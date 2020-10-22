Top-ranked Lakeville South travels to undefeated Prior Lake
Nine Class 6A teams are undefeated through the first two weeks of the Minnesota High School football season. That number will decrease by at least one after south metro heavyweights Lakeville South and Prior Lake play Friday night at Prior Lake.
Lakeville South, ranked first in the enrollment class, goes into Friday’s game having demolished its first two opponents by a combined 116-22. Prior Lake has an opening-week victory over defending state champion Wayzata. Friday’s game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., also could be important for postseason seeding. The Cougars and Lakers are not in the same subdistrict for regular-season scheduling purposes but are in the same playoff section.
The Prior Lake game is the start of what figures to be the toughest stretch of Lakeville South’s schedule. The Cougars will face crosstown rival Lakeville North and undefeated Farmington the following two weeks.
On Oct. 15, the Cougars scored on two of their first three plays from scrimmage in a 63-8 victory at Eastview. The rushing offense produced 11.8 yards per carry, 424 yards overall and seven touchdowns.
Senior running back Will Geary made the most of his four touches in the Eastview game, scoring the Cougars’ first two touchdowns on runs of 67 and 35 yards, then catching an 8-yard pass from Reid Patterson for a second-quarter score. He gained 106 yards on just three carries.
Riley Haglund, Camden Dean, Josh Jacobson, Carson Hansen and Sony Simphilavong also had rushing touchdowns. Senior defensive back Jacob Malinski recovered a misfired Eastview punt snap in the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown that expanded South’s lead to 28-0.
Linebackers Zach Juckel and Brock Mergen made eight and seven tackles, with each recovering a fumble. Patterson, playing defensive back as well as quarterback, also had seven tackles.
Eastview (0-2), scored on a 60-yard run by Tyler Jerstad in the fourth quarter. Layne Appelgate passed to Luke Johnson for a two-point conversion.
The Lightning rushed for 169 yards, with Jerstad gaining 65 on three carries. Grayson Stalboerger had 62 yards and quarterback Connor Wiberg rushed for 50.
Senior linebacker Carter Jensen intercepted a pass in the first half for Eastview, which will try to pick up its first victory when it plays at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Friday.
Farmington 48, Hopkins 7
The Tigers’ offense also is motoring – and last week it got some help from the Farmington defense.
Defensive back Jake Cochnauer returned an interception 18 yards for a first-quarter touchdown that put the Tigers up 15-0 over Hopkins in the Oct. 15 game. Farmington added four more touchdowns in the second quarter, putting the game out of reach. Hopkins didn’t score until the fourth, by which time Farmington had a 48-point lead.
Tigers quarterback Alex Berreth didn’t have to pass often, but threw effectively. He completed eight of 13 passes for 161 yards, including a 60-yard pass to Eli Green for Farmington’s first touchdown. Isaac Ask caught touchdown passes of 12 and 35 yards in the second quarter.
Senior running back Zac Janz scored three touchdowns, giving him eight in the Tigers’ first two games. Janz gained 84 yards on 15 carries against Hopkins.
Cochnauer had six tackles in addition to his interception return for a touchdown, and threw to Green for a two-point conversion following the Tigers’ first score. Austin Patterson also made six tackles and Connor Weed intercepted a pass.
Hopkins was a substitute opponent for Farmington, which was to play Rosemount last week. Rosemount had to sit out the first two weeks of the 2020 season while in quarantine, and the Tigers arranged to go on the road to play Hopkins, which had a vacancy on its schedule when an opponent had to back out.
The Tigers are scheduled to play at home against Burnsville at 6 p.m. Friday (it originally was scheduled for 7 p.m., but the game time was moved up this week). Burnsville (0-1) pulled out of its game against Lakeville North last week because of COVID-19 concerns, although the school district said the football team had no positive cases. The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district has said the football team will return to its normal schedule this week.
East Ridge 13, Lakeville North 0
Five days after rolling up 55 points against Cretin-Derham Hall, the Panthers were held scoreless by undefeated East Ridge.
It was the second straight week Lakeville North played a team on one day’s notice. The Panthers were scheduled to play at Burnsville on Oct. 15, but the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district canceled the game because of COVID-19. East Ridge had an opening because its original Week 2 opponent, Roseville, also was in quarantine.
The Panthers and Raptors were scoreless at halftime, but East Ridge rushing touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters were the difference.
Lakeville North gained 196 yards, more than half of which came from senior running back Logan Freeburg, who rushed for 102 yards on 25 carries. Gavin Schraufnagel gained 38 yards on 18 carries.
Quarterback Matt Miller completed five of 11 passes for 46 yards. Four completions went to Cooper Laufenberger, who had 40 receiving yards.
Defensive end Angelo Baideme had 14 tackles for the Panthers. Safety Gavin Dugan made 13 tackles, including eight unassisted.
Lakeville North will have its home opener against Eastview at 7 p.m. Friday.
Anoka 52, Eagan 19
It appeared to be potentially a winnable game for Eagan, but for the second consecutive week a tendency to allow big plays was the Wildcats’ undoing.
Anoka quarterback Jacob Deutschman passed for 271 yards and five touchdowns in the Tornadoes’ victory Oct. 15. Anoka had 440 yards against an Eagan (0-2) team that has allowed 120 points in its first two games.
A 19-yard touchdown pass from Alex Lachenmayer to Max Robinson in the first quarter gave the Wildcats their first lead of the season at 6-0. Anoka responded with three scores before the Lachenmayer-Robinson duo connected again for an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Eagan’s final touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 58-yard run by Stephon Boodoo.
The Wildcats’ varsity losing streak now is at 25 games. Anoka broke a six-game losing streak dating to a victory over Eagan in the 2019 season.
Last week’s game was the first at home for the Eagan football team at the remodeled Wildcat Stadium, which features new artificial turf and a video scoreboard. The Wildcats are scheduled to remain at home this week against Rosemount at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rosemount sat out the first two weeks of the season after several members of the Irish program tested positive for COVID-19. The team was to remain in quarantine through Wednesday of this week.
Bloomington Jefferson 17, Apple Valley 0
Bloomington Jefferson’s offense was held to 234 yards, but it was enough as Apple Valley was kept off the scoreboard for the second week in a row.
Jaguars quarterback Carter Hanson completed 14 of 19 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the Oct. 15 game at Bloomington Stadium.
Apple Valley (0-2) looks for its first victory when the Eagles return home to face Park of Cottage Grove at 7 p.m. Friday. Last year the Eagles defeated Park 24-14 in Cottage Grove on their way to a 5-5 season.
