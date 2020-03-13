Farmington played in the state high school girls basketball tournament for the first time, and the Tigers made it as far as they could.
They finished a 29-2 season with a 78-59 victory over St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 4A semifinals Thursday at Williams Arena. The championship game between Farmington and Hopkins was called off Friday when the Minnesota State High School League canceled what remained of the winter sports season because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Check back later for more about the Tigers' state tournament run. Until then, here's a gallery of photos from their state semifinal game, which turned out to be the final event of the high school winter sports season.
