North, Rosemount ranked 7th, 11th, in Class 4A
If state rankings are a true indicator – and sometimes they are – it could be a wild battle for the South Suburban Conference basketball championship over the next two-plus months.
The league supplied three of the eight teams in the 2022 Class 4A state tournament, with Rosemount defeating Shakopee in the consolation final. Shakopee won the conference title by one game over Rosemount.
Lakeville North also reached the state tournament by winning the Section 1 tournament.
Last week’s Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings had five South Suburban Conference teams in the top 20, led by Lakeville North at No. 7. Also ranked are Rosemount (11th), Lakeville South (14th), Shakopee (17th) and Eastview (20th).
Here’s a look at the eight South Suburban Conference teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Diallo Powell.
Last season: 1-26, lost in Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2033-23 so far: 0-2, lost to Minneapolis Southwest 81-40 on Tuesday.
Next game: at St. Paul Johnson, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Outlook: Powell, a former Woodbury High School and Concordia St. Paul player and previously an assistant coach for the Apple Valley boys team, takes on the challenge of rebuilding an AVHS girls program that was 1-45 over the last two seasons. The roster is extremely young; 11 of the 14 players on the varsity/junior varsity roster are sophomores or younger. Forward Quinn Erickson is the only senior. Eighth-grader Kya Myers and sophomore Lyndzeahia Gardner scored nine and eight points in the season opener against Minneapolis South.
Burnsville
Coach: David Shaw.
Last season: 6-18, lost in Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2022-23 so far: 1-2, lost to Holy Angels 80-59 on Wednesday.
Next game: vs. Apple Valley, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
Outlook: Shaw, in his first year as head coach, inherits a roster with experience. Madison Malecha, Shawna Bruha, Ashley King and Avery Krumweide all appeared in at least 18 varsity games last season. Malecha, a junior wing, scored 16 points in each of the Blaze’s first two games, a victory over Park of Cottage Grove and the loss to Hastings. Bruha, a Minot State University commit, scored 22 against Hastings.
Eagan
Coach: Jesse Madsen.
Last season: 18-10, reached Class 4A, Section 3 semifinals.
2022-23 so far: 1-2, defeated Bloomington Jefferson 72-61 on Tuesday.
Next game: at Edina, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
Outlook: The Wildcats are coming off their first winning season in six years but graduated scoring leader Lily Fandre and career rebounding leader Jocelyn Plonski. This year’s returnees include junior guard Drew Buslee, sophomore guard Lydia Schmitter, sophomore guard Ava Ligtenberg and senior forwards Belle Iten and Madi McCullum. All five averaged six to 11.5 points through the first two games. Sophomore forward Jocelyn McClary scored 26 points in Tuesday’s victory over Jefferson.
Eastview
Coach: Molly Kasper.
Last season: 8-19, lost in Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2022-23 so far: 1-2, lost to Mahtomedi 59-55 on Dec. 2.
Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A ranking: 20th.
Next game: vs. Hopkins, 7 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: The Lightning averaged 41 points a game last season and are looking to upgrade their offense. Kaitlyn Schaefer, a senior guard averaging 12 points a game, will try to help the Lightning accomplish that. Schaefer and junior guard/forward Savanah Gardner were the team’s top two scorers last season. Sophomore guard Myah Maull and junior Gabby Fors, both guards, also should contribute for the Lightning, who will have a huge test on their home court Friday against defending state champion Hopkins.
Farmington
Coach: Liz Carpentier.
Last season: 8-20, reached Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals.
2022-23 so far: 1-1, lost to Stillwater 70-53 on Tuesday.
Next game: vs. Rochester Century, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Outlook: The Tigers continue their rebuild after reaching the state tournament in 2020 and 2021. Top returnees include senior Ellie Mogensen and Marin Blom, junior Marianah Scott and sophomore Hannah Hansen. Scott was second on the Tigers in scoring last season.
Lakeville North
Coach: Shelly Clemons.
Last season: 19-11, won Class 4A, Section 1 championship.
2022-23 so far: 1-2 overall, lost to Wayzata 64-53 on Tuesday.
Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A ranking: seventh.
Next game: vs. Centennial, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Guard Gabrielle Betton and forward Trinity Wilson, both juniors, lead a deep, experienced North team. Wilson (12.8 points) and Betton (10.1) averaged in double figures last season. Guard depth comes from seniors Haley Bryant, Mara Westerman and Emelia Wolkow, plus sophomores Gracie Winge and Elayna Boe. Junior Isabella DeHaan and sophomore Aduke Ojullu also are likely to see playing time at forward. The Panthers couldn’t overcome slow starts in losses to top-10 teams Chaska and Wayzata but remain among the favorites in the South Suburban Conference.
Lakeville South
Coach: Angie Iverson-Ohnstad.
Last season: 12-16, reached Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals.
2022-23 so far: 4-0, defeated Edina 53-36 on Tuesday.
Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A ranking: 14th.
Next game: at Chanhassen, 7 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Junior guard/forward Finley Ohnstad, who has verbally committed to Kansas State, averaged 18.5 points in the Cougars’ first two games. Ohnstad is surrounded by a strong senior group including Bree Beck, Evelyn Schmidtke, Rylie Rasmussen and Ella Schomburg. Up-and-coming sophomore guard Danielle Coleman averaged 6.5 points last season.
Rosemount
Coach: Chris Orr.
Last season: 26-6, won Class 4A, Section 3 championship, finished fifth at state tournament.
2022-23 so far: 3-0, defeated Hastings 64-36 on Tuesday.
Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A ranking: 11th.
Next game: at Eagan, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Outlook: Avery Moeller, a junior guard who previously played at Prior Lake, joined Rosemount this season and made an immediate impact. She scored 25 and 19 points in the Irish’s first two games. Moeller joins a lineup that includes Minnesota-Dululth recruit Nicole O’Neil, who made 102 three-pointers last season, and forward Pearla Teko-Folly, who will play at Iowa Wesleyan. Ava Thompson, a sophomore guard, averaged 14 points through the Irish’s first two games. Other players likely to contribute include junior forward Ayelishka Teko-Folly, senior guard Lauren Modrynski, junior guard Avery Sheedy and ninth-grade guard Riley Ang.
