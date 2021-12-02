Class 4A runner-up Rosemount leads the contenders
After one of its teams came within seconds of winning the 2021 Class 4A championship, the South Suburban Conference again is expected to be one of the state’s strongest girls basketball leagues.
In the preseason, most of the attention went to the Lake Conference, which had four teams in the top five in the Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings. The only non-Lake team in the top five was No. 2 Chaska, which edged Rosemount 45-43 in the 2021 state final.
Rosemount, ranked sixth in the state this year, should be among the contenders for the SSC championship, along with Lakeville North and Shakopee. Farmington, which was 20-0 in the league last season, must replace four starters and is building with young talent.
Here’s a look at the eight SSC teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Bryan Doughty.
Last season: 0-19; reached Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2021-22 so far: 0-3; lost to Waconia 89-24, Park Center 37-22 and Blaine 66-9.
Next game: at Hastings, 7 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: The rebuild continues for the youthful Eagles, who have a number of junior high-age players on the varsity/JV roster. Senior guard Isabella Jensen led Apple Valley in scoring in its first three games and had 15 points against Waconia in a season-opening tournament at Hamline University.
Burnsville
Coach: Maurice Hodges.
Last season: 7-12 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 3 semifinals.
2021-22 so far: 0-2; lost to Bloomington Jefferson 61-53 and Holy Angels 78-26.
Next game: at Park of Cottage Grove, 7 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Top returning players for the Blaze are junior guard Shawna Bruha (10.4 scoring average last year) and senior guard Savannah Islam (6.6). Burnsville also will look for key contributions from returnees such as seniors Lauren Servais and Ema Handzija, both of whom averaged seven points through the first two games.
Eagan
Coach: Jesse Madsen.
Last season: 4-15 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2021-22 so far: defeated Park of Cottage Grove 61-46 on Tuesday.
Next game: vs. Eden Prairie at Hopkins High School, 8 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Eagan has had five consecutive losing seasons, but this year’s Wildcats could be the ones to end the negative streak. Senior Lily Fandre, a Lehigh University commit, led the team in scoring (14.8 average) and rebounding last season. Eagan also should benefit from the return of center/forward Jocelyn Plonski, who missed last season because of a knee injury. Guard Drew Buslee averaged 10 points as a ninth-grader last season.
Eastview
Coach: Molly Kasper.
Last season: 9-11 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 3 semifinals.
2021-22 so far: 1-1; defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 60-52, lost to Holy Angels 83-41.
Next game: vs. Andover at Hopkins High School, 8 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The Lightning struggled against Holy Angels, which is ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A, but looked good in their opener against Cretin-Derham Hall at Hamline University. Five players scored 10 to 15 points against the Raiders, led by guard Myah Maull, a ninth-grader, with 15. Another promising young player is sophomore Savanah Gardner, who scored 15 in the Holy Angels game. Returnees such as seniors Faith Morris and Sierra Herber and junior Kaitlyn Schaefer lend experience. Schaefer was the team’s second-leading scorer last year.
Farmington
Coach: Liz Carpentier.
Last season: 21-1 overall; won South Suburban Conference and Section 1 championships; reached state Class 4A quarterfinals.
2021-22 so far: 0-2; lost to St. Louis Park 54-43 and Bloomington Kennedy 52-42.
Next game: vs. Park Center at Hopkins High School, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Most of the players who led the Tigers to a 74-8 record over the last three seasons have moved on to college, so it will be up to a new group to maintain the tradition. The one returnee from last year’s starting lineup is senior guard Rosella Wille, who is averaging 13.5 points this season. Grace Schaffer and Jaelin Boyd are the other two seniors on the roster. Ninth-graders Hannah Hansen and Magi Bjornson already have seen extended playing time.
Lakeville North
Coach: Shelly Clemons.
Last season: 11-8 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 3 final.
2021-22 so far: defeated Centennial 70-58 on Tuesday.
Next game: vs. Andover, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Panthers, 14th in the Minnesota Basketball News preseason Class 4A rankings, looked impressive in Tuesday’s victory over 10th-ranked Centennial. Sophomore guard Gabby Betton scored 25 points and junior guard Haley Bryant had 14. Senior guards Michaela Juaire, Abby Ruhland and Abby Titus also figure to have key roles as North tries to challenge for the South Suburban Conference title.
Lakeville South
Coach: Angie Iverson-Ohnstad.
Last season: 5-15 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals.
2021-22 so far: 1-1; defeated Orono 58-53 and lost to Waconia 66-46.
Next game: vs. Chanhassen at Hopkins High School, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The Cougars had mixed results at the season-opening Pat Paterson Invitational last weekend at Hamline University. They held off a second-half Orono rally to win their first game, but saw Waconia break open a close game when the Cougars’ shots stopped falling. Lakeville South returns a number of its top players from last season, including Ally Schultz and Finley Ohnstad, both of whom averaged about 10 points a game last season. Schultz, a Concordia-St. Paul recruit, is a captain, as are Jenna Cuddigan, Kelsey Koles, Maria Harvey and Ava Trettin.
Rosemount
Coach: Chris Orr.
Last season: 20-4 overall; won Section 1 championship; state Class 4A runner-up.
2021-22 so far: 0-2; lost to St. Michael-Albertville 55-52 and Hopkins 79-40.
Next game: vs. Minnetonka at Hopkins High School, 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: The Irish’s slow start notwithstanding, they are expected to be a top-10 team in Class 4A and a South Suburban title contender. Minnesota Basketball News placed Rosemount sixth in its preseason rankings. Several top players return from the Irish team that took Chaska to the final buzzer in the 2021 Class 4A title game, including senior forward Tayah Leenderts, a University of Sioux Falls commit. Point guard Alexa Ratzlaff, three-point specialist Nicole O’Neil and guards Ava Thompson and Anna Tauer also should be important parts of the lineup.
