban Conference girls golf tournaments, with the fourth scheduled Thursday, May 25, at Emerald Greens.
The Cougars finished eight strokes ahead of defending conference champion Eastview in the SSC’s third tourney May 8 at Crystal Lake in Lakeville. South junior Jovie Ordal shot 1-under-par 70 to finish first individually by six strokes. Lakeville South’s Quinn Benolkin shot 83 to finish fourth, Allison Loer shot 84 to tie for fifth and Ava Ernst shot 87 to finish 10th.
Eastview was led by senior Emma Lai, who shot 77 to finish third. Sera Swanson shot 84 to tie for fifth, Addison Schafer shot 85 to tie for seventh and Megan Young shot 86 for ninth place.
Farmington, Lakeville North, Rosemount and Eagan were fourth through seventh in the May 8 conference tourney. Burnsville and Apple Valley were ninth and 10th. Leading players for their respective teams were Shelby Burns of Farmington (88), Olivia Hanson of Lakeville North (89), Bailey Tilley of Burnsville (90), Alyssa Fitzgerald of Rosemount (95), Allie Mackinac of Eagan (95) and Eleanor Carlson of Apple Valley (104).
Lakeville South, ranked sixth in the state by the MGA, also won the first South Suburban Conference tournament of the season April 18 at Valleywood. Eastview, ranked eighth in the state, came in six strokes ahead of South on April 25 at Inver Wood in Inver Grove Heights.
Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount play in the Class 3A, Section 3 tournament June 2 and 5 at Bunker Hills. Farmington and the Lakeville teams play in the Section 1 tournament May 30 and June 1 at Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls. The Class 3A state tournament is June 13-14 at Bunker Hills.
