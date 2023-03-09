Eagan, Lakeville South looking to qualify for first time
Two South Suburban Conference girls basketball teams go into section championship games this week looking to make history.
Eagan, which has never been to the state tournament, plays at Rosemount in the Class 4A, Section 3 final at 7 p.m. Thursday. On Friday, Lakeville South, also looking to reach state for the first time, faces Lakeville North in the Section 1 final with tip-off at 8 p.m. at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Winners advance to the state Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday, March 15, at Williams Arena.
The South Suburban Conference is assured of once again sending multiple teams to state. Last year three SSC teams – Lakeville North, Rosemount and Shakopee – advanced, although all three lost in the quarterfinals (Rosemount went on to defeat Shakopee in the Class 4A consolation final). This year, SSC teams will represent Sections 1 and 3.
While Eagan is going for its first trip to state, Rosemount is looking to qualify for the third consecutive year after finishing second in 2021 and fifth last year. The Irish (21-7) rolled to victories over Apple Valley and Burnsville in the first two rounds of the Section 3 playoffs.
Guard Riley Ang, a ninth-grader, scored 25 points as Rosemount defeated Burnsville 82-53 in a section semifinal game March 4. That was just eight days after Rosemount lost at home to Burnsville by 17 points in the teams’ final regular-season game.
Guards Ava Thompson and Avery Moeller scored 13 points each for the Irish, and forward Pearla Teko-Folly had 12. Junior guard Madison Malecha had 21 points for Burnsville, which finished 8-18.
Senior forward Belle Iten scored 20 points in Eagan’s 49-37 semifinal victory over Eastview on March 4. Lydia Schmitter scored 14 points and Jocelyn McClary 10 for the Wildcats (18-10), who held Eastview to 12 points in the first half. Senior guard Kylie Smith had 10 points for Eastview (14-14).
Rosemount, ranked 11th in Class 4A, defeated Eagan 65-53 on Dec. 13 and 57-42 on Jan. 27 in South Suburban Conference regular-season play.
The Section 1 finalists split two regular-season games, with each winning on the other’s home court. Lakeville South (19-9) won at Lakeville North 51-49 on Jan. 6. The Panthers (21-7) returned the favor at South, winning 62-55 on Feb. 6 on their way to the South Suburban championship.
Lakeville North is ranked 12th in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News and Lakeville South is 20th.
Fans are accustomed to seeing North teams at the state tournament. The Panthers are going for their 12th state appearance since 2007. Lakeville High School, which preceded Lakeville North, qualified for state six times from 1981 through 2005.
Lakeville North defeated Farmington 80-61 in a Section 1 semifinal game March 4. Junior forward Trinity Wilson scored 27 points to lead the Panthers, with Gracie Winge adding 14 and Gabby Betton scoring 10. Marin Blom and Marianah Scott scored 13 points each for Farmington (8-20), which beat Rochester Century 58-46 in the section quarterfinals.
Third-seeded Lakeville South won at No. 2 seed Rochester Mayo 56-49 in the other Section 1 semifinal. It was the Cougars’ second victory over Mayo this season. Junior forward Finley Ohnstad scored 14 points for the Cougars, who held a 39-26 lead at halftime and held off a Mayo second-half rally. Junior guard Anna Goodman had 12 points for South and Whitley Ronn had 10.
Seedings and first-round pairings for the state Class 4A tournament are expected to be announced Saturday.
