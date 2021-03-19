Girls hockey playoffs: Eagles topple No. 1-seeded Blaze

Farmington, Lakeville South battle for Section 1AA title
Macy Mueller made 46 saves to lead Apple Valley to a 3-1 upset of No. 1 seed Burnsville in the Section 3AA girls hockey semifinals Thursday night.
The Apple Valley victory also ensures a new section champion as Burnsville was the 2020 winner. Apple Valley will play Eastview, a 5-1 winner over Rosemount on Thursday, in the section final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Apple Valley Sports Arena. Although both schools use that arena for home games, No. 2 seed Eastview will be the home team in the section final.
In the regular season, Burnsville (16-3-1) defeated Apple Valley (9-10-1) twice by a combined 12-2 en route to the South Suburban Conference championship. On Thursday at Burnsville Ice Center the Blaze outshot Apple Valley 47-17 but couldn’t solve Mueller, an eighth-grader who has a 3.36 goals-against average.
Apple Valley took a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals by Makayla Moran – her 29th of the season – and Molly Hentges. Burnsville forward Sami Bowlby cut the Blaze deficit to one at 8 minutes, 53 seconds of the third period, but Apple Valley’s Marie Moran scored into an empty net with 1:30 remaining.
Burnsville had 20 of its 47 shots on goal in the third period.
In the other Section 3AA semifinal, forward Jessica Wilhelm scored the go-ahead goal at 2:07 of the second period as Eastview defeated Rosemount. The Irish (9-8) took the lead on Whitney Tuttle’s first-period goal, but Rosemount was in front only nine seconds before Eastview forward Mikayla Kelley scored to tie the game.
Josie Ellingson also scored in the second period for Eastview, and Avery Chesek and Kelley scored in the third to put the game away.
Eastview takes a 14-4-2 record into the section championship game. Eastview won the first of two regular-season games against Apple Valley 5-3, with the teams tying 3-3 in the rematch.
The South Suburban Conference will send two teams to the state tournament – the Eastview-Apple Valley winner in Section 3AA and the winner of Friday’s Section 1AA final between Farmington and Lakeville South. Face-off in the Section 1AA final is 7 p.m. at Schmitz-Maki Arena in Farmington.
Farmington and Lakeville South received byes in the section quarterfinals, then both won semifinal games at home Wednesday night. Farmington (10-8-1) routed Owatonna 7-2 and Lakeville South (14-4-1) defeated previously unbeaten Northfield 3-1.
This is the fifth consecutive year Farmington has reached the Section 1AA final and the Tigers are seeking a third consecutive championship.
The Tigers jumped out in front of Owatonna (16-4) quickly, scoring two goals in the first 4:33 and adding three more in the second period. Sam Moehle had a hat trick for Farmington and Kenna Kadrlik scored twice. Sadie Long had a goal and three assists, and Liv Helleson also scored. Tigers goalie Ryleigh Furlong faced only 10 shots.
Lakeville South was upset by Northfield in the 2020 Section 1AA semifinals, but Wednesday saw to it history wouldn’t repeat. Senior forward Liberty Fettig scored in the first and second periods. Taylor Otremba scored her team-high 25th goal 30 seconds into the third period. Cougars goalie Lauren Sorvari made 17 saves and kept the Raiders off the scoreboard until 6:44 of the third period.
Farmington was 1-0-1 against Lakeville South during the regular season, which is why the Tigers got the No. 1 seed and home ice in the section final. The teams tied 2-2 on Feb. 2 and Farmington won 1-0 on March 6.
Class AA section champions will advance to the state quarterfinals Saturday, March 27, at Xcel Energy Center. Seedings and quarterfinal matchups are expected to be announced this weekend.
Class AA girls semifinals will be April 1, with the championship game April 3. There will be no consolation bracket or third-place games in this year’s state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.