Football Week 5: Wildcats’ rushing attack explodes

Farmington quarterback Jonathan Shrum passed for 112 yards, caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for another score in the Tigers' game against Edina last week.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Eagan’s rushing offense exploded for 364 yards in a 41-3 victory at Eastview on Sept. 30 as the Wildcats football team improved to 2-3 overall.

Eagan plays Hopkins (0-5) at home at 7 p.m. Friday. If the Wildcats win, it would be the first time since 2015 they have won three games or more in a season or been .500 or better at any point during a season.

