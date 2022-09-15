Wildcats, Blaze pick up convincing victories
Rosemount is one of nine Class 6A football teams with 2-0 records after the Irish defeated Edina 17-10 on Sept. 9.
The Irish dominated the first half, going on a 10-minute scoring drive on their first possession and holding Edina to 18 yards before halftime. Edina’s offense awakened in the fourth quarter and made it a one-score game before an interception by defensive back Chance Swansson with 1 minute, 49 seconds remaining clinched it for Rosemount.
The Irish will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Lakeville North, which is 1-1 following a 34-0 loss to defending Class 6A champion Lakeville South last week.
Rosemount took the opening kickoff against Edina and drove 66 yards in 16 plays for its first touchdown. Jake Schimmel scored on a 2-yard run with two minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Edina defense was penalized four times for encroachment and once for grabbing the facemask on the drive.
Jermaine Richardson’s 12-yard touchdown run made it 14-0 with 2:25 left in the second quarter. Rosemount added a 21-yard field goal by Max Ritter before Edina rallied. The Hornets (0-2) scored a touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter and kicked a 30-yard field goal with 4:43 left. They got one more possession with 2:13 to play but Swansson’s interception secured Rosemount’s victory.
Rosemount junior defensive back Will Peroutka intercepted two passes. The Irish defense held Edina to 158 yards, including 125 passing.
The Irish rushed for 197 yards, with senior Will Priest gaining 71 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Landon Danner gained 53 yards rushing and Richardson had 43. Tight end Hayden Bills caught two passes for 25 yards.
Eagan 42, Park of Cottage Grove 12
Eagan’s rushing performance last week had coach Nick Johnson scouring the school’s record books.
The Wildcats drubbed Park 42-12 on Sept. 9, and “we ran for 421 yards,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if we’ve done that before. I went back through the records from the (Rick) Sutton era and the (Dave) Fritze era and couldn’t find a game where we ran for that many yards.”
Eagan (1-1) never trailed against Park, but the Wolfpack scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 14-12. Eagan’s rushing game then reasserted itself, allowing the Wildcats to pull away.
Senior Landon Tonsager helped Eagan move the chains and control the clock, gaining 182 yards on 28 carries. Quarterbacks Brooklyn Evans and Carson Schwamb combined for 199 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Evans, a sophomore, scored four touchdowns on runs of 16, 20, 6 and 38 yards. Schwamb, a junior, had a 12-yard touchdown run.
The job-sharing arrangement at quarterback is likely to continue. “Brooklyn and Carson do different things well, but both of them can run our offense,” Johnson said. “We don’t have to change our offense depending on which one is in the game.”
Park, which moved to Class 6A in 2021, is not in the same class as Rosemount, which defeated Eagan 39-7 in the Wildcats’ season opener. However, Johnson said Eagan made major progress last week.
“We didn’t play well against Rosemount, but against Park we didn’t have nearly as many mistakes,” Johnson said. “If we can get 3 yards a pop, that’s an efficient offense for us. The strength of our defense is the line, and I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage in the Park game.”
This week marks the first time in six years Eagan has had a .500 or better record in football (other than 0-0). Maintaining it will be a challenge, with 2021 state Class 6A quarterfinalist Woodbury coming to Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Royals are 2-0 after defeating Eastview 31-13 last week.
“They’re good,” Johnson said. “They have some big, physical kids, and (Woodbury coach) Andy Hill has done a phenomenal job of building that program.”
Burnsville 43, Hopkins 0
Burnsville’s lone victory in 2021 was against Hopkins, and another victory over the Royals allowed the Blaze to even their 2022 record at 1-1.
Blaze quarterback Jeremy Sherlock passed for two touchdowns and ran for one, and defensive back Benjamin Watson returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Burnsville defense held Hopkins to minus-48 yards rushing and 82 yards of total offense.
Sherlock, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 140 yards, threw to Markeese Howard for a 29-yard score in the first quarter and to Eric Kilgore for a 30-yard touchdown in the second. The scoring pass to Kilgore came in the final minute of the first half and extended Burnsville’s lead to 20-0.
Henry Saykeo (18 yards), Chase Classen (4 yards) and Sherlock (2 yards) had rushing touchdowns in the second half. Kenneth Steffen also kicked a 37-yard field goal.
Mambu Sonie, Demetrius Tucker, Ky’reese Woods and Raymond Belton each had five tackles for the Burnsville defense. Watson and Classen intercepted passes, while Tucker and Gotti Nolasco-Olesen recovered fumbles.
Saykeo led the Blaze in rushing with 76 yards on 10 carries.
Burnsville plays Anoka at 7 p.m. Friday in the Blaze’s home opener. Anoka is 0-2 after losing to Forest Lake 35-29 last week. The Tornadoes led Forest Lake by 16 points in the third quarter before the Rangers scored the game’s final three touchdowns.
Eden Prairie 51, Farmington 7
Eden Prairie and Farmington played two close, hard-fought games in the 2021 football season, but last week the Tigers couldn’t keep up with the Eagles.
It didn’t help that Farmington (1-1) lost starting quarterback Jonah Ask to an ankle injury in the first quarter. The Farmington offense sputtered after Ask left, gaining just 119 yards. Jeffrey Branson scored Farmington’s touchdown on a 9-yard run with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining.
Eden Prairie rushed for 271 yards. The Eagles (2-0) will face defending Class 6A champion Lakeville South on Friday at Eden Prairie High School.
Sophomore Isiah Bramer replaced Ask at quarterback and completed seven of 16 passes for 48 yards. Branson rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries. Brock Wyandt had two receptions for 28 yards.
Defensive back Jonathan Shrum led a busy Farmington defense with 10 tackles, including five unassisted. Zach Dahl, Vince VonBank and Braden Champlin had nine tackles each.
Farmington travels to Shakopee at 7 p.m. Friday for a game between teams that reached last year’s Class 6A quarter finals. Shakopee is 1-1 this season after losing to Prior Lake 24-16 last week.
Woodbury 31, Eastview 13
Eastview outgained Woodbury in the Sept. 9 game but couldn’t climb out of a 17-point hole.
Woodbury threw two touchdown passes and kicked a field goal in the first quarter, taking a 17-0 lead. Eastview (0-2) responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Damon Green in the final minute of the second quarter and started the third quarter with possession. But a 35-yard interception return by Woodbury stifled the Lightning comeback.
Grayson Osberg threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Will Granger in the fourth quarter for the Lightning’s final touchdown. Osberg completed seven of 19 passes for 105 yards.
Ezra Formaneck (14 carries, 73 yards) and Green (20 carries, 65 yards) were rushing leaders for Eastview, which outgained Woodbury 255-180. Royals quarterback George Bjellos completed six of nine passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Eastview will go after its first victory of 2022 at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Park of Cottage Grove. The Wolfpack, also 0-2, have had problems on defense, allowing 111 points in its first two games. Park lost to Eagan 42-12 last week.
Hastings 28, Apple Valley 13
The Eagles were tied after one quarter before Hastings pulled away for a victory Sept. 9 at Apple Valley High School.
A 26-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Jackson Thornburgh to Ian Haueter put Apple Valley (0-2) up 13-7 in the first quarter. It was the Eagles’ first lead of the season but lasted only about four minutes before Hastings returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown to tie the game. The Raiders took the lead on a field goal in the second quarter, then scored two second-half touchdowns to pull away.
Thornburgh also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jack Lewandowski in the first quarter.
Next up for the Eagles is Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday at home. Jefferson also is looking for its first victory after opening the season with losses to Chaska and St. Louis Park.
