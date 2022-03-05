Lakeville North is No. 2 seed in Section 1 tourney
The three South Suburban Conference teams in the Class 4A, Section 1 girls basketball playoffs advanced to the semifinal round to be played Saturday night.
In Class 4A, Section 3, the top four seeds won their quarterfinal games, including No. 1 seed Rosemount and No. 2 Eagan.
Second-seeded Lakeville North and No. 6 seed Farmington play a Section 1 semifinal game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakeville North High School. In the other semifinal, top-seeded Rochester John Marshall plays host to No. 4 Lakeville South. The winners play in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lakeville North (17-9) advanced with a 72-36 rout of Owatonna on Wednesday. Twelve players got in on the scoring with at least two points, with forward Trinity Wilson scoring 14 and guard Haley Bryant adding 12.
North reached the state tournament five years in a row from 2016-20 before the streak was broken last when when the Panthers reached the Section 3 final but had to forfeit because of COVID-19 issues.
Two-time defending Section 1 champion Farmington is 8-19 after defeating third-seeded Rochester Mayo 68-60 on Wednesday. For at least one day, the Tigers overcame a season-long problem on offense, scoring almost 25 points more than their team average. Senior guard Rosella Wille leads the Tigers with a 13.3 average.
Lakeville North won both regular-season games against Farmington during the South Suburban Conference schedule. It’s the first postseason game between the schools since North’s 37-35 victory in the 2019 Section 1 final. Lakeville North then was moved to Section 3 for two seasons before returning to Section 1 this year.
Lakeville South (12-15) defeated Rochester Century 60-38 behind 23 points by senior forward Ally Schultz. Finley Ohnstad added 16 for the Cougars, who jumped to a 35-18 lead at halftime.
Rochester John Marshall is 20-7 after defeating Northfield 52-35 in the quarterfinals. John Marshall has won 16 of its last 18 games, starting that run with a 57-48 victory over Lakeville North on Jan. 8. The Rockets did not play Lakeville South during the regular season.
The top four seeds in Class 4A, Section 3 had little trouble advancing. Rosemount, the 2021 Class 4A runner-up, defeated No. 8 seed Apple Valley 61-20 in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, holding the Eagles to seven points in the first half.
Guards Nicole O’Neil (18 points) and Ava Thompson (14) accounted for more than half of the scoring as Rosemount improved to 22-5. Isabella Jensen scored 14 points for Apple Valley (1-26).
Rosemount plays host to Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday. Jefferson advanced with a 52-41 victory over Eastview in the quarterfinals. Kylie Smith had 13 points and Vanessa Wright 12 for Eastview, which finished 8-19.
Eagan is home against Park of Cottage Grove at 7 p.m. Saturday. Eagan (18-9) defeated Burnsville 61-41 in the quarterfinals, while Park (16-11) got past Hastings 64-47. The Wildcats and Wolfpack played Nov. 30 in Eagan’s season opener, with Eagan winning 61-46.
Senior guard/forward Lily Fandre (22 points) and ninth-grader Lydia Schmitter (17) were Eagan’s scoring leaders against Burnsville. The Blaze (6-18) were led by senior forward Ema Handzija, who scored 16 points, and junior guard Shawna Bruha with 14.
The Section 3 championship game is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, on the higher-seeded team’s home floor.
