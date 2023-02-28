State tourney experience leaves North skaters hungry for more
Lakeville North’s program hadn’t been to the state girls hockey tournament in nine years. However, that did not apply to all of Lakeville North’s players.
When the Panthers needed an idea of what to expect when they played in an NHL arena at Xcel Energy Center, they turned to teammate Addison Bowlby, who knew only too well. Bowlby, along with forward Anna Tomas and goalie Addison Oettinger, played on a Burnsville team that reached the 2022 state tourney before transferring to North prior to the 2022-23 season.
“Throughout the year, Addie (Bowlby) and the other girls would motivate us,” said junior forward Gracie Hanson, an assistant captain. “They would say, ‘Guys, you have to understand the Xcel is the best experience. We really want to go there.’
“Then in our section final game they were like, ‘Guys, we’ve got to go there. It’s so fun. You guys don’t understand.’ And I’m really glad we got to go.”
Lakeville North, playing at state for the first time since 2014, lost both of its games in the Class AA tournament last week to close a 21-9 season. The Panthers were unable to capitalize on some early opportunities against Edina in the quarterfinals Feb. 23, and the Hornets eventually took over and rolled to a 6-0 victory. The next day Rosemount defeated the Panthers 4-3 in double overtime in a consolation semifinal game between the South Suburban Conference’s two state tournament qualifiers.
Bowlby, a junior forward who led Lakeville North in scoring with 54 points, said “stepping out there for the first time, you’re kind of like, ‘Wow, we’re really here. It doesn’t even feel real.’ It was no different (this year), even though it was my second time.”
As the underdog against Edina, Lakeville North stood to benefit from an early goal. And the Panthers had chances, including a 5-on-3 advantage in the first period. Edina killed off 50 seconds while two skaters short, then scored at 8 minutes 42 seconds of the first, while still down one player. The Hornets added an even strength goal less than a minute later and were off and running.
Most of Lakeville North’s early shots missed the target or were blocked by Edina defenders before they reached the net. Once the Panthers’ shots started getting past the defenders, they met a stone-cold wall in Edina goalie Uma Corniea.
Lakeville North coach Buck Kochevar referred to Corniea – in a complimentary manner – as “Stone Cold Steve Austin” in the postgame handshake line. While there seems to be little in common between a high school hockey goalie and a tough-guy pro wrestling persona, Corniea was equally ruthless in turning away North scoring opportunities. The victory over the Panthers was the 45th career shutout for Corniea, who on Sunday won the state’s senior goalie of the year award. She holds state records for career shutouts and victories (103).
“She’s a tough character, good person and great goaltender,” Kochevar said. “If you get opportunities against a team like Edina you have to capitalize and we didn’t.”
The Panthers were outshot 29-12 but Kochevar said they never stopped working to try to get back in the game. Edina added a goal in the second period and three more in a 2:18 span in the third to put the game out of reach.
Rosemount avenged two regular-season losses to Lakeville North, scoring at 2:35 of the second overtime to win the Feb. 24 consolation semifinal at the TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.
Bowlby’s natural hat trick, with one goal late in the second period and two more in the third, turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 North lead. Rosemount sophomore forward Sophie Stramel scored with 2:12 remaining. The Irish’s Annalee Holzer scored the game winner.
Lakeville North outshot Rosemount 46-18 in regulation time, but Rosemount outshot North 9-0 in overtime.
Forward Greta Smith and defender Bella Mayer are the only two seniors on the North roster. The Panthers are likely to enter next season as favorites in the South Suburban Conference and Section 1AA, and are looking forward to trying to get back to the state tournament.
“Anytime you make it to the state tournament, it’s huge,” Kochevar said. “But you still want to do something when you get here. So I think it’s a big learning year for us and we’ll be champing on the bit to get here again next year.”
