Football Week 5: Wildcats’ rushing attack explodes

Eagan’s rushing offense exploded for 364 yards in a 41-3 victory at Eastview on Sept. 30 as the Wildcats football team improved to 2-3 overall.
Eagan plays Hopkins (0-5) at home at 7 p.m. Friday. If the Wildcats win, it would be the first time since 2015 they have won three games or more in a season or been .500 or better at any point during a season.
Several explosive plays helped Eagan accumulate its rushing yardage against Eastview. The Wildcats scored five rushing touchdowns, all on plays of 21 yards or longer. Senior running back Landon Tonsager gained 167 yards on 16 carries and scored on runs of 21 and 45 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Brooklyn Evans ran for 142 yards on just six carries, including touchdown runs of 79 and 54 yards in the third quarter. Junior quarterback Carson Schwamb ran for a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter and threw an 8-yard pass to Jack Hansen for a score in the second.
Eastview (0-5) was held to 152 yards and its only points came on a 30-yard field goal by Asher Ozuzu in the third quarter.
Defensive back David Rocheford had seven tackles and one assist for the Eagan defense. Keenan Wilson had three tackles for loss and Jeri Tella made two stops behind the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Joshua Leiran intercepted a pass.
Eastview will pursue its first victory at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Burnsville. The Blaze are 3-2 after defeating Park of Cottage Grove 35-14 on Oct. 1.
Apple Valley 41, Two Rivers 0
Noah Mergerson rushed for two touchdowns and Jackson Thornburgh passed for two as the Eagles won their third consecutive game.
Apple Valley now is 3-2 after an 0-2 start and is above .500 for the first time since 2019, when the Eagles defeated Hastings in a playoff game to push their record to 5-4.
Thornburgh completed 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards. Both of his touchdown passes went to Orlando Collins, for 6 yards in the second quarter and 30 yards in the third.
Mergerson scored Apple Valley’s final two touchdowns on runs of 9 and 6 yards. Jayden Cunningham got the Eagles on the board with a 43-yard run in the first quarter. William Washington scored on a 36-yard interception return in the third.
Collins had five receptions for 90 yards and Aidan Wiens caught eight passes for 82.
The Eagles face a sizable test this week when they play host to Robbinsdale Armstrong at 7 p.m. Thursday. Armstrong, 5-0 and ranked sixth in Class 5A, defeated fifth-ranked Chanhassen 34-29 last week.
Shakopee 27, Lakeville North 21 (OT)
Lakeville North took a 14-0 halftime lead over the eighth-ranked Sabers before falling in overtime.
Shakopee senior Jadon Hellerud rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns, the last coming on a 6-yard run in overtime. The game ended when Lakeville North was unable to score on its overtime possession.
Panthers quarterback Riley Grossman went deep for his team’s first two touchdowns, throwing 37 yards to Sawyer Wilkie in the first quarter and 45 yards to Ayden Forsgren in the second.
North took a 21-14 lead on Sam Ripplinger’s 15-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 42 seconds remaining. Shakopee tied the game on a 35-yard run with 2:33 left. The Sabers missed a 47-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the fourth quarter.
Grossman completed four of nine passes for 92 yards. Wilkie rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries. Michael Anderson had 10 tackles for the Panthers, with Jackson Young, Cal Schmelze and Antonio Menard making nine tackles each.
Lakeville North is 1-4, with all four losses coming to teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 6A. On Friday, the Panthers play at Edina (1-4) at 7 p.m.
Edina 34, Farmington 31
Edina rallied from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter and kicked a 30-yard field goal on the final play to send the Tigers (1-4) to their fourth consecutive loss.
The Tigers led 31-17 late in the third quarter when Brock Wyandt scored on a 1-yard run. Edina responded with a 20-yard touchdown run and 74 yard touchdown pass, putting the Hornets in position to win with a field goal at the end of the game.
Farmington quarterback Jonathan Shrum passed for 112 yards, rushed for 51 and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Baiden Bean. Shrum also returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Jeffrey Branson rushed for 66 yards and scored a second-quarter touchdown. Ethan Giesler kicked a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Farmington plays at unbeaten Rosemount at 7 p.m. Friday, looking for a repeat of its 13-3 victory over the Irish last season. Rosemount ran its record to 5-0 with a 10-7 victory over defending state Class 6A champion Lakeville South last week.
