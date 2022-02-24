Maccarone, Doman medal at Class AA meet
As Avery Doman did her floor exercise routine at the state meet, Hannah Maccarone – a gymnast from another school who had just finished her own performance – could be seen just off the mat, keeping time with Doman’s music.
It’s not unusual for gymnasts from competing schools to cheer for each other, particularly when Doman and Maccarone are involved. Their friendship goes back to when they were new club members at TAGS South in Apple Valley.
On Saturday, they won medals in the state Class AA all-around in what’s likely the last meet in which both will compete. Maccarone, an Eagan senior, said she does not plan to do gymnastics after high school. Doman, meanwhile, has two seasons of eligibility remaining at Rosemount.
“I always thought Avery was amazing,” said Maccarone, who finished third in the all-around. “I always loved watching her fun floor routine. I was so happy I remembered it (Saturday) because I was able to dance right along with her one last time. We had those same routines back at TAGS.”
Maccarone said she was 10 or 11 when they joined TAGS. Despite the age difference, they were at the same competitive level before long, meaning they often trained and traveled together. Eventually, they decided to pursue high school gymnastics at different schools, but the bond remained.
“It’s really exciting just to be able to cheer each other on, even though we’re on different teams,” Doman said. “We’re still with each other and want each other to do their best.”
Maccarone, one of the all-around favorites going into the Class AA state meet, finished with 37.35 points, training Taylar Schaefer of St. Cloud (38.30) and Ava Bruegger of New Prague (37.40). Maccarone needed 9.7 on balance beam, her final event, to match Schaefer’s all-around score, but a fall on the beam ended her bid.
She medaled in the other three events, taking second on vault with 9.7, third on floor exercise with 9.5 and fifth on uneven bars with 9.4.
“I’m pretty proud of those three,” Maccarone said. “You always can do better, but taking into account everything that’s going on at the state meet, I was really happy with how I did.”
Doman scored 37.175 in the all around to place sixth. She earned medals on floor, taking sixth with 9.425, and beam, finishing fifth with 9.275. Doman also competed for Rosemount in the Class AA team meet Feb. 18, where the Irish finished seventh.
“I felt like it wrapped everything up pretty well. I really enjoyed it,” Doman said. “I personally did well both days, as well as the team. We had a couple of falls, but we were able to enjoy the moment and just have fun together.”
Maccarone’s sports interests include pole vaulting and water skiing. Although she’s now done with gymnastics as a competitor, the opportunity to be in the gym with Doman one last time brought a degree of closure to Maccarone’s career.
“I couldn’t be happier to share these special last moments with somebody who was there from the start,” Maccarone said. “We’ve gone through so much together and it means the world to be able to compete with her one last time.
“We’re forever teammates.”
State meet highlights
• Rosemount scored 139.925 to finish seventh in the Class AA team competition Feb. 18. State champion Wayzata finished with 146.20.
Doman had the Irish’s highest scores on balance beam (9.25) and uneven bars (9.0). Faith Green led the Irish on vault (9.325) and floor exercise (9.425). Becca Riley, Addy Anderson, Taylor McLean, Summer Davis, Alexa Parish, Amelia Sell, Alexa Erzar and Avarie Otto also competed for Rosemount.
• Rosemount’s Green was 22nd on floor exercise in the individual meet. Parish was 22nd on balance beam. McLean was 41st on beam and 48th on uneven bars.
• Lakeville North senior Kaitlyn Nguyen closed her high school career by finishing 10th in the all-around with 36.775. Nguyen, a member of Lakeville North state championship teams in 2017, 2019 and 2020, earned a state medal on vault, placing sixth with 9.5.
Panthers senior Abby Kvale finished eighth on bars, scoring 9.375.
• Three Lakeville South gymnasts competed at state. Autumn Schmidt placed 15th on uneven bars, scoring 9.225. Alexa Drew was 47th on beam and 20th on vault (9.375). Ella Erickson scored 9.3 on vault to finish 24th.
• Farmington junior Isabelle Anderson was 21st in the all-around, scoring 35.00. Her best individual event finish was 22nd on vault, where she had 9.3.
• Gwen Paolello, an Eagan junior, placed 26th on balance beam with 8.925 and 41st on floor exercise.
• Rosemount’s Green lost her musical accompaniment in the middle of her floor exercise routine during the Class AA individual meet but finished and scored 9.25. Rosemount coach Jason Passeri said Green had the choice of taking the score or repeating her routine with music, and she opted to take the 9.25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.