Eagan ends 27-game losing streak
After starting on the sideline because of COVID-19, Rosemount had a chance to finish the regular season as one of a handful of undefeated teams in Class 6A football.
The Irish improved to 4-0 after a 44-0 blowout of Burnsville last Friday and ended the regular season at home against Eastview (0-4) on Wednesday in a game that took place after this edition went to press. The postseason will be a maximum of three games beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Going into this week – the final week of the regular season – Rosemount, Lakeville South, Eden Prairie, East Ridge and St. Michael-Albertville were the only unbeatens among the 31 Class 6A teams. The group of unbeatens will drop by at least one this week because Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville were scheduled to play each other Wednesday.
Rosemount couldn’t play its first two scheduled games against Lakeville North and Farmington because of quarantine and finally returned to action Oct. 23, winning four games in 15 days.
Senior running back Christian Graske rushed for 123 yards on 13 carries and scored twice in Rosemount’s victory Friday. Terence Campbell also rushed for two touchdowns. Quarterbacks Jordan Modrynski and Riley Gruenes each completed four passes, with one of Gruenes’ completions a 15-yard touchdown to Sean Sullivan.
Safety Jake Ratzlaff made five tackles and intercepted a pass.
Burnsville (1-4) played its final regular-season game Wednesday against Wayzata at Dick Hanson Field. Wayzata went 13-0 last year and won the Class 6A championship but isn’t the same team this season. The Trojans are 1-4 in 2020 and are coming off a 35-0 loss to Shakopee.
Eagan 37, Eastview 15
Eagan’s three-year varsity football nightmare ended last Friday, thanks to a potent rushing offense that produced five touchdowns against School District 196 rival Eastview.
The Wildcats’ victory broke a 27-game losing streak – which had been the longest active streak in Class 6A – dating to Sept. 22, 2017, when they defeated Shakopee 31-21. It’s also the first victory for Eagan head coach Nick Johnson, who’s in his second year leading the program.
Eagan (1-4) never trailed, and took its lead out to 10-0 on Colby Sorensen’s 40-yard run early in the second quarter. Quarterback Alex Lachenmayer scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter, and the Wildcats led 16-7 at halftime.
It was still a one-score game (with Eagan leading 23-15) in the fourth quarter before Zach Jacobson scored on an 11-yard run with 5 minutes, 13 seconds remaining. Lachenmayer scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run with 49 seconds remaining.
Alex Rodman kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter to give Eagan the lead.
Eastview junior Christian Morton scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, completing a long, ground-based drive. In the third, Tyler Jerstad scored on a 49-yard run and Morton added a two-point conversion as Eastview (0-4) cut the Eagan lead to eight points.
Eagan was to end its regular season at undefeated and No. 1-ranked Lakeville South on Wednesday. Eastview also faced an undefeated team, playing at Rosemount on Wednesday. First round of section playoffs is scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Chaska 44, Apple Valley 0
Defending Class 5A champion Chaska started fast and never looked back, scoring three first-quarter touchdowns in its home-field victory over Apple Valley last Friday.
Chaska rushed for 158 yards and passed for 91. The Hawks’ defense, on its way to the shutout, intercepted three passes and returned two for touchdowns.
Chaska (3-2) broke a two-game losing streak. Apple Valley dropped to 1-4 and was shut out for the fourth time this season.
Apple Valley’s final regular-season game was Wednesday night at Henry Sibley, where a victory potentially could move the Eagles to the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A, Section 3 playoffs. First round of the playoffs is Tuesday, Nov. 17, although the Eagles would get a bye if they are the No. 2 seed. Undefeated St. Thomas Academy is a lock for the top seed.
