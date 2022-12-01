Lakeville South defends SSC championship
Some of the top players in South Suburban Conference girls hockey last season were seniors, which means it’s time for new standouts to step up.
Lakeville South graduated one of the state’s top lines; the Cougars will rely on last year’s supporting cast to become the headliners as they defend their league championship. Lakeville North looks ready to make a run as high-scoring forward Gracie Hanson is joined by several reinforcements who transferred in. Makayla Moran (Apple Valley) and Sophie Stramel (Rosemount) are gifted scorers and two of the league’s top returnees.
The wild card is the new Metro-South co-op team, which has Burnsville the host school joined by five others.
Here’s an early look at the eight South Suburban Conference teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Don Erdall.
Last season: 11-14-2 overall, reached Section 3AA semifinals.
2022-23 so far: 3-0 overall, 2-0 South Suburban Conference; defeated Prior Lake 4-3 on Nov. 22.
Next game: vs. Eastview, 6 p.m. Thursday, Apple Valley Sports Arena.
Let’s Play Hockey Class AA rank: 15th.
Outlook: The Eagles have ridden a potent offense to a tie for first in the conference, scoring 18 goals in their first three games. Sophomore Makayla Moran (14 points) has been one of the state’s most prolific forwards for a couple of years. Moran’s sister Marie, a senior and St. Cloud State recruit, has more than 100 points in her high school career. Goalie Eleanor Carlson, a ninth-grader, has stopped 56 of 61 shots in the last two games.
Eagan
Coach: Jessica Ptachick.
Last season: 5-20-1 overall, lost in Section 3AA quarterfinals.
2022-23 so far: 0-4 overall, 0-2 SSC; lost to Metro-South 4-3 on Nov. 22.
Next game: vs. Lakeville North, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Ptachick, an Apple Valley native who played college hockey at Bemidji State and St. Olaf, is in her first year as Eagan head coach. She will try to help the Wildcats get back on track after they won just nine games over the last two seasons. Forward Jaycee Bauman and defender Norah Drugge, both seniors, are two of the top returning players. Bauman and sophomore Sophia Sears each had four points through the first four games.
Eastview
Coach: Herb Harvey.
Last season: 11-13-1 overall, lost in Section 3AA quarterfinals.
2022-23 so far: 0-6 overall, 0-3 SSC; lost to Cretin-Derham Hall 3-0 on Nov. 26.
Next game: vs. Apple Valley, 6 p.m. Thursday, Apple Valley Sports Arena.
Outlook: The Lightning have time to turn things around before what could be a wide-open Section 3AA tournament in February. Before they can think about the postseason; however, they will need to break a goal drought. Eastview has been shut out in five of its first six games. Ella Schaefer has the team’s only goal so far in a 3-1 loss to Shakopee on Nov. 12. Forwards Erin Hayward and Jessica Wilhelm each scored more than 20 points last season.
Farmington
Coach: Jon Holmes.
Last season: 11-15 overall, lost in Section 1AA quarterfinals.
2022-23 so far: 0-2 overall and in SSC; lost to Lakeville South 3-2 on Nov. 22.
Next game: vs. Shakopee, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Returning forwards MaKenna Kadrlik and Abby Gehrke, along with returning defender Madison Kadrlik will lead the Tigers as they try to push Lakeville South, Lakeville North and defending champion Northfield in Section 1AA. Gehrke scored one goal in each of the Tigers’ first two games, losses to expected South Suburban Conference title contenders Lakeville South and Apple Valley.
Lakeville North
Coach: Buck Kochevar.
Last season: 12-14-1 overall, reached Section 1AA semifinals.
2022-23 so far: 2-2 overall, 2-0 SSC; defeated Eastview 5-0 on Nov. 22.
Next game: at Eagan, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Panthers lost two games on a season-opening trip to northern Minnesota but since then have looked like contenders for the South Suburban Conference and Section 1AA championships. Junior forward Gracie Hanson, who led the Panthers with 48 points last year, has seven goals in their first four games this season. Also back are junior defender Ashley Wagenbach, who scored 40 points last season, and goalie Kaia Weiland, an eighth-grader. North also received reinforcements in the form of several transfers from Burnsville, including forwards Addie Bowlby and Anna Tomas, and goalie Addison Oettinger.
Lakeville South
Coach: Tim Morris.
Last season: 24-3-1 overall, won conference championship, reached Section 1AA final.
2022-23 so far: 2-0 overall and in SSC; defeated Farmington 3-2 on Nov. 22.
Next game: vs. Rosemount, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Cougars have plenty of motivation to return to the Section 1AA final after doing just about everything but scoring in a 2-1 overtime loss to Northfield that ended their 2021-22 season. The Cougars graduated their top line (and top three scorers) from last season but should have good depth. Returnees include forwards Brynn O’Neill, Josie Grossman and Theresa Soltys, along with defender Lily Hunst. Junior Claire Bronson shared time in goal last season and was 11-1 with a 1.64 goals-against average.
Metro-South
Coach: Chris Lepper.
Last season (as Burnsville): 24-6-1 overall, won Section 3AA championship, finished fifth in state tournament.
2022-23 so far: 3-1 overall, 1-1 SSC; defeated Albert Lea 3-2 (OT) on Nov. 26.
Next game: vs. Prior Lake, 7 p.m. Thursday, Burnsville Ice Center.
Outlook: The Phoenix, a new co-op program, consist of players from Burnsville, Faribault and private schools St. Paul Academy, St. Agnes, De La Salle and Bethlehem Academy. Nine of the 30 players on the varsity/junior varsity roster are Burnsville High School students including senior forward Madisyn Krumholz, who has played two games and scored five points. The team will compete in the South Suburban Conference and Section 3AA.
Rosemount
Coaches: Kyle Finn and Jennifer Williams.
Last season: 19-9 overall, reached Section 3AA final.
2022-23 so far: 3-1 overall, 2-0 SSC; defeated Shakopee 5-1 on Nov. 22.
Next game: at Lakeville South, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Irish graduated scoring machine Whitney Tuttle, now at Minnesota State Mankato. But they should still have plenty of offense with returning forwards Sophie Stramel (55 points last season), Cece Hanson (38 points) and Anna Shandorf (31 points). Sophomore Annalee Holzer and senior Jessa Snippes each have five points in Rosemount’s first four games. The Irish have used three goalies so far – senior Laney Burton was the varsity backup last season, while junior Natalie Kendhammer and sophomore Avery Miller each won in their first start.
