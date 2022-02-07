Girls hockey playoffs begin this week

Cougars, Blaze receive No. 1 seeds
The top two teams from the South Suburban Conference received No. 1 seeds in the Class AA girls hockey playoffs that begin this week.
Conference champion Lakeville South received the No. 1 seed in Section 1AA, while SSC runner-up Burnsville is top seed in Section 3AA.
Both sections start their playoffs Wednesday with quarterfinal games. Section champions advance to the state Class AA tournament Feb. 24-26 at Xcel Energy Center.
Section 1AA
Lakeville South (23-2) faces eighth-seeded Rochester Century/John Marshall at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hasse Arena. The Cougars, ranked sixth in Class AA by Let’s Play Hockey, have won 23 of their last 24 games since a season-opening loss to Northfield.
The winner of the Lakeville South-Rochester Century JM game plays Lakeville North or Dodge County in the semifinal Saturday, Feb. 12, on the higher-seeded team’s home ice.
Lakeville South clinched the South Suburban Conference championship on Feb. 3 with a 4-3 overtime victory over Eastview. Claire Enright, second in the state with 48 goals, scored the game-winner seven seconds into overtime.
Defending Section 1AA champion Farmington received the No. 3 seed. The Tigers (11-14) are home against No. 6 seed Owatonna (15-8-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Schmitz-Maki Arena.
No. 4 seed Lakeville North (11-13-1) takes on Dodge County (14-11) in a Wednesday quarterfinal game at Ames Arena. The teams played a regular-season game Jan. 4, with North winning 3-2. The North-Dodge County winner plays Lakeville South or Rochester JM/Century in the semifinals Saturday.
The Section 1AA championship game is Thursday, Feb. 17, at Four Seasons Center in Owatonna.
Section 3AA
Three teams in the Let’s Play Hockey Class AA top 20 will be among those chasing the Section 3 championship.
Burnsville (19-5-1), ranked 16th by LPH, received the No. 1 seed in Section 3 after winning 15 of its final 16 regular-season games. The Blaze will play eighth-seeded Park of Cottage Grove (8-17) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Burnsville Ice Center. The winner plays Eastview or Apple Valley in the semifinals Saturday, Feb. 12.
Burnsville, the 2020 Section 3AA champion, has five players with 28 points or more, led by senior forward Zoie Dundon with 48 points.
Defending Section 3AA champion Eastview will wear its home jerseys for its quarterfinal game against Apple Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apple Valley Sports Arena, where both teams play their home games. Fourth-seeded Eastview, which reached the semifinals of the 2021 state tournament, is 11-12-1 this season, while No. 5 seed Apple Valley is 10-13-2. The teams split two regular-season South Suburban Conference games, with Apple Valley winning the first meeting 3-2 and Eastview taking the rematch 4-1.
Rosemount, ranked 17th by Let’s Play Hockey, is the No. 3 seed in Section 3 and will play host to sixth-seeded Eagan at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Rosemount (17-8) won both regular-season meetings with Eagan (5-19-1).
The Rosemount-Eagan winner will play Cretin-Derham Hall (16-7-2) or Hastings (8-17) in the semifinals Feb. 12. Cretin-Derham Hall is a new addition to the section this season. The Raiders played only two games against Section 3AA opponents during the regular season, both victories over Park of Cottage Grove.
Section 3AA semifinal games will be at the home sites of the higher-seeded teams. The championship game goes to a neutral site, Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
