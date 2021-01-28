Farmington and Rosemount set up their duel for the South Suburban girls basketball lead by winning their games Tuesday night. The teams, both 4-0 in the league, will play at Rosemount at 7 p.m. Friday.
Farmington, third in the Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A preseason rankings, won at Apple Valley 74-32 on Tuesday. The Tigers held Apple Valley to nine points in the second half.
Center Sophie Hart and guard Peyton Blandin led Farmington with 17 points each, with guard Paige Kindseth adding 14. Chyna Young had 15 points for Apple Valley (0-4).
Rosemount won 65-41 at Lakeville South on Tuesday as sophomore guard Nicole O’Neil scored 19 points. Helen Staley had 12 points and Tayah Leenderts 11. Zoe Ostrowski scored 15 points and Finley Ohnstad had 12 for Lakeville South (1-3).
Farmington and Rosemount split two South Suburban Conference games last season, with each team winning on its home court. Farmington won the conference championship by one game over Rosemount.
Other girls games Tuesday night:
• Eastview defeated Lakeville North 41-27, holding the Panthers to eight points in the second half. Senior guard Cassidy Carson led the Lightning (2-2) with 22 points. Senior guard Lizzie Berkvam had nine for Lakeville North (1-3).
• Drew Buslee and Lily Fandre scored 14 points each in Eagan’s 50-45 home-court victory over Burnsville. The Wildcats are 2-2 overall. Savannah Islam scored 17 to lead Burnsville (1-3).
