Rosemount tops Lakeville North, Shakopee for fifth place in state tourney
One bracket at the state girls basketball tournament almost ended up as a South Suburban Conference invitational.
The SSC teams involved – Rosemount, Shakopee and Lakeville North – would have preferred to have the state championship on the line, but all three went to the consolation bracket following first-round losses in the Class 4A tourney. The three were joined by Centennial in the competition for the fifth-place trophy, which Rosemount took home after victories over Lakeville North and Shakopee in its final two games.
After losing to White Bear Lake in the first round, “our one goal was to get to (the consolation final),” Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. “Be one of six teams that had the opportunity to play the max amount of games in a season.”
That much the Irish accomplished in a 26-6 season. They set a school single-season record for victories and played in the state tournament two consecutive years.
Lakeville North, which has played in six of the last seven state tournaments, lost to eventual Class 4A champion Hopkins in the quarterfinals, then saw its season end with a 42-40 loss to Rosemount in the consolation semifinals March 17 at Concordia University in St. Paul. The Panthers finished 19-11.
The Rosemount-North game started sluggishly, perhaps understandable since each team played a high-intensity state quarterfinal game 24 hours earlier. Rosemount built a lead in the second half but had to hold on as Lakeville North rallied late.
Guards Alexa Ratzlaff (18 points) and Nicole O’Neil (13) combined for 31 of Rosemount’s 42 points. Guard Haley Bryant led Lakeville North with 15 points, with Gabby Betton adding 12 and Trinity Wilson 10.
Orr said the game “speaks volumes” about his players. “They could have easily cashed it in and said, we’re good, we’re done. But they came out, fought and battled. Not many teams can ever say they beat Lakeville North three times in one year.”
Rosemount won two regular-season games over Lakeville North. The third game was by far the closest.
The Irish appeared down and out in the consolation final against South Suburban Conference champion Shakopee, trailing by 16 points at halftime. A 45-point second half allowed the Irish to overtake the Sabers and win 66-61. Ratzlaff (23 points) and O’Neil (19) again did much of the damage offensively. Tayah Leenderts and Anna Tauer added nine points each.
Orr said the Irish had season-low shooting percentages from the field and free-throw line in their 35-34 state quarterfinal loss to White Bear Lake, yet still had a chance to win the game. “We put up a valiant defensive effort, but they just ended up making one more play than we did,” he said.
Lakeville North figures to contend for the Section 1 championship again next year with Bryant, Betton and Wilson among its returnees. Guards O’Neil and Ava Thompson will return for Rosemount, but the Irish’s senior group of Ratzlaff, Leenderts, Tauer and Alexa Wilson will be tough to replace.
“They definitely set the bar,” Orr said. “They’ll be the all-time winningest class in our program. They couldn’t care less who does what individually. All they care about is winning. They represent us, our program, our sport, so well.”
