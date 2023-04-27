Cougars are loaded, but other strong teams nipping at their heels
The last four state high school girls lacrosse champions were from the South Suburban Conference. Lakeville South will look to continue that streak as well as go back-to-back.
Although the Cougars graduated several key performers from an 18-1 team, they have abundant talent returning this year – and they expect to have senior Emily Moes, one of the state’s top players, available all season. Moes missed about half of the 2022 season while recovering from an injury but returned in time to assist in South’s run to its first state lacrosse championship.
Several teams stand in the Cougars’ way this season including Prior Lake, the 2019 and 2021 state champion, and Chanhassen, last year’s runner-up.
Below is a look at what’s coming up for Lakeville South and other girls lacrosse teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley/Burnsville
The co-op known as the Valley Blaze is in its third season and looks to improve on last year’s 2-13 record. The team split its first two games, losing to Hopkins 13-4 and defeating Northfield 14-3, and faced Farmington in its South Suburban Conference opener Tuesday.
Senior midfielder Marie Moran, who led the team in scoring last season, had six goals in the Valley Blaze’s first two games. Returnees Leah Kelly and Caleigh Craig have three goals each. Allie DeFauw, a newcomer to the varsity team this season, already has four goals. Other returnees include midfielder Alexandra Weigel and starting goalie Olivia Tilbury.
The Valley Blaze’s next game is at Shakopee at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.
Eastview/Eagan
Eastview/Eagan starts its second season as a girls lacrosse co-op. The team played host to Lakeville South on Tuesday after going 1-2 in its first three non-conference games.
The team’s top player is senior Jessica Wilhelm, already a five-time varsity letter-winner. She has signed with Bryant University in Rhode Island, which has a Division I program. Wilhelm (eight goals) and senior Katherine Fifield (nine) are the two most dangerous scorers on the team and possibly two of the most dangerous in the South Suburban Conference. They have scored about two-thirds of their team’s goals so far this season. Emily Schweitzer returns at forward and Meghan Keating is back at midfield, and Breanna Price, Carly Johnson and Lucy Stagness are returning defenders.
The team’s next game is 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Bloomington Kennedy at Eastview High School.
Farmington
The Tigers, coming off a 12-4 season and second place in the Section 1 tournament, started 2023 with a 21-4 victory over Mankato and losses to Blake and seventh-ranked Minnetonka.
Farmington graduated 11 seniors from last year’s roster but return several players with varsity experience, including seniors MaKenna Kadrlik and Madison Kadrlik. MaKenna leads the team in scoring with 10 points through three games, while Madison leads in ground ball recoveries. Caprese Meier, a sophomore, has six goals, and sophomore midfielder/defender Kendall Sainsbury currently leads the team in forced turnovers and draw controls.
Farmington’s next game is at Hill-Murray at noon Saturday.
Lakeville South
The Cougars are 34-3 in the two seasons after the hiatus forced in 2020 by COVID-19, and reached the state championship game both years. That didn’t happen by accident; in addition to being exceptionally determined, South was extremely talented. Six players from last year’s state championship roster were named first- or second-team All-State.
Senior forward/midfielder Emily Moes likely would have been All-State last season had she not missed eight games while recovering from off-season knee surgery. The future University of California player will help lead the South roster for first-year head coach Joel Tornell (previous head coach Patrick Crandall now coaches the women’s team at the College of St. Benedict).
Moes had six goals and three assists as the Cougars routed Owatonna 22-1 in their season opener April 22. Gabby Bouman, Tori Tschida and Katie Grubbs all were second-team All-State last season; they combined for nine goals and 16 points in the Owatonna game. Sophomore Kate Baell takes over in goal for first-team All-State player Lindsay Wirfs, now at San Diego State University.
Lakeville South played at Eastview/Eagan on Tuesday. Its next game is 7 p.m. Friday at Chanhassen in a rematch of the 2022 state championship game won by the Cougars 10-7.
Lakeville North
Shay Swanson, a 26-goal scorer last season, returns as the Panthers’ prime offensive threat. She had 11 goals in their first three games this season, where they went 2-1. Lakeville North lost its opener to Edina 14-4 before winning back-to-back games against Breck (15-9) and Rochester Century (10-4). Swanson had five goals in the victory over Century.
Midfielders Izzy Bohlman and Kayla Ross, along with forward Leah Hahs, also are among the North returnees. The defense is senior-dominated with returnees Bella Mayer, Taya Nelson and Maria Kelly, among others. Junior Brooke Wagenbach returns as the starting goalie.
Lakeville North, which was 5-10 last year, will get a chance to assess how much progress it’s made when it faces defending state champion Lakeville South at home at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, during the lacrosse program’s Youth Night.
Rosemount
The Irish weren’t far from winning the 2022 state championship. In the semifinals, they led eventual state champion Lakeville South 12-6 in the second half before losing 14-13 in double overtime. But there’s no time to stew about that as the Irish try to assemble the pieces for another playoff push.
Last year’s team was senior dominated; graduates included three players who were All-State or received honorable mention. This year’s roster has just two seniors, defenders Grace Fulsaas and Caroline Mroczenski.
Rosemount had four players who scored at least 27 goals last year. Aubrey Zaun, who had 27 last season, is back as the Irish hope for similar balance. Zaun, Emma Theisen, Ella Mills and Izzy Mroczenski each had four goals through the first two games this spring. Rachel Joseph, a ninth-grader, started both games in goal as the Irish defeated Bloomington Jefferson 11-9 and lost to Hill-Murray 9-8.
Rosemount played Lakeville North in its South Suburban Conference opener Tuesday. Next up are home non-conference games against Simley (7 p.m. Thursday) and Stillwater (2:30 p.m. Saturday).
