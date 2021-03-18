Girls hockey: Eagles, Irish score first-round victories

Section tournaments wrap up this week
Makayla Moran scored two goals as Apple Valley defeated Lakeville North 4-2 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Section 3AA girls hockey tournament.
Grace Lankas and Marie Moran also scored for the Eagles (8-10-1), who will play No. 1-seeded Burnsville in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Burnsville Ice Center. The winner faces Eastview or Rosemount in the championship game Saturday at the higher-seeded team’s home rink.
Apple Valley had a flat finish to the regular season, going 1-4-1 in its last six South Suburban Conference games. It appeared the slump might carry over to the playoffs as North’s Megan Olson scored to give her team the lead 4 minutes, 20 seconds into Tuesday’s game at Apple Valley Sports Arena. But the Eagles’ Makayla Moran tied the game about two minutes later. Then a power-play goal by Grace Lankas gave Apple Valley a lead it would keep the rest of the game.
Lakeville North (5-13-1) went on a power play in the second period with a chance to tie the game but gave up a breakaway to the Apple Valley player opponents would least like to see on a solo rush – Makayla Moran, who converted for her 28th goal of the season and a two-goal Eagles lead.
North senior forward Nyah Swanson scored her first goal of the season at 10:55 of the third, but Apple Valley held on until Marie Moran scored into an empty net with 30 seconds remaining.
The Eagles are hoping the playoffs bring different results against Burnsville, the South Suburban Conference champion and defending Section 3AA champion. Burnsville defeated Apple Valley 8-2 and 4-0 in two regular-season games.
Rosemount 4, Eagan 2
Rosemount scored three times in the first nine minutes then held off an Eagan rally to win Tuesday’s Section 3AA girls hockey quarterfinal game at Rosemount Community Center.
The Irish (9-7) advance to play No. 2 seed Eastview in the semifinals at Apple Valley Sports Arena, with the winner facing Burnsville or Apple Valley for the section championship Saturday.
Whitney Tuttle scored twice and Kiersten Browning once as Rosemount jumped to a 3-0 lead against Eagan. The Wildcats (4-14-1) responded with a goal by Maria Cooper later in the first. Eagan’s Cora Hall scored early in the third period to cut the deficit to a goal before Kaleigh Swoope added the Irish’s final goal with 2:25 remaining.
Tuttle two goals gives her a team-leading 20 for Rosemount. Mackaylan McGown assisted on both Eagan goals.
Farmington
Section 1AA had an undefeated team and two others with at least 13 victories. But the No. 1 seed – and home ice throughout the section playoffs – went to 10-8-1 Farmington.
Playing in the competitive South Suburban Conference appeared to factor heavily into the seedings as the two SSC teams in the section received the top two spots. Farmington got the top seed over No. 2 Lakeville South (14-4-1) because the Tigers were 1-0-1 against South in the regular season.
The Tigers and Cougars received first-round byes. On Wednesday, defending section champion Farmington defeated Owatonna 7-2 in the semifinals at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Tigers will be at home in the section final at 7 p.m. Friday against Lakeville South. The Cougars defeated Northfield 3-1 in the other semifinal Wednesday, handing the Raiders (16-1) their only loss of the season.
Farmington had been on a hot streak with victories in seven of eight games before losing its final two regular-season games against Shakopee and Eastview.
The Tigers outshot Eastview 42-21 in Saturday afternoon’s South Suburban Conference finale but couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit and lost 4-3. Sam Moehle had two goals and one assist for Farmington, and Sadie Long also scored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.