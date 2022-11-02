Unbeaten Rosemount rolls in first round
A playoff game between Lakeville’s two high school football teams hasn’t taken place since 2018 but remains a possibility in 2022.
Some things have to fall into place before it can happen. Specifically, each team has to win in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. Defending state champion Lakeville South will be favored at home against White Bear Lake. Lakeville North has to go on the road and beat Stillwater, one of the four No. 1 seeds in the Class 6A tournament. If both Lakeville teams win, they would face each other in the quarterfinal round Nov. 11 at Eden Prairie High School.
Lakeville North has won three consecutive games after a 1-5 start. The Panthers had 350 yards of offense in a 24-7 first-round victory at Minnetonka on Oct. 28. Quarterback Riley Grossman completed eight of 13 passes for 171 yards and two scores, one of which was 12 yards to Lane Johnson on a fake field goal in the second quarter.
As big as the first touchdown pass was, Grossman’s second might have been bigger. Minnetonka scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut North’s lead to 10-7 before the Panthers responded with a 77-yard touchdown pass from Grossman to Najee Nelson.
The Panthers put the game out of reach with a 1-yard touchdown run by Sawyer Wilkie with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining. Brady Reiswig gave North its first points with a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Wilkie rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries and Nelson gained 79 yards on nine carries. Defensive lineman Dorian Addison had six tackles and an interception as the Panther defense held Minnetonka (5-4) to 254 yards.
Stillwater (8-1) advanced to the second round with a 38-21 victory over Brainerd on Oct. 28. Friday’s game against North, which has a 7 p.m. kickoff, is the second postseason game ever between the two schools. The other was in 2015, with Lakeville North winning 42-28.
Lakeville South 52, Burnsville 6
Carson Hansen rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns as Lakeville South opened its state Class 6A championship defense with a one-sided first-round victory.
Hansen scored three of South’s four first-half touchdowns and added another score in the third quarter. Jacob Royse, Jackson Hall and Jay Winters also had rushing touchdowns for the Cougars (7-2), who gained 302 yards on the ground.
Owen McCloud and Joe Hager had interceptions for the South defense.
Burnsville’s touchdown came on a 54-yard pass from Andrew Dickhausen to Nicholas Meuser in the final minute of the second quarter. Dickhausen passed for 92 yards for the Blaze, who finished 3-6. Burnsville defensive backs Markeese Howard and Chase Classen had interceptions.
White Bear Lake brings a 7-2 record into Friday’s game at Lakeville South (7 p.m.). The Bears rushed for 316 yards in a 28-23 first-round playoff victory over Anoka on Oct. 28.
Rosemount 57, Roseville 0
The Irish earned points for variety in scoring 50 in the first half of their first-round Class 6A playoff victory Oct. 28. In addition to four rushing touchdowns and one touchdown pass, they scored on a kickoff return and interception return, and added a safety for good measure.
Rosemount, already leading 7-0, blocked a Roseville punt out of the end zone for a safety. The Irish’s Maki Whelan returned the ensuing free kick 50 yards for a touchdown, making it 16-0. On Roseville’s next possession, Irish linebacker Justin Cave intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for another score.
It was 23-0 just 5 minutes, 57 seconds into the game.
Will Priest and Jermaine Richardson rushed for two touchdowns each for the Irish. Jackson Ganser ran for a score, and Landon Danner threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kyson Leenderts.
Rosemount (9-0) plays Wayzata in the Class 6A second round at 7 p.m. Friday at Irish Stadium. Wayzata, which won the 2019 state championship, is 5-4 this season after defeating St. Michael-Albertville 33-13 in the first round.
The Rosemount-Wayzata winner will play Centennial or Edina in the state quarterfinals Nov. 10 at Stillwater High School.
Shakopee 23, Farmington 15
The Tigers’ season ended 1-8 following a loss to Shakopee in the Class 6A first round.
Farmington trailed 23-0 in the third quarter before pushing back. The Tigers’ Jonathan Shrum scored on a 1-yard run with one second left in the third quarter, then ran for a two-point conversion.
Farmington made it a one-score game when Shrum returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown with 3:21 to play. That was as close as the Tigers could get, however.
Jeffrey Branson led Farmington in rushing with 83 yards on 17 carries. Brock Wyandt caught five passes for 43 yards.
Eden Prairie 35, Eastview 3
Eden Prairie, one of four No. 1 seeds in the Class 6A playoffs, took a 21-0 lead before the Lightning could get on the scoreboard. Asher Ozuzu produced Eastview’s only points in the Oct. 28 game with a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Eastview finished 1-8, with the victory in overtime against Burnsville on Oct. 7.
