Golf: Burnsville’s Beckman wins a title on Champions tour

Tylke takes first in premier MGA event
A run of five consecutive birdies launched Cameron Beckman to the top of the leaderboard Sunday, and the Burnsville native stayed there to win his fourth tournament as a member of the PGA Tour and his first on the PGA Tour Champions.
Beckman’s victory at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y. jump-started a career that had stalled in his first season on the PGA Tour Champions, the tour’s circuit for players 50 and older. He won three times on the regular PGA Tour, most recently in 2010, but before Sunday his best finish in a PGA Tour Champions event had been a tie for 10th (twice).
Beckman was playing with only partial status on the PGA Tour Champions, but the victory gives him full status through 2022. He also earned a spot in this week’s U.S. Senior Open in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ernie Els, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, held a three-stroke lead after the second round of the 54-hole Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. He still led by three over Beckman in the final round after Beckman bogeyed the ninth hole.
The lead changed hands over the next five holes as Beckman birdied the 10th through 14th, punctuating the stretch with a 40-foot putt on the 14th. Els played the same five holes in 2 over par.
Beckman now was four strokes ahead and was able to survive some anxious moments down the stretch to hold off Els by one stroke. He made a 7-foot par putt on the 17th hole to maintain a two-stroke lead but hit his tee shot on the par-4 18th into a pond. After taking a penalty stroke, Beckman found the middle of the green with his third shot.
Els was short on a 25-foot birdie putt, and Beckman then two-putted for the victory. His winning score was 12-under 204.
Beckman was paired with Els and Darren Clarke, also a World Golf Hall of Fame member, in the final group. Although Beckman had experienced final-round pressure on the regular tour, Sunday was a new experience.
“I’ve never done that before. Never been in that spot, playing against guys who’ve won majors,” Beckman said in a story on pgatour.com. “My other wins I was not battling anyone who’s in the hall of fame.”
Beckman credited his sister, Tiffany Mattick, with helping him get out of his slump. Mattick is a performance coach for women in business and her company, There She Grows, is branching out into helping professional athletes. Beckman said he spent several hours on a Facetime chat with his sister sorting out why he wasn’t getting the results he was seeking in tournaments.
A 1988 graduate of Burnsville High School, Beckman was a member of the school’s first hall of fame induction group in 2006. He was a captain in golf and hockey, earning all-conference in both sports and playing for Burnsville in the 1987 state hockey tournament. He was a two-time NAIA All-American in golf at Texas Lutheran University and is a member of the NAIA Hall of Fame and Texas Lutheran Athletic Hall of Fame.
His best season on the PGA Tour was 2001, when he finished 50th on the money list and won the Southern Farm Bureau Classic for his first tour victory.
MGA Players’
Max Tylke, a former Eastview High School golfer who has become one of the state’s best men’s amateur golfers, won the Minnesota Golf Association Players’ Championship in June at Spring Hill Golf Club.
The Players’ is the MGA’s match-play championship. The association’s stroke-play championship, the MGA Amateur, takes place July 19-21 at Rush Creek Golf Club.
Playing on an injured left knee, Tylke won six matches in three days to win the MGA Players’. Tylke, playing out of the Legends Club in Prior Lake, defeated Mike Christensen 2 and 1 in the championship match. He was 1 under par for the 17 holes he played.
Tylke defeated two other products of local high schools in the quarterfinals and semifinals. He defeated two-time Players’ champion Trent Peterson, an Eagan High School graduate, 1 up in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Tylke topped 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Sammy Schmitz, a Farmington High grad, 3 and 1.
The MGA Players’ is the biggest victory of Tylke’s amateur career, which also includes two state Public Links championships. Earlier this season he played in sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open and competed in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball with Jamie Quesnel, an Eagan High graduate.
Teaming up for victory
Following a top-10 finish at the state high school Class 3A girls tournament, Emma Welch of Lakeville kept up a run of strong play by teaming with Jack Johnson to win the Minnesota Golf Association Mixed Amateur Team Championship last week at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Welch, who graduated from Lakeville North High School in June, will play golf at Xavier University. Johnson, who played at Chaska High, was Summit League Newcomer of the Year at North Dakota State in 2020-21.
Welch and Johnson had rounds of 63 and 64 to win the tournament by four strokes. The first round was played in a four-ball format. The second round was “Modified Chapman,” in which both players hit tee shots on every hole, then play second shots from where their partner’s tee shots stopped. Then it’s alternate shot until the ball is holed.
The Welch-Johnson team birdied its final six holes of the first round and made no bogeys in the second round.
