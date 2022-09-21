Apple Valley wins 1st for new head coach
Eden Prairie did what few Lakeville South opponents have accomplished over the last few seasons – contain the Cougars’ potent offense.
The Eagles’ 21-6 victory over the defending state Class 6A football champion on Sept. 16 likely will elevate Eden Prairie to No. 1 in the state rankings prior to its game at Rosemount on Thursday. Lakeville South saw its 23-game winning streak end and took its first loss since Nov. 15, 2019, when it fell to Wayzata 28-14 in the Class 6A playoff semifinals.
The six points are the fewest the Cougars have scored in a game in almost four years, dating to a 16-3 loss to Minnetonka on Sept. 28. 2018. South had scored 103 points in its first two games of the 2022 season.
Lakeville South (2-1) will try to start a new winning streak when it plays at Farmington (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Cougars managed 136 yards rushing – about 260 below their season average – in the loss at Eden Prairie and did not have a rushing touchdown. South scored in the second quarter on a 30-yard pass from Jacob Royse to Jay Winters. That score cut Eden Prairie’s lead to 14-6.
Eden Prairie also had a tough time moving the ball on the ground, rushing for 149 yards on 40 attempts. Eagles quarterback Nick Fazi passed for 123 yards, with most of it coming on an 85-yard pass to Michael Gross in the second quarter for Eden Prairie’s second touchdown.
South senior Carson Hansen rushed for 99 yards on 19 carries. Linebackers Wyatt Ronn and Owen McCloud were the Cougars’ tackling leaders with 15 and 13. Ryder Patterson had eight tackles on defense and 38 yards rushing on offense.
Burnsville 28, Anoka 24
For the first time in four years, the Burnsville varsity football team has won back-to-back games.
The Blaze held on for a 28-24 victory home-field over Anoka on Sept. 16 after leading 28-3 early in the third quarter. Burnsville, 2-1, also defeated Hopkins 43-0 on Sept. 9. This marks the first time Burnsville has had consecutive victories since Sept. 14 and 21 in 2018, when the Blaze beat Lakeville South and Maple Grove.
This also will be the first time since 2018 Burnsville has won more than one game in a season.
Anoka quarterback Peyton Podany passed for three touchdowns in the second half to get his team back in the game, but the Blaze also intercepted him four times. One of the picks was returned by Raymond Belton for a 52-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The Blaze, trailing Anoka 3-0, struck for three scores in the second quarter. They took the lead on a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jeremy Sherlock to running back Henry Saykeo, then extended it on a 31-yard run by Eric Kilgore. Belton’s interception return made it 21-3 at halftime.
Kilgore, who rushed for 95 yards on just nine carries, broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Saykeo rushed for 63 yards and caught four passes for 49 yards. Sherlock completed five of nine passes for 73 yards.
Chase Classen had two interceptions and Belton and Markeese Howard one each for the Burnsville defense.
Burnsville plays at Woodbury (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Woodbury, ranked seventh in Class 6A, is coming off a 23-14 victory at Eagan on Sept. 15.
Apple Valley 24, Bloomington Jefferson 23
The Apple Valley defense made several big plays in the second half to give Petr Usset his first victory as the Eagles’ head coach. The biggest was when the Eagles stopped a Jefferson receiver short of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt with four minutes remaining, preserving Apple Valley’s one-point lead.
Apple Valley, trailing 17-7 at halftime, got an interception in the third quarter from junior Jadyn-Romeo Moore, which he returned to the Jefferson 1-yard line. Ian Haueter then carried it in for his second touchdown of the game.
The Eagles pulled within 17-16 after scoring a safety, then took the lead on Orlando Collins’ 10-yard touchdown run.
Apple Valley (1-2) will play Cretin-Derham Hall at 7 p.m. Friday at the University of St. Thomas. CDH is 0-3 after losing to St. Thomas Academy 34-0 last week.
Shakopee 35, Farmington 0
Farmington (1-2) has struggled to mobilize its offense in losses to Eden Prairie and Shakopee, two of the top 10 teams in the state Class 6A rankings. It’s not likely to get easier this week when the Tigers play at home against defending state champion Lakeville South, which could be steaming after having its 23-game winning streak snapped by Eden Prairie last week.
One reason for the offensive issues is the absence of starting quarterback Jonah Ask, who was injured in a loss to Eden Prairie on Sept. 9 and was not available for the Shakopee game last week. Isaiah Bramer and Baiden Bean split time at quarterback, combining to pass for 60 yards. Bean also led the Tigers in rushing with 45 yards on 10 carries.
Zach Dahl (12 tackles), Braden Mohr (10) and Edon Davis (10) led the Farmington defense. Dahl and Mohr had seven unassisted tackles each.
Shakopee running back Jadon Hellerud gained more than 130 yards and scored twice as the Sabers improved to 2-1.
Park of Cottage Grove 43, Eastview 36
Park of Cottage Grove scoring the winning touchdown on a 79-yard pass with 1:08 remaining in a wild game that saw five touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Eastview took a 36-35 lead with 1:38 to play when Ezra Formaneck scored on a 5-yard run, then ran in a two-point conversion. But no lead proved to be safe against the Wolfpack, which scored four touchdowns on plays of 51 yards or longer.
Eastview gained 483 yards in an offensive showcase for both teams. Damon Green, a junior, rushed for 200 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, when the Lightning took a 20-6 lead. Formaneck, who split time at quarterback with Grayson Osberg, gained 91 yards on 20 carries and scored three times. Formaneck also completed five of seven passes for 81 yards.
Osberg completed six of seven passes for 77 yards. Wes Granger led the Eastview receivers with five catches for 69 yards.
Park had 431 yards, much of it coming on explosive plays by senior running back Derrik Brown Jr. Brown ran for a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 51-yard score in the fourth. He also caught touchdown passes of 76 and 79 yards in the final six minutes, including the game-winning score.
Eastview (0-3) looks for its first victory of the season at White Bear Lake at 7 p.m. Friday. White Bear Lake is 2-1 after defeating Mounds View 20-14 last week.
