Girls lacrosse: SSC teams top preseason poll

South, Rosemount chase defending champ Prior Lake
Preseason rankings are largely influenced by the previous year’s results. But it’s difficult not to notice something the top three teams in the state girls lacrosse poll have in common: They’re from the same conference.
Prior Lake, Lakeville South and Rosemount held the top three spots in the poll, duplicating their order of finish in the 2021 state tournament when Prior Lake defeated Lakeville South for the championship and Rosemount won the third-place game.
This year, those three will be the teams to beat in a slightly smaller version of the South Suburban. There are eight girls lacrosse teams in the league following the Eastview and Eagan programs’ merger. This comes one year after Apple Valley and Burnsville entered a co-op arrangement.
Following is a capsule preview of the 2022 season for local teams:
Apple Valley/Burnsville
Coach: Kacie Waagbo.
Last year: 9-5 overall, 5-3 conference.
2022 so far: lost to Bloomington Jefferson 12-0 on April 15.
Coming up: at Shakopee, 7 p.m. Friday; vs. St. Louis Park, 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Burnsville High School).
Outlook: Job One will be finding some players who can score. Last year the Eagles got 69 goals from Taiva Reinertson, but she now plays at Liberty University. In fact, all five Valley Blaze players who scored 18 or more goals in 2021 have moved on. The team has a number of multi-sport athletes, including hockey stars Makayla Moran and Marie Moran, and the hope is their skills will translate quickly to lacrosse. Defender Isabella Jensen was the top scorer on Apple Valley’s girls hockey team, while Burnsville hockey goalie Olivia Tilbury fills the same role for the lacrosse team.
Eastview/Eagan
Coach: Alycia Monserrate.
Last year: Eastview 6-8 overall, 3-5 conference; Eagan 2-12 overall, 0-8 conference.
2022 so far: lost to Farmington 16-11 on Tuesday.
Coming up: vs. Bloomington Jefferson, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: Junior midfielder Jessica Wilhelm scored four goals for the new Eastview/Eagan co-op team in its season opener Tuesday and led her team in ground ball recoveries, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Farmington. Wilhelm played for Eastview last season, as did senior midfielder Meghan Keating and junior forward Emily Schweitzer, who scored twice each. Junior midfielder Kate Fifield, who was Eagan’s leading scorer last season, had two goals and two assists in the opener. Senior goalie Ella Day made nine saves for Eastview/Eagan.
Farmington
Coach: Steph LaVictoire.
Last year: 6-9 overall, 2-6 conference.
2022 so far: defeated Eastview/Eagan 16-11 on Tuesday.
Coming up: vs. Rochester Century, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.
Outlook: Lakeville South will be a solid favorite in the Section 1 playoffs but if any team can give the Cougars a run it might be a Farmington squad that returns 11 seniors. Two of the seniors, Alyssa Paul (Northwestern-St. Paul) and Reegan Werner (Wisconsin-Eau Claire) will play lacrosse in college. Another returning senior is 56-goal scorer Sam Moehle, who’s also going to Wisconsin-Eau Claire, only to play hockey. Karlie Bakker added 26 goals last season. The Tigers’ biggest concern might be in goal, where they have to replace a graduated starter.
Lakeville North
Coach: Laura Childs.
Last year: 7-9 overall, 4-4 conference; reached Section 1 final.
2022 so far: lost to Edina 16-2 on April 16; lost to Rosemount 23-0 on April 19.
Coming up: vs. Prior Lake, 5:30 p.m. Thursday; vs. Breck, 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: It’s been a rough start for the Panthers, who played top-10 teams in their first two games and were outscored 37-2. They play defending state champion Prior Lake on Thursday. Olivia Purdy was a double-digit goal last season, but the Panthers have to replace several of their other top scorers as well as their starting goalie.
Lakeville South
Coach: Patrick Crandall.
Last year: 16-2 overall, 7-1 conference; won Section 1 championship; runner-up in state tournment.
Coming up: at Rosemount, 5:30 p.m. Thursday; vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The No. 2-ranked Cougars graduated four seniors from last year’s team but return eight of their top nine scorers plus their starting goalie. The returning group includes prolific scorers Emily Moes and Lauren Sheets, who combined for 151 goals. Moes led the Cougars in goals, points, ground balls and draw controls. In case opponents try to gang up on Moes and Sheets, Brielle Fannin and Tori Tschida were 30-goal scorers last year. Senior Lindsay Wirfs, who stopped almost 52 percent of the shots she faced last season and had three shutouts, has committed to play lacrosse at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Rosemount
Coach: Kelsey Long.
Last year: 14-5 overall, 6-3 conference; won Section 3 championship; third in state tournament.
2022 so far: defeated Bloomington Jefferson 16-2 on April 16; defeated Lakeville North 23-0 on Tuesday.
Coming up: vs. Lakeville South, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Thursday’s game against Lakeville South matches two of the state’s most prolific offenses. It also will be the first game between the teams since the 2021 state semifinals, which Lakeville South won 10-9. Rosemount’s Emma Duchscherer, Sayla Lotysz and Ava Whelan all scored more than 50 goals last season. Lotysz and Whelan each have 10 goals in the Irish’s first two games this year. The Irish graduated one player – their starting goalie – from last year’s team, but Hastings transfer Lexi Carl has filled that spot. Senior Peyton State is one of Rosemount’s top defenders.
