Lakeville South has been one of the most consistent teams in Class AA girls hockey – and as a result the Cougars are a No. 1 seed in the section playoffs that began this week.
The Cougars (20-5-1) routed Rochester Century 10-0 in the Section 1AA quarterfinals Wednesday at Hasse Arena. They will play Northfield in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday, also at Hasse Arena.
South went through the entire regular season without a slump. The Cougars never lost two consecutive games and four of their five defeats were by one goal. They were 12-5-1 in the South Suburban Conference, finishing second by one point to Apple Valley, a team they defeated 3-1 in the final regular-season game last Saturday.
Four Lakeville South players – sophomores Taylor Otremba and Ryann Wright, junior Iona Welsch and senior Lindsay Maloney – had 14 goals or more during the regular season. Otremba led the Cougars in goals (26) and points (50). Wright had a team-high 28 assists.
Maloney, a 21-goal scorer, is one of only two seniors on the team, the other being starting goalie Becca Macklin. Macklin had a 1.83 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and three shutouts in the regular season.
Maloney had two goals and Wright one in the regular-season finale against Apple Valley, which was South’s sixth consecutive victory and 13th in its last 15. Macklin made 39 saves.
If history is an indication, the section final could match South Suburban Conference rivals. Farmington is the No. 2 seed in Section 1AA and defeated Rochester Mayo 11-0 in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The Tigers will be at home against Dodge County in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Section 1AA final is 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Lakeville South is ranked 16th in Class AA by Let’s Play Hockey but is seventh in the Minnesota-Scores.net QRF formula. Farmington (16-10) has a QRF rank of 20, second best in the section. Lakeville South defeated Farmington 5-3 on Nov. 16, while Farmington edged South 3-2 on Jan. 4.
Lakeville South, Farmington or Lakeville North has won the Section 1AA championship every year since 2008. Lakeville North is out of the running this year after being moved to Section 3AA. Last year, Farmington defeated Lakeville South 8-0 in the section semifinals before beating Lakeville North 5-4 in overtime in the championship game to qualify for the state tournament for the second time in three years.
Section 3AA
South Suburban Conference champion Apple Valley received the top seed in the Section 3AA playoffs despite losing its final two regular-season games.
The Eagles, 20-6, have the best record in the section and defeated No. 8 seed Hastings 7-0 in a quarterfinal game Wednesday. They will play Eagan (13-11-2), a 5-1 winner over Rosemount, in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday at Apple Valley Sports Arena.
Eastview will play Burnsville in the other Section 3AA semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Apple Valley Sports Arena. Burnsville (17-7-2) advanced after defeating Lakeville North 2-1 on Wednesday. Eastview (18-6-2) survived Park of Cottage Grove 5-4 in double overtime.
The section championship game is Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. A new Section 3AA champion is guaranteed because 2019 winner East Ridge has been moved to Section 4AA.
