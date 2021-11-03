South, Rosemount, Farmington also win first-round games
Ninety-four percent of the higher-seeded teams – 15 out of 16 – won first-round games in the Class 6A football playoffs Oct. 29.
Representing the 6% is Lakeville North, which was the only team to go on the road and return home with a victory. The Panthers struggled to a 3-5 regular-season record but for one night at least evoked memories of their championship-contending teams of the 2010s by squashing White Bear Lake 39-0.
The next round features a duel of two of the state’s legacy programs when North plays at Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s the first game between the schools since Nov. 23, 2018, when Lakeville North defeated Eden Prairie 28-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium to win the Class 6A championship.
Eden Prairie is 8-1, with its only loss against Lakeville South in the third week of the regular season. The North-Eden Prairie winner will play Minnetonka or Farmington in the state quarterfinals Nov. 12 at Chanhassen High School.
White Bear Lake was ranked ninth in Class 6A going into the playoffs. Lakeville North was unranked, not surprising considering its sub-.500 record. The first-round game proved to be a mismatch – only in North’s favor.
The Panthers led 17-0 at halftime, then broke it open with three third-quarter touchdowns. The defense scored points on a 42-yard interception return by Ryan Brodin late in the third quarter and finished with its second consecutive shutout.
Gavyn Schraufnagel, Alex Kasak and Tommy Niggeling scored rushing touchdowns for Lakeville North, and Riley Grossman threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Najee Nelson in the third quarter. Finn Jacques kicked a 26-yard field goal in the final minute of the second quarter.
Grossman, now 3-1 as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, completed five of eight passes for 150 yards. He threw a completion to five different receivers, with each covering 14 to 51 yards.
Maddox Craig had seven tackles and Trey Johnson and Hayden Oster had six each for North. Brodin made two of the Panthers’ three interceptions.
In other football playoff action last week:
Lakeville South 48
Hopkins 6
Hopkins probably has seen enough of Lakeville South after having to play the undefeated Cougars in consecutive weeks and being outscored 98-6.
Five different Lakeville South players – Ethan Fink, Camden Dean, Carson Hansen, Jackson Hall and Gabe Jacobson – scored rushing touchdowns. Dean, the Cougars’ quarterback, threw touchdown passes to Ian Segna and Chase Androff. Dean completed six of seven passes for 80 yards.
Lakeville South (9-0) will be at home against Anoka (6-3), a 40-7 winner over Mounds View last week, in the Class 6A round of 16. The winner advances to the quarterfinals against Shakopee or Blaine on Nov. 12 at Stillwater High School.
Rosemount 24
Edina 21
The Irish trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before putting a comeback in gear. A 36-yard touchdown pass from Vincent Pyne to Cedric Wall with 8 minutes, 2 seconds remaining put Rosemount in front for the first time in the game.
Three of Pyne’s six completions went for touchdowns. He threw a 26-yard pass to Sam Kuseske in the second quarter and a 17-yard pass to Hayden Bills in third.
Rosemount kicker Leyton Simmering converted three extra point and had a 25-yard field goal.
The Irish also had an effective running game with senior Jayden Washington gaining 124 yards on 20 carries. On defense, Kailer Wenzel led Rosemount with 6.5 tackles and intercepted a pass.
Next up for Rosemount (5-4) is a second-round game at eighth-ranked Woodbury (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Woodbury defeated Champlin Park 14-0 in the first round. Rosemount and Woodbury met during the 2020 regular season, with the Irish winning 9-7.
The Rosemount-Woodbury will play Maple Grove or East Ridge in the state quarterfinals Nov. 11 at Eden Prairie High School.
Farmington 63
Forest Lake 20
Forest Lake, a sizable underdog, was tied with Farmington 6-6 after one quarter. That didn’t last. Farmington scored 36 points in the second quarter to put away the Rangers.
Senior running back Rod Finley gained 183 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Tigers (5-4). Ben Buesgens, Jonah Ask, Connor Weed and Evan Gorr also scored rushing touchdowns as Farmington gained 376 yards on the ground.
Weed completed six of 10 passes for 86 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown throw to Brody Hanley in the second quarter.
Caleb Busse and Jonathan Shrum led the Tigers defense with nine tackles each.
The Tigers will play host to Minnetonka (8-1) in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals against Eden Prairie or Lakeville North on Nov. 11 at Chanhassen High School.
STMA 41
Burnsville 14
St. Michael-Albertville scored 35 first-half points to advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The first-round loss ended a 1-8 season for the Blaze. Burnsville was shut out until the fourth quarter, when it scored on an 18-yard pass from Sterling Brown Jr. to Colton Gregersen, followed by a 68-yard run by Gregersen.
Gregersen, a senior, rushed eight times for 97 yards, caught two passes for 23 yards and recorded 17 tackles (nine unassisted) on defense.
Centennial 35
Eastview 14
An explosive final quarter saw the teams combine for five touchdowns, but the Lightning couldn’t keep up with Centennial in the Oct. 29 first-round game.
The Cougars led 21-0 in the fourth quarter before Tyler Jerstad got Eastview on the scoreboard on a 3-yard run. Centennial then scored twice more to put it out of reach.
Eastview finished 3-6 after going 0-5 in 2020. Centennial (5-4) plays St. Michael-Albertville in the second round Friday.
Stillwater 56
Eagan 14
Fifth-ranked Stillwater improved to 8-1 with a one-sided victory over Eagan in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Eagan finished 2-7, marking the first time since 2015 the Wildcats won more than one game in a season.
Stillwater didn’t waste time taking command, scoring 42 points in the first half. Both Eagan touchdowns came after halftime. Carson Schwamb threw an 18-yard pass to Rowen Phillips in the third quarter for the Wildcats’ first score. Landon Tonsager scored on a 50-yard run in the fourth quarter.
STA 49
Apple Valley 0
St. Thomas Academy’s second victory over Apple Valley this season sent the Cadets to the Class 5A, Section 3 championship game. STA plays host to Hastings on Friday, with the winner advancing to the final eight in the enrollment class.
Apple Valley (2-7) couldn’t recover after allowing 21 points in the first quarter of the Section 3 semifinal Oct. 30. Two of St. Thomas’ touchdowns were scored by its defense on fumble recoveries.
STA, 9-0 and ranked second in Class 5A, also defeated Apple Valley 49-0 on Oct. 15. Apple Valley advanced to the second round in Section 3 after defeating Bloomington Jefferson 27-13 on Oct. 26.
