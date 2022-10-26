Football: Wildcats stun Shakopee, clinch winning record

Eagan plays host to Forest Lake in first round of postseason
The goal all season had been to get people talking about Eagan football – for something other than futility, that is.
Mission accomplished.
Jack Hansen’s 29-yard field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter put the Wildcats in front as they stunned seventh-ranked Shakopee 23-21 on Oct. 20. The victory achieved several significant benchmarks for the Eagan program. It was the Wildcats’ fourth win in a row, something they haven’t done in 11 years. It’s the first time they beat a ranked opponent in Nick Johnson’s four-year tenure as head coach.
Eagan will host a playoff game for the first time since 2014 when it faces Forest Lake in the Class 6A first round at 7 p.m. Friday. Regardless of the outcome Friday, this will be the program’s first winning season since 2011.
It’s also meaningful to this year’s players, who were aware of what others said about the program as the losses piled up over the last decade and were determined to change the image.
“Our goals at the beginning of the year were to have a winning record and host a playoff game,” said Hansen, who’s also a defensive lineman. “So we knew coming into (the Shakopee) game that if we came out with a ‘W’ we were going to get that done. We came out, we did it, and it feels great.”
Eagan (5-3) took a 20-7 lead in the third quarter, only to see Shakopee score on back-to-back possessions in the fourth. The Sabers led 21-20 after quarterback Dominic Jackson scored on a 1-yard run with 1 minute, 42 seconds remaining.
A 33-yard halfback pass from George Anderson to Peter McGivern put the Wildcats in position for a shot at a game-winning field goal, which Hansen made with 30 seconds remaining.
“I told the kids at halftime, we’ve been in this situation before,” Johnson said. “We were up on Woodbury and we were up on East Ridge (in games the Wildcats eventually lost). This time we found a way to do it. It’s just my opinion, but Shakopee is a top-five team in the state and we played with them. That means we’re playing good football, and I’m just proud of my kids.”
The teams came to the regular-season finale ready to slug it out on the ground. Only three passes were attempted, although Anderson’s completion to McGivern late in the fourth quarter was one of the game’s biggest plays. Eagan rushed for 258 yards against a Shakopee team that reached the Class 6A quarterfinals last season and has a victory over former No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie on its resume this year.
“We felt like this is going to be the biggest, baddest game we could possibly play,” senior defensive lineman Keenan Wilson said. “We knew what was coming our way and we were prepared for it. We didn’t run away.”
Sophomore Madden Ison took a pitch and scored on an 82-yard run in the third quarter as Eagan built a 13-point lead. Ison finished with 113 yards on four carries. Senior running back Landon Tonsager rushed for 91 yards and scored on a 34-yard run in the third quarter. Quarterback Brooklyn Evans scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and had 46 rushing yards for the game. Evans, a sophomore, has been sharing quarterback snaps with junior Carson Schwamb, but with Schwamb out because of an ankle injury, Evans played the entire game against Shakopee.
“Our offensive line got some movement,” Johnson said. “And our O-coordinators are doing a great job of mixing up what we’re doing – different formations, different looks. I think that teams are used to us not pitching the ball, so those pitches on the option were well-timed. Teams spend so much time trying to shut down Landon, and it kind of opens up some other things.”
Defensive back David Rocheford and linebacker Jeri Tella had seven and six tackles for the Eagan defense. Hansen recovered a Shakopee fumble.
Although the Wildcats are beginning to receive some of the respect they sought, Wilson said they have other goals in mind, too.
“Our coaches were telling us all week if we get this one on the board, people are going to look at you,” Wilson said as the Wildcats celebrated their victory at Shakopee. “We’re going to have a home playoff game. We were fighting for that.
“I think we’re going to go deep (in the postseason). I just really think this team is so well bonded. We know what we’re capable of and we’re ready to work even harder.”
