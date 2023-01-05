Eastview, Rosemount, Eagan create six-team invitational
Because the Rosemount girls basketball team is 8-0, it would be easy to assume everything has gone according to plan for the Irish. But that’s not quite the case.
In their 64-52 victory over East Ridge at the District 196 Winter Tournament last week, the Irish played a defense they hadn’t intended to use until later in the season. The switch helped hold East Ridge to 18 first-half points.
“We used a triangle-and-two defense to try to take away their two best scorers,” Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. “We hadn’t talked about it all year. I was hoping to save it for later but I said, ‘Let’s go with it.’ And it was a good decision because they did it perfectly.”
The victory meant Rosemount entered 2023 as one of three undefeated teams in Class 4A, with Hopkins and St. Michael-Albertville being the others. The Irish were sixth in last week’s Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings.
Ninth-grader Riley Ang scored 16 points in the victory over seventh-ranked East Ridge. Juniors Ava Thompson and Avery Moeller added 13 and 12 points.
Rosemount has had to adapt to playing without senior captain Nicole O’Neil, who has yet to appear in a game this season because of injury. Orr said the Irish are hoping to have O’Neil back in the lineup soon. O’Neil’s absence left Thompson and senior forward Pearla Teko-Folly as the only returning players with significant varsity experience although they did add Moeller, who started for Prior Lake last season.
Moeller (18.4 average) and Thompson (13.2) have been the scoring leaders, but the Irish have several other players willing to do what’s needed when it’s needed. Ang’s 16 points against East Ridge are a career high.
“They’re coachable, they compete and they like to take on challenges,” Orr said. “We threw something new at them (before the East Ridge game) and they executed appropriately. What’s unique and fun about this team is different players are stepping up to perform and make big plays.”
Ang and Ayelishka Teko-Folly average more than seven points a game and four other Irish players average at least four, providing plenty of offensive support for Thompson and Moeller.
Rosemount defeated Spring Lake Park 57-44 in the first round of the District 196 Winter Tournament as Moeller scored 14 points and Thompson and Ayelishka Teko-Folly had 12 each. Lauren Modrynski, a senior captain, scored seven points.
The first-year holiday tournament is a co-operative venture between the Rosemount, Eastview and Eagan girls basketball programs. The three schools played in other tournaments last year, with Rosemount traveling to Rochester, Eastview playing in Northfield and Eagan playing in Roseville.
The Roseville tourney wasn’t held this year, leaving Eagan in the market for another holiday event. Rosemount and Eastview, meanwhile, were looking to shorten their travel time.
Orr, Eastview coach Molly Kasper and Eagan coach Jesse Madsen met and created a holiday tournament for six metro-area teams – the three South Suburban Conference squads plus East Ridge, Spring Lake Park and Centennial. Each team played two games and the schedule was arranged so teams from the same conference wouldn’t play each other. This year, varsity and junior varsity games were at Eastview High School, while ninth- and 10th-grade teams played at Rosemount.
“We’ll do a rotating thing. Next year the plan is for us to host JV and varsity” at Rosemount, Orr said. “We got three great schools this year in Centennial, Spring Lake Park and East Ridge, and hopefully we’ll continue to get great schools. It’s made for great basketball, and it’s been fun. It was always fun to travel to tournaments and stay in a hotel, but it’s a lot of extra work. And it’s kind of nice to travel five minutes for a road game.”
Eastview (4-6 overall) split two games at the holiday tournament, losing to East Ridge 58-42 and defeating Centennial 51-47. Savanah Gardner had nine points and Kaitlyn Schaefer and Kylie Smith had eight each in the Centennial game. Schaefer had 13 points, Smith 10 and Myah Maull nine against East Ridge.
Eagan (7-4) lost to Centennial 45-44 and defeated Spring Lake Park 71-62. Four Wildcat players scored in double figures against Spring Lake Park – Belle Iten (18 points), Drew Buslee (15), Lydia Schmitter (13) and Madi McCullum (10). Iten scored 13 points and Schmitter 12 in the Centennial game.
