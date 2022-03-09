Girls basketball: Irish, Panthers advance

Section championship games take place this week
Rosemount and Lakeville North remain in contention for spots in the state girls basketball tournament after winning section semifinal games Saturday night.
Rosemount, the 2021 Class 4A runner-up, reached the Section 3 final after defeating Bloomington Jefferson 83-45. The No. 1-seeded Irish will play host to third seed Park of Cottage Grove, a 43-39 winner over Eagan on Saturday, in the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lakeville North defeated Farmington 53-37 on Saturday to reach the Section 1 final, where they will play top-seeded Rochester John Marshall at 6 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Panthers are the section’s No. 2 seed.
Bloomington Jefferson kept it close against Rosemount for the first half, but the Irish (23-5) broke it open by outscoring the Jaguars 46-17 in the second half. Junior guard Nicole O’Neil drained eight three-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points. Senior forward Tayah Leenderts had 17 points, and guards Ava Thompson and Alexa Ratzlaff scored 15 and 11.
The Irish, ranked 10th in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, are favored against Park (17-11) on Thursday. But the Wolfpack stayed in the game during their 51-45 regular-season loss to Rosemount on Dec. 18. They outscored Eagan 26-19 in the second half of their section semifinal game. Eagan, which finished 18-10, got 10 points from ninth-grade guard Lydia Schmitter.
Sophomore guard Gabby Betton scored 19 points as Lakeville North (18-9) defeated Farmington on Saturday. Forward Trinity Wilson, also a sophomore, added 15 points for the Panthers.
Rosella Wille and Hannah Hansen scored nine points each to lead Farmington (8-20).
Rochester John Marshall defeated Lakeville South 55-44 in the other Section 1 semifinal. Finley Ohnstad had 10 points, Ally Schultz nine and Ava Trettin eight for South (12-16), but that wasn’t enough to overcome the damage done by JM center Lilly Meister, who scored 31 points.
Rochester John Marshall improved to 21-7. Lakeville North is ranked 15th in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News (John Marshall isn’t in the top 20) and also is higher in the Minnesota-Scores.net Quality Results Formula (QRF). But JM’s regular-season victory over North (57-48 on Jan. 8) likely held sway when it came time to seed the section tournament.
Mayo Civic Center is the traditional location of the Section 1 finals and is considered a neutral site, even though John Marshall will be playing in its hometown.
Lakeville North qualified for the state tournament five years in a row from 2016-20 and reached the Section 3 final last year before having to forfeit because of COVID-19 issues. The Panthers returned to Section 1 for girls basketball in the Minnesota State High School League’s latest section realignment in spring 2021.
One other South Suburban Conference team remains in the running to make the state tournament – league champion Shakopee, which plays Eden Prairie in the Section 2 final on Friday.
Section winners advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday, March 16, at Williams Arena. Pairings will be determined on Saturday.
