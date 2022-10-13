Eastview picks up its first victory in overtime
After playing two low-scoring, run-oriented games against ranked opponents, Rosemount’s offense got a chance to stretch its legs.
The Irish gained 324 yards and scored a season-high 49 points in a 49-0 victory over Farmington on Oct. 7, running their record to 6-0. Rosemount is one of three undefeated teams remaining in Class 6A (Maple Grove and Stillwater are the others). Rosemount’s victory also likely clinches the No. 1 seed in Section 3, which would allow the Irish to be at home for the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Rosemount passed sparingly in victories over Eden Prairie and Lakeville South the previous two weeks but put the ball in the air 20 times against Farmington, with four of the throws going for touchdowns. Sophomore Gavin Caswell, in his first extended varsity action at quarterback, completed 13 of 15 passes for 142 yards and two scores.
Will Priest returned the opening kickoff 44 yards into Farmington territory, and Jackson Ganser scored on a 21-yard run four plays later.
Jake Schimmel caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from starting quarterback Landon Danner later in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, senior defensive back/wide receiver Chance Swansson scored offensive and defensive touchdowns. First, he caught a 20-yard pass from Caswell as Rosemount’s lead grew to 21-0. Then just before halftime he returned a fumble 79 yards to the end zone.
Ganser also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Rosemount, which led 35-0 at halftime.
Ganser caught two touchdown passes in the third quarter, 16 yards from Danner and 4 yards from Caswell, to complete the Irish’s scoring.
Priest (51 yards) and Ganser (42 yards) led Rosemount in rushing, while Riddick Collier caught six passes for 87 yards.
Swansson, Will Peroutka and Nassiah Collins recovered fumbles for the Rosemount defense, which held Farmington to 181 yards.
Farmington quarterbacks Baiden Bean and Jonathan Shrum combined to complete 10 of 19 passes for 79 yards. Bean led the Tigers with 54 rushing yards and Brock Wyandt caught six passes for 63 yards.
The Tigers, who have lost five in a row after a season-opening victory, play at Lakeville North (1-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday. They close the regular season at home against Wayzata on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Rosemount plays host to Prior Lake on Friday and goes to Burnsville on Oct. 19 in its final game before the postseason.
Eastview 27, Burnsville 21 (OT)
Quarterback Ezra Formaneck rushed for three touchdown, including the game-winner in overtime, as Eastview won for the first time this season.
Burnsville running back Henry Saykeo scored on a 2-yard run with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter to cut Eastview’s lead to 21-20, and Kenneth Steffen’s conversion sent the game to overtime. Formaneck scored on a 4-yard run on Eastview’s first overtime possession, and the Lightning won when its defense kept Burnsville out of the end zone.
Formaneck also ran for touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters, and Cooper DeSutter scored on a 36-yard punt return in the third.
Formaneck, Lance Xiong and Damon Green each gained 57 yards or more as the Lightning gained 191 yards rushing. Defensive lineman Landon O’Neil had six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.
Saykeo gained 69 yards on the ground for Burnsville (3-3). Blaze quarterback Jeremy Sherlock ran for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter and threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Markeese Howard in the second quarter. Sherlock finished with 152 yards passing and 64 yards rushing.
Eastview looks to put together a winning streak when it plays at East Ridge (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Final regular-season game for the Lightning is at Edina at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Burnsville (3-3) closes its regular season with two home games. The Blaze take on Eagan Friday and Rosemount on Oct. 19, both at 7 p.m.
Armstrong 34, Apple Valley 14
Fifth-ranked Robbinsdale Armstrong ended Apple Valley’s three-game winning streak on Oct. 6.
Two running backs gained more than 100 yards for Armstrong, which improved to 6-0. The Falcons took a 27-0 lead in the fourth quarter before Apple Valley responded with two scores.
Eagles quarterback Jackson Thornburgh threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Wiens in the fourth quarter. Jayden Cunningham led Apple Valley with 51 rushing yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Thornburgh passed for 168 yards and threw six completions to Orlando Collins for 62 yards. Wiens had 59 receiving yards.
Apple Valley (3-3) might face an even more difficult assignment this week when the Eagles travel to St. Thomas Academy, the second-ranked team in Class 5A, at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles’ final regular-season game is at Irondale on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Lakeville South 21, Prior Lake 17
A lot of things went Lakeville South’s way during a 13-0 season in 2021 that ended with the Cougars winning the Class 6A football championship.
It’s been tougher for the Cougars this year, but they haven’t backed down from challenges. They trailed Prior Lake on three occasions in their Oct. 7 game before pulling out a 21-17 victory.
Cougars senior Carson Hansen rushed for 164 yards and scored twice, including an 18-yard run for the go-ahead touchdown with 3 minutes, 35 seconds remaining.
Hansen also scored Lakeville South’s first touchdown on a 34-yard run in the second quarter. The Cougars also scored on a wild play late in the second quarter when quarterback Jacob Royse threw to Zachary Steinhagen, who appeared about to be tackled when he lateraled to Ian Segna, who carried the ball into the end zone to compete a 33-yard scoring play.
Owen McCloud had 20 tackles for Lakeville South, including eight unassisted. Ryder Patterson had 13 tackles. Segna intercepted a pass and Jacob Dorner recovered a fumble.
Lakeville South (4-2) plays host to Shakopee at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first meeting between the teams since the 2021 Class 6A quarterfinals, where South won 42-28. Shakopee is 5-1 this season, with its only loss to Prior Lake in Week 2. The Sabers defeated Eden Prairie 31-14 on Oct. 8.
Edina 10, Lakeville North 6
Ten first-half points by Edina were enough to send North to its fifth consecutive loss.
The Panthers outgained Edina 303-209 but didn’t reach the end zone until quarterback Riley Grossman’s 10-yard touchdown run with 4:12 remaining.
Sawyer Wilkie (26 carries, 125 yards) and Najee Nelson (14 carries, 73 yards) gained the majority of North’s 223 rushing yards. Grossman passed for 80 yards, with Ayden Forsgren finishing with two receptions for 50 yards.
Lakeville North plays host to Farmington, which like the Panthers has a 1-5 record, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Final regular-season game for the Panthers is at home against Forest Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Eagan 48, Hopkins 0
The Wildcats were off to the races – and on their way to evening their record at 3-3 – when Carson Schwamb threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Peter McGivern in their Oct. 7 victory at Wildcat Stadium.
Four more touchdowns followed in the first half. The Wildcats’ Madden Ison returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for his team’s final score.
Senior running back Landon Tonsager had touchdown runs of 11, 2 and 6 yards in the first half. Nick Tesdall scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter. Schwamb threw first-quarter touchdown passes to McGivern and George Anderson (6 yards).
Eagan, which has outscored its last two opponents 89-3, plays at Burnsville at 7 p.m. Friday. A victory would mark the first time the Wildcats have won four games or more in a season since 2015. It also would strengthen Eagan’s case for a first-round home game in the Class 6A playoffs, which begin Oct. 28.
The Wildcats’ final regular-season game is at Shakopee on Thursday, Oct. 20.
