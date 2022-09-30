Apple Valley wins its second in a row
One week after losing a football game for the first time since 2019, Lakeville South got back on the horse.
The Cougars, led by Carson Hansen’s 322 rushing yards and four touchdowns, defeated Farmington 43-21 on Sept. 23. By winning, Lakeville South (3-1) sets up a dual with Rosemount (4-0) for the seeding edge in Class 6A, Section 3. With no other team in the section above .500, it appears likely either Lakeville South or Rosemount will be the section’s top seed in the postseason that begins in late October.
Kickoff for Lakeville South’s homecoming game is 7 p.m. Friday. Rosemount is coming off a 14-7 victory over previously undefeated Eden Prairie, which ended Lakeville South’s 23-game winning streak by defeating the Cougars 21-6 on Sept. 16.
Hansen’s 322 rushing yards against Farmington are a single-game career high for the Cougars senior, whose previous best was 260 yards against Prior Lake on Oct. 7, 2021. He averaged 14 yards a carry and had touchdown runs of 41, 64, 2 and 25 yards.
Lakeville South overcame an outstanding performance by Farmington senior Jonathan Shrum, who scored all three of his team’s touchdowns, including a 94-yard return of the opening kickoff.
Jackson Hall had a 3-yard touchdown run for South, and Jacob Royse completed an 8-yard pass to Zachary Steinhagen for another score. Owen McCloud led the South defense with 11 tackles and Luke Meyer intercepted a pass.
Shrum, who under ordinary circumstances would play defensive back and wide receiver for the Tigers, filled in at quarterback in the South game and rushed for 143 yards on 18 carries. He had touchdown runs of 5 and 11 yards. Shrum also completed eight of 17 passes for 100 yards.
Jeffrey Branson came close to a 100-yard rushing game for the Tigers, gaining 97 on 24 carries. Brock Wyandt caught five passes for 72 yards. Senior linebacker Zach Dahl had 11 tackles, including six unassisted.
Farmington (1-3) also has homecoming this week, with Edina (0-4) visiting Tiger Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Apple Valley 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 8
Nolan Mickelson’s 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter completed an Apple Valley comeback that resulted in the Eagles’ second consecutive victory.
Apple Valley evened its record at 2-2 and had a chance to go above .500 in a game at Two Rivers (1-3) on Saturday. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
The Eagles won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019, when they had a four-game winning streak that included the final three games of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs.
Trailing 7-0 at halftime, Apple Valley tied the game on a 20-yard pass from Jackson Thornburgh to Orlando Collins in the third quarter. Thornburgh completed six of 12 passes for 57 yards and rushed for 33 yards. Jayden Cunningham gained 55 yards on the ground for the Eagles and Noah Mergerson had 42 yards rushing.
Woodbury 20, Burnsville 7
The Blaze hung in the game against unbeaten and seventh-ranked Woodbury, but the Royals’ Quentin Cobb-Butler was chiefly responsible for ending Burnsville’s two-game winning streak.
Cobb-Butler returned the opening kickoff 96 yards to give Woodbury a lead it never relinquished. He returned an interception 36 yards for another touchdown late in the second quarter, putting Burnsville in the awkward position of being down two scores even though its defense hadn’t allowed a point.
Burnsville (2-2) got back in the game early in the third quarter on Jeremy Sherlock’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Eric Kilgore. Woodbury, however, responded with its first offensive touchdown late in the third quarter to put it out of reach.
Sherlock completed 11 of 24 passes for 113 yards and Kilgore had four receptions for 87 yards. But the Blaze were able to do little on the ground, finishing with a rushing net of 4 yards on 18 attempts.
Senior linebacker Michel Douhe led the Burnsville defense with 10 tackles (eight unassisted) and an interception. He has 23 tackles in the Blaze’s last two games.
Burnsville plays Park of Cottage Grove at noon Saturday at Dick Hanson Field. Park is 2-2 after defeating Hopkins 50-13 last week and has scored 93 points in its last two games.
Prior Lake 31, Lakeville North 14
Lakeville North is 1-3 and has lost three in a row after falling at Prior Lake on Sept. 23. One reason for the Panthers’ record is the quality of their opponents; the three teams that have beaten them are a combined 11-1.
Prior Lake remained undefeated at 4-0. Although Lakeville North never led, they gave the Lakers some headaches. An 11-yard touchdown run by Sam Ripplinger tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter. Quarterback Riley Grossman’s 1-yard run in the fourth brought North within 21-14 before Prior Lake scored the last 10 points.
Grossman passed for 174 yards and rushed for 58. Ripplinger (53 yards) and Sawyer Wilkie (61 yards) also had productive days on the ground for the Panthers. Sam Nolan, the Panthers’ leading receiver, had four catches for 109 yards.
Monroe Jackson, a senior, led the North defense with 14 tackles, including seven unassisted.
Prior Lake running back Grayson Spronk gained 114 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns. Lakers quarterback Luke Crosby completed all five passes he attempted for 136 yards and one touchdown.
The gauntlet of quality opponents continues this week for Lakeville North, which faces Shakopee in the Panthers’ homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday. Shakopee is 3-1, with its only loss to Prior Lake in Week 2, and has shut out its last two opponents.
East Ridge 31, Eagan 24
East Ridge head coach Dan Fritze, an Eagan High School alumnus and former Wildcats football player, left his alma mater with a hard-earned victory Sept. 23.
Eagan rode explosive plays to a 21-13 halftime lead. Senior running back Landon Tonsager scored from 56 yards late in the first quarter and quarterback Brooklyn Evans had a 74-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the second quarter. Carson Schwamb, the other half of Eagan’s quarterback tandem, had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half.
East Ridge (2-2) took the lead in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run and 67-yard touchdown pass.
Eagan’s final points were on a 33-yard field goal by Jack Hansen. But the field goal came with 40 seconds remaining, and the Wildcats were not able to regain possession before time ran out.
On Friday, the Wildcats (2-2) travel to Eastview (0-4) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
White Bear Lake 34, Eastview 7
White Bear Lake had two 100-yard rushers and gained 385 yards total on the ground in sending the Lightning to their fourth consecutive loss.
The Bears, leading 14-0, got a huge play from their defense just before halftime when they returned a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown. By the third quarter, it was 34-0.
Eastview’s touchdown came late in the third quarter on an interception return by junior defensive back Isaiah Jones.
The Lightning go after their first victory of the season when they play host to Eagan at 7 p.m. Friday. One of Eastview’s three victories in the 2021 season came against Eagan, 34-13. Eagan is 2-2 after losing to East Ridge 31-24 last week.
