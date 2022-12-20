Cougars start 7-0, pursue first winning season since 2015-16
It’s early in the girls basketball season, but Lakeville South coach Angie Iverson-Ohnstad might have a team that’s the best of both worlds – talented enough to be 7-0 and aware enough to know there’s a lot of work yet to do.
This is the first time in Iverson-Ohnstad’s 12-year tenure with the Cougars that they have started 7-0, and “it’s exciting, for sure,” she said. “We tell the girls, every time we win we’re going to celebrate, and then tomorrow is a new day. Our job is to focus on the next game.”
Lakeville South hasn’t just been winning, it’s been winning convincingly. All seven victories have been by double digits. The Cougars have played only two conference games so far, victories over Farmington and Burnsville. Their mettle figures to be tested after the holiday break in back-to-back South Suburban Conference games against Lakeville North and Rosemount, both of which qualified for the 2022 state Class 4A tournament. Before the break, the Cougars play host to Eagan in an SSC game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Iverson-Ohnstad said the Cougars are developing into a team that can hold up during the South Suburban Conference schedule grind.
“The girls are aggressive and physically strong,” she said. “We have several players that can score and we’re playing defense the way I hoped we would.”
Orono scored 55 points against Lakeville South in the Cougars’ season opener in late November. That’s the most the Cougars have allowed against anybody. They have held four opponents below 40 points, including Farmington and Burnsville.
“When the ball is in the half-court, we’ll play mostly man to man,” Iverson-Ohnstad said. “But we want to make it difficult for teams to get into the half-court. The way we want to play is to try to get teams to speed up a little and not just walk up the court and set up their offense.”
Junior forward Finley Ohnstad, who has committed to Kansas State, leads the Cougars with a 15.0 scoring average. She is one of three South players to score 20 points in a game so far this season, the others being sophomore Danielle Coleman and senior Bree Beck. Coleman is averaging 11.7 points a game and Beck eight.
Junior Anna Goodman is a varsity returnee at point guard. The Cougars have a number of other players they can bring into the game, including seniors Whitley Ronn and Evelyn Schmidtke, junior Halle Eastling and ninth-grader Audrey Schmidtke.
Ohnstad had 21 points, Coleman 15 and Audrey Schmidtke 10 in South’s 68-38 victory over Burnsville on Dec. 16. The Cougars allowed just 13 points in the first half and repelled a couple of attempts by the Blaze (2-4 overall) to get back in the game in the second half.
“We honestly feel there’s not a dropoff all the way to our ninth and 10th players,” Iverson-Ohnstad said. “We can put anybody into the game and feel confident.”
The Cougars, ranked 10th in Class 4A, played Section 1 rival Rochester Mayo in early December at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic. Mayo, ranked 16th at the time, was expected to be a test for South; instead the Cougars romped 72-32.
“We made everything,” Iverson-Ohnstad said. “We probably could have drop-kicked a couple into the basket that night. This is the second year in a row we were invited to the Tip Off Classic, and we want to show people there was a reason we were invited.”
The fast start also gives Lakeville South a good opportunity for its first winning season since 2015-16, when they went 19-10 and reached the Class 4A, Section 1 final before losing to Lakeville North. In recent years, COVID-related disruptions made it difficult for the program to develop continuity, Iverson-Ohnstad said. The Cougars hope all of that is in the past because the future, particularly in early January, presents some testing games.
“North, obviously, is always a big game,” Iverson-Ohnstad said. “And Rosemount has been in the state tournament the last two years. We’ll find out a lot about ourselves.”
Girls basketball notes
• Rosemount and Lakeville North resume their rivalry at 7 p.m. Thursday in a South Suburban Conference game at Rosemount High School. Rosemount entered this week 2-0 in conference play and North was 1-0. The teams met three times last season with Rosemount winning all three, including a 42-40 victory in the state consolation semifinals. Last week, Rosemount was ranked seventh and Lakeville North 16th in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News.
Junior guards Avery Moeller and Ava Thompson have led a fast-paced offense for Rosemount (5-0 overall), with Moeller averaging 19.8 points a game and Thompson 14.4.
Lakeville North entered the week 4-2 overall, with both losses to teams ranked in the top six in Class 4A by MBBN. Four North players average at least 8.5 points – Gabby Betton (13.8), Trinity Wilson (11.3), Haley Bryant (8.7) and Gracie Winge (8.5).
• Lakeville South, Rosemount, Lakeville North and Eagan were the four SSC teams with overall records above .500 as the week started. Last week Eagan (4-3) defeated Farmington 62-40 and edged Waconia 69-65.
Belle Iten (14) points, Lydia Schmitter (11) and Madi McCullum (10) reached double figures in scoring against Farmington. Drew Buslee scored a game-high 19 in the non-conference victory over Waconia.
