Football: Wildcats stun Shakopee, clinch winning record

Maddon Ison of Eagan breaks into the Shakopee secondary on his way to an 82-yard touchdown run during the Wildcats' 23-21 victory Oct. 20. Eagan (5-3) assured itself of a winning record for the first time since 2011.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Eagan plays host to Forest Lake in first round of postseason

The goal all season had been to get people talking about Eagan football – for something other than futility, that is.

