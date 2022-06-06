Cougars reach state tourney for first time since 2014
Lakeville South’s players have been asked the question more often than they care to think about. Now they have an answer.
The question: When are you going to the state tournament?
The answer: This week.
South’s 7-5 victory over Farmington in the Class 4A, Section 1 final June 2 sends the Cougars to the state tournament for first time since they won the Class 3A championship in 2014 (the tournament expanded to four classes two years later). Since then, Lakeville South players have watched other teams from the South Suburban Conference get to the state tournament and win. Last year Lakeville North went to the state tournament after defeating South in the Section 1 final.
Suffice to say this Cougars team was anxious to break the drought.
“I heard it from a lot of people outside of Lakeville South, Lakeville North a bunch, and I’m just so glad we proved them all wrong,” said infielder Payton Lang, one of three seniors on the South roster.
“Teachers, other teams from our school, and everybody else,” added senior infielder Kayla Dolan, a three-year captain along with Lang.
Lakeville South (15-10) will play No. 1 seed White Bear Lake (21-3) in the state Class 4A quarterfinals Thursday at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The tournament continues Friday, with the Class 4A championship game scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Cougars are one of the three unseeded teams in the Class 4A bracket, but “they know they can play ball,” coach Lisa Smith said. “Looking back at our games that pushed us and tested us, we’ll take notes from that. They stay loose and stay in control, and that’s what we’ve been working on all year. If they keep going there, they’re going to do something special.”
Smith, who played high school softball at Eastview, became a physical education and health teacher at Lakeville South in 2020 and was named varsity softball coach in 2021.
“I took this program over, and I didn’t know what I was getting,” she said. “They didn’t have a season after the COVID season (2020). I just knew I had a bunch of kids who had grit and fire and wanted to prove they were worth something. And they did it.”
The Cougars have eighth-graders who play varsity to go along with the three seniors (Lang, Dolan and Sydney Swanson, all starting infielders). Smith said she and her assistant coaches have talked about how best to work with a team with such a wide age range, but the players have made the task much easier.
“We have this dynamic of kids who don’t even care how old they are,” Smith said. “They’re so incredibly talented and believe in each other. It’s kind of crazy to think the age range is so vast.”
“Our personalities, they all meshed, and we picked it up as a team,” Dolan said.
None of the top four finishers in the Section 1 tournament – Lakeville South, Farmington, Lakeville North and Northfield – have more than five seniors on their rosters, so the section tourney at Todd Park in Austin put a lot of talented young players on display.
Lakeville South and Farmington (15-10) split two regular-season South Suburban Conference games, and South’s 5-3 victory in the championship bracket final May 31 gave the Cougars an advantage in the final. Farmington needed two victories over South on June 2, while the Cougars had two chances to win one game.
Last year in an all-Lakeville Section 1 final at Aronson Park, South was the team that needed to win a doubleheader. The Cougars won the first game, but North took the second 5-0 to win the section championship.
“Losing to Lakeville North in the second game last year, we had that in the back of our minds,” Lang said. “We knew we wanted to play one game and only one game today.”
Dolan put the Cougars in front with a two-run homer in the second inning. South added five in the bottom of the fifth, starting the big inning with Madisen Yandle’s two-run double.
Sophomore pitcher Madeline Nutter held Farmington scoreless through five innings, and even though the Tigers pushed across a run in the sixth, the Cougars’ lead appeared safe.
It was not. Run-scoring singles by Morgan Woldt, Ella Stender, Morgan Benedict and Hannah Hansen made it 7-5, and Farmington had the potential go-ahead run at the plate before Nutter got a strikeout to end it.
Lakeville South’s surprise run to the 2021 Section 1 final caused some to pick the Cougars as favorites in the 2022 section playoffs. But they struggled early in the season, winning just two of their first eight games. The Cougars reversed that trend May 5 with a 5-3 victory over defending Class 4A champion Rosemount, and have won eight of their last nine.
“Early on, people were predicting this, and that made me kind of wary,” Smith said. “That kind of got to us a little bit. We didn’t have as strong a start as we wanted and lost some games we shouldn’t have.
“But getting to play Lakeville North for the section championship last year really helped. For our players, knowing what they’re capable of and leaving them hungry was the best thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.