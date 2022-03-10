Lakeville South forward Tanner Ludtke does the traditional "fly-by" after scoring 10 seconds into the Cougars' state Class AA quarterfinal game against Hill-Murray on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Hill-Murray came back to win 3-2.
Lakeville South forward Tanner Ludtke does the traditional "fly-by" after scoring 10 seconds into the Cougars' state Class AA quarterfinal game against Hill-Murray on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Hill-Murray came back to win 3-2.
Quarterfinal loss sends Lakeville South to consolation bracket
One save left two teams shaking their heads.
Scrambling to get back in the game in the third period of its Class AA boys hockey quarterfinal game, Lakeville South got its chance. Junior forward Aidan Willis had the puck on his stick just outside the crease with nobody – including, it seemed, Hill-Murray goalie Jack Erickson – in front of him.
Willis one-timed the puck toward the lower left corner, but Erickson stretched the width of the goal to glove it. The save preserved Hill-Murray’s one-goal lead in a game the Pioneers went on to win 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center.
Willis “scores that goal nine out of 10 times in practice,” said Cougars forward Tanner Ludtke, whose pass on a 2-on-1 rush set up the opportunity.
Erickson’s teammates marveled at what was not only the save of the game, but perhaps the save of the tournament.
“I was on the ice, had a perfect view of it, and I think my jaw hit the ice,” Hill-Murray forward Dylan Godbout said. “I’ll be appreciative of that for the rest of my life.”
Lakeville South (25-4), seeking the state championship that eluded the Cougars last year when they lost in double overtime in the state final, instead saw its 16-game winning streak end at the hands of the No. 1 seed in the state tournament. The Cougars will play Moorhead in the consolation semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday at Mariucci Arena, with the winner playing for the consolation title at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Cougars started quickly, with Ludtke scoring 10 seconds into the game. Hill-Murray, however, struck for two goals in the next six minutes by defensemen Axel Begley and Leo Gruba, with Gruba’s coming on the power play.
Hill-Murray got a huge goal at 13 minutes, 40 seconds of the second period. Two Lakeville South players bumped into each other in the defensive zone and the puck came loose to Pioneers forward Gianni Hurley, who spun and scored on a wrist shot to make it 3-1.
Lakeville South responded with a goal by defenseman Tyler Lafferty at 3:19 of the third, just seconds after a Hill-Murray penalty expired. The Cougars kept pressing, forcing Erickson to make seven more saves in the period, but couldn’t get the tying goal.
“I told the guys after two periods I thought if we got one, we were going to get two,” South coach Josh Storm said. “I think all of us are a little bit shocked we didn’t get the second one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.