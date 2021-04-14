Former Lakeville South High School and University of Minnesota Duluth forward Nick Swaney will start his pro hockey career in the Minnesota Wild organization. On Sunday he signed an entry-level contract for the 2021-22 season. Swaney will play the rest of this season for the Wild’s American Hockey League affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.
Swaney was selected by the Wild in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Swaney played 134 games over four seasons at Minnesota Duluth, scoring 101 points (46 goals, 55 assists). He led the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 28 points.
He played for UMD teams that won NCAA championships in 2018 and 2019 and reached the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals in 2021.
