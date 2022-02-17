Maccarone, Doman are top two all-arounders in Section 3AA gymnastics
One of the most rewarding things about the Section 3AA gymnastics meet for Hannah Maccarone and Avery Doman was a chance to be together on the podium for what could be the last time.
The former club teammates at TAGS South in Apple Valley were first and second in the all-around at the section meet Feb. 11 at Two Rivers High School. Maccarone, a senior at Eagan, will pursue the all-around championship at the state Class AA meet after finishing fourth last year. She said following the section meet that the state meet will be her last as a competitor; she does not plan to pursue gymnastics in college.
“I haven’t ever really considered doing it in college,” she said. “I’m really happy with the gymnastics experience I’ve had and I’m grateful to end it with this amazing Eagan team.”
Doman doesn’t plan to leave the competition scene for a while. The sophomore will be making her third appearance at the state meet and will have a busy weekend at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Section 3AA champion Rosemount will be in the state team competition at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Doman and Irish teammates Faith Green, Taylor McLean and Alexa Parish will be in the individual meet.
“Being at the section meet, I think you can enjoy it a little more because there’s not so much stress on you to compete and do your best,” said Doman, who was 17th in the all-around at the 2021 state meet. “It’s still pretty amazing to go for the third time, especially being a 10th-grader. Hopefully many more.”
Rosemount won the Section 3 championship, overcoming a tough start on uneven bars to finish with 143.225 points. Defending section champion Eagan was second with 141.85. Apple Valley/Eastview was sixth in the eight-team field with 128.775.
The Irish were 14th in the latest state coaches association Class AA rankings, meaning they won’t be among the favorites at the state team competition. But they appear to be a program on the rise (only one gymnast will graduate this spring) and dealt with year-long lineup juggling because of injuries and illnesses. With the roster as healthy as it has been all year, Rosemount coach Jason Passeri said he thinks the team can reach the mid-140s.
“We were hoping to go over 145 (at sections),” Passeri said. “We’ll strive to score higher, but we’re happy to win.
Stillwater, St. Cloud Tech and Wayzata are ranked first through third in Class AA, and all qualified for the state team meet. “We went against Stillwater at the Park invite,” Passeri said. “We had our highest score of the year, a 143.6, and Stillwater scored a point higher and Wayzata was two points higher. They’re definitely the front-runners.”
Also advancing to state was Owatonna, which won the Section 1AA championship – the section Rosemount was in until this year, when a realignment moved the Irish to Section 3AA. Rosemount’s winning score in 3AA was higher than Owatonna’s in Section 1AA, where the Huskies edged Farmington for the team title.
But the depth in Section 1AA, where five teams scored above 140, would have made it tough for the Irish to get as many individuals through to state, Passeri said. The Irish, understandably, are happy with their new section.
They started by scoring 33.8 on bars, about 1.5 points less than they wanted but still second best in the section. They scored 36.7 on their next event, balance beam. That was almost two points more than Eagan and allowed Rosemount to take control of the team competition.
“Beam’s been our strongest event the whole season,” Passeri said. “We went 5-for-5 in three meets on beam. Our beam has outscored our vault and floor in three meets this year, which is very unusual in gymnastics. Eight different girls on our team have been over 9.0 on beam this year.”
Eagan’s Maccarone scored 37.825 in the all-around. She also took first on vault (9.675) and bars (9.375) and tied Doman for first on beam (9.425).
“I was really happy with my performance,” said Maccarone, who has scored as high as 38.025 this season. “I’m hoping to improve for the state meet, but I was really happy with how I did. The support of my team really calmed my nerves and energized me when I needed it.”
Doman’s all-around score of 37.25 included a first place on floor exercise, where she scored 9.5. Lauren Rodriguez of East Ridge is the third state all-around qualifier from Section 3AA.
In individual events, the top three gymnasts who aren’t all-around qualifiers also advance to the state meet. Among those advancing from Section 3AA are Eagan junior Gwen Paolello (sixth on beam, 9.1 and tied for fourth on floor, 9.375), Rosemount ninth-grader Green (third on vault, 9.3 and tied for fourth on floor, 9.375), Rosemount junior McLean (tied for fourth on bars, 8.7 and fourth on beam, 9.175) and Rosemount junior Parish (fifth on beam, 9.175).
Gabby Miller was the top all-arounder for Apple Valley/Eastview, finishing 10th with 33.30.
The 2021 state meet took place at Champlin Park High School with a minimal spectator presence because of COVID-19 restrictions. “Last year was tough with no fans, but then we had one of our best summer programs,” said Passeri, who has been Rosemount’s head coach for 25 years. “Everybody was so excited to be back in the gym.”
There will be fans at Roy Wilkins Auditorium this year, which Doman said can affect scores. “It helps a lot with energy and gets you pumped up,” she said. “It gets you feeling the crowd, all the cheering and stuff. It doesn’t feel like you’re alone. It feels like you’re actually competing and having to show people.”
It also can add pressure, but Maccarone said she doesn’t anticipate that being a problem. “My expectations are just to enjoy it,” she said. “It’ll be the last meet of my senior season and my last meet (of her career). I just want to end on a happy note and be proud of what I’ve done.”
