The lineups for Tuesday night’s St. Louis Blues-Dallas Stars game were of interest to trivia buffs – and Minnesota hockey fans.
The starting goalies – Charlie Lindgren of the Blues and Jake Oettinger of the Stars – are former Lakeville North High School players. It wasn't immediately known if two former Minnesota high school goalies, let alone two goalies from the same school, have started an NHL game before. But it definitely is a rarity. Another oddity – the two have the same birthday (Dec. 18).
Lindgren got the better of the matchup Tuesday, making 33 saves in the Blues’ 4-1 victory. Oettinger made 21 saves.
“When I was growing up, (Lindgren) was the guy at Lakeville North,” Oettinger said postgame. “He’s worked for everything he’s got. I looked up to him a lot.”
Oettinger played for Lakeville North in the 2013-14 season, when the Panthers were Class AA runners-up. North won the state championship the following year, but by then Oettinger had moved on to the U.S. National Team Development Program. He played three seasons with Boston University before turning pro.
Lindgren played for the North varsity in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons, spent two seasons in the U.S. Hockey League and three at St. Cloud State. He signed with the Montreal Canadiens after the 2015-16 college season. Last off-season, he signed with the Blues as a free agent.
Lindgren, who will be 28 on Saturday, was called up to the Blues in early December after starting goalie Jordan Binnington went into COVID-19 protocol. He had not played in an NHL game since March 2020 with Montreal. He has appeared in four games, including three starts, and St. Louis won them all. Lindgren has a 1.29 goals-against average for the Blues.
He might be in St. Louis for a while. Binnington hasn’t been reactivated yet and his backup, Ville Husso, is on injured reserve.
Oettinger, who will be 23 on Saturday, has started seven games for Dallas this season and has a 1.88 goals-against average. It looks like he’s in Dallas to stay because the two goalies who were on the roster when the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020 are no longer with the team. Ben Bishop had to retire this week because of a chronic knee injury and the team waived Anton Khudobin, then assigned him to the minors after he cleared waivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.