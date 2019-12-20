Gable Steveson can rejoin ‘U’ wrestling

Hennepin County Attorney declines to file charges against two student-athletes
Gable Steveson is eligible to return to the University of Minnesota wrestling team after the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to charge him in a sexual assault investigation.
Steveson, the state high school champion from Apple Valley, and Gophers teammate Dylan Martinez had been suspended from the team since June after being arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday the investigation produced “inadequate evidence” to charge either student-athlete.
“There are often conflicting versions of what happened and this case is no exception,” Freeman said. “In the interest of justice, there is inadequate evidence to fairly charge and prosecute this case.”
Steveson’s legal representatives said their client cooperated with the investigation and maintained his innocence throughout.
Neither Steveson nor Martinez had been allowed to participate in team activities after being charged. The university never named the two, saying only that two student-athletes had been suspended. On Friday, the university said in a statement it was lifting the suspensions and reinstating the student-athletes immediately.
Steveson and Martinez are listed on the wrestling team’s roster, although neither had competed for the team yet this season. It isn’t clear when they will return to the mat for the Gophers, although it appears Steveson wants it to be sooner rather than later.
“I’m back... Let’s get to it!” Steveson wrote on his Twitter account Friday.
Steveson finished third at 285 pounds in the 2019 NCAA Division I championships as a freshman at Minnesota. He went 35-2 and was named the team’s Most Outstanding Wrestler and Freshman of the Year. He is expected to be a top contender for the 285-pound title in the 2020 national tournament scheduled for March at U.S. Bank Stadium.
While Gable Steveson was out of the Gophers’ lineup, one of the wrestlers filling the 285-pound spot was his brother Bobby, a senior and also a former state high school champion at Apple Valley. Bobby Steveson is 4-3 this season.
Although he couldn’t practice or compete with the Gophers, Gable Steveson kept active. In November he won the 125-kilogram championship at the Bill Farrell Memorial International Open in New York City, earning a spot in the U.S. Olympic Trials in April 2020.
Steveson was a four-time state high school champion at Apple Valley, taking first in his freshman through senior seasons after finishing second in his weight class as an eighth-grader. He is one of six Apple Valley wrestlers to win four or more state individual championships. He helped Apple Valley win four state team championships, was 212-3 for his high school career and finished with a 173-match winning streak.
Steveson also has won two Cadet World Championships and was a gold medalist in the 2017 Junior World Championships.
