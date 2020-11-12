Football roundup: Lakeville South earns a No. 1 seed

Farmington, after receiving a bye, already in second round
As expected, Lakeville South received a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A football playoffs that begin Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The Cougars finished their regular season 6-0 after defeating Eagan 45-7 on Wednesday. Lakeville South, the top seed from Section 3, will play host to Cretin-Derham Hall, the eighth seed from Section 4, in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Nov. 17.
Because of format changes made by the Minnesota State High School League that were prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, none of the seven classes in Minnesota high school football will play down to a single champion. There will be three playoff rounds in Class 6A, after which four teams will remain and be declared “bracket champions.” The season ends at that point.
Teams that win second-round games Saturday, Nov. 21, will be “section champions” and advance to bracket championship games Nov. 27 or 28.
Remaining teams in Lakeville South’s bracket are Edina, Osseo, Champlin Park, White Bear Lake, Eagan, Shakopee and Cretin-Derham Hall. The Cougars will not play any teams outside this bracket in the postseason.
Eden Prairie, St. Michael-Albertville and Stillwater are the No. 1 seeds in the other three brackets. Eden Prairie is the only team other than Lakeville South to finish the regular season 6-0. Rosemount (4-0) also is unbeaten but had two of its regular-season games canceled.
There are 28 teams in the Class 6A playoffs after Maple Grove, Forest Lake and Buffalo dropped out because of COVID-19 issues. That leaves Farmington without an opponent in Tuesday’s first round. The Tigers, seeded second behind Lakeville South in Section 3, will play at home against Totino-Grace or Hopkins in the second round at 7 p.m. Nov. 21.
Under a bracket selected at random, Farmington would have faced the No. 7 seed from Section 5 in the first round. However, Maple Grove and Forest Lake are in Section 5, and their withdrawals left the section with six teams – and therefore no seventh seed.
Eden Prairie and East Ridge also will get first-round byes because of COVID-related withdrawals. Stillwater has a bye because of a bracket quirk – the odd number of teams (31) in Class 6A leaves one of the No. 1 seeds without a first-round opponent each year.
Here’s the outlook for teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Wednesday: The Eagles defeated Henry Sibley 22-20 to finish the regular season. Apple Valley (2-4) is 2-0 in games in which it scored. The Eagles were shut out in their four losses.
Playoffs: The Class 5A, Section 3 bracket was not announced as of Thursday evening. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) will be the No. 1 seed. Apple Valley, Henry Sibley and Park each have two victories. One of those three will receive the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye.
Burnsville
Wednesday: The Blaze (1-5) lost to Wayzata 35-0 in the regular-season finale at Dick Hanson field.
Playoffs: Burnsville won’t have any trouble finding video to scout its first-round Class 6A opponent. The Blaze plays at Wayzata, the No. 3 seed from Section 6, on Tuesday night. The winner gets Blaine or Mounds View in the second round.
Eagan
Wednesday: After defeating Eastview last week to end a 27-game losing streak, the Wildcats couldn’t stay with No. 1-ranked Lakeville South, losing 45-7. Eagan’s touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Fernando Chavez to Max Robinson in the third quarter.
Playoffs: Eagan (1-5), the No. 7 seed from Section 3, plays at Shakopee (4-2) next Tuesday, with the winner facing Champlin Park or White Bear Lake on Nov. 21.
Eastview
Wednesday: The Lightning’s game at Rosemount was canceled, ending their regular season 0-4.
Playoffs: Eastview is the eighth seed from Section 3 and plays at St. Michael-Albertville (5-1), the top seed from Section 5, on Tuesday. Next for the winner is Woodbury or Minnetonka on Nov. 21.
Farmington
Wednesday: Zac Janz rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Lakeville North 29-7. It was the program’s first victory over North.
Playoffs: COVID-related withdrawals leave the Tigers (5-1) without a first-round opponent Tuesday. They will play Totino-Grace (4-2) or Hopkins (3-3) in the second round Nov. 21.
Lakeville North
Wednesday: The Panthers (3-3), missing injured tailback Logan Freeburg, lost to Farmington 29-7. They pulled within one point at 8-7 in the first quarter when Matt Miller completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Swetala.
Playoffs: North, seeded fifth in Section 3, goes on the road to Centennial (2-4) on Tuesday, with the winner plays at Stillwater on Nov. 21.
Lakeville South
Wednesday: The Cougars thundered past Eagan 45-7, with five different players scoring rushing touchdowns and Carson Hansen gaining 103 yards on just seven carries.
Playoffs: Lakeville South (6-0) will be heavily favored against Cretin-Derham Hall (1-5) on Tuesday. A South victory would keep the Cougars at home against Edina or Osseo on Nov. 21.
Rosemount
Wednesday: The scheduled regular-season finale against Eastview was canceled, meaning the Irish end the regular season 4-0.
Playoffs: The Irish, seeded third in Section 3, play host to Anoka (1-4) on Tuesday. The winner goes to East Ridge (4-1) in the second round Nov. 21. East Ridge, seeded second in Section 4, has a first-round bye.
