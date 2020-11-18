Centennial tops Lakeville North in first round
If Lakeville South’s football season ended Tuesday, the Cougars went out with a memorable performance.
They scored seven touchdowns and 46 points against Cretin-Derham Hall – in the first half. South went on to a 59-27 victory in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs. No. 1-ranked Lakeville South (7-0) is scheduled to play at home against Edina in the second round at 2 p.m. Saturday unless the state orders a pause on high school and youth sports because of rising COVID-19 cases. An announcement was expected to come Wednesday evening.
Will Geary and Garrett Savard scored three touchdowns each in the South victory. Carson Hansen had two rushing touchdowns and Camden Dean ran for one score. Reid Patterson threw two touchdown passes, both to Geary.
Hansen rushed for 128 yards and Savard had 115 on the ground.
Cretin-Derham Hall (1-6) tried to rally in the third quarter with back-to-back touchdowns that cut South’s lead to 46-21. The Cougars responded with two more scores before the quarter was over.
Tuesday’s game was the third time this season South has scored more than 50 points. The Cougars have scored at least 35 in all seven of their victories.
Edina (2-5) defeated Osseo 28-0 on Tuesday to advance to the second round. If Saturday’s game between South and Edina takes place, the winner will be recognized as a section champion and would advance to face Shakopee or Champlin Park for a bracket championship Nov. 27 or 28.
The Class 6A postseason was scheduled to end after four bracket champions were determined. If the Cougars are permitted to play two more games and win both, they would reach the final four in Class 6A for the third consecutive year.
Centennial 36, Lakeville North 14
Lakeville North fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a first-round Class 6A playoff loss Tuesday night.
Quarterback Elijah Ward scored four touchdowns for Centennial, which led 22-0 at halftime.
Lakeville North (3-4) had a chance to get back in the game in the third quarter. Najee Nelson scored on a 2-yard run as the Panthers cut the deficit to 22-7. They recovered an onside kick and drove to the Centennial 4-yard line before losing the ball on downs.
Gunnar Swetala scored the Panthers’ final touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
This is the first time since 2006 Lakeville North finished below .500 and lost its first-round playoff game. It’s also the first time in Brian Vossen’s 11 years as head coach North has had a losing record. The Panthers had advanced to at least the state quarterfinals the previous nine years.
Shakopee 55, Eagan 7
Four first-quarter Shakopee touchdowns settled matters Tuesday night in a 55-7 victory over Eagan in the first round of the Class 6A football playoffs.
Eagan finished 1-6. In early November, the Wildcats defeated Eastview 37-15 to break a 27-game losing streak and win a varsity game for the first time since 2017.
Eagan’s touchdown against Shakopee came in the third quarter on a 16-yard pass from Fernando Chavez to Michael Anderson. The Sabers, however, returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and a 51-7 lead.
St. Michael-Albertville 40, Eastview 0
St. Michael-Albertville, one of the four No. 1 seeds in the Class 6A playoffs, took care of its business in an opening-round victory over Eastview on Tuesday night.
The Knights (6-1) rushed for 348 yards and scored 27 points in the first quarter en route to the victory.
Eastview, which was unable to play two of its regular-season games, finished 0-5.
Apple Valley
The Eagles are scheduled to play host to Henry Sibley at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 5A, Section 3 semifinals, but that’s pending the state’s decision about a possible pause in high school and youth sports seasons.
If the Eagles and Warriors are allowed to play, it will be a rematch of a Nov. 11 regular-season game won by Apple Valley 22-20 at Henry Sibley.
Apple Valley (2-4) was the No. 2 seed in the section, and Henry Sibley (2-4) was seeded third. Both received byes in Tuesday night’s first round. The winner would face St. Thomas Academy or Hastings in the section championship game Nov. 27. St. Thomas (5-0) is the section’s No. 1 seed.
Burnsville
The Blaze finished their season 1-5 after being one of six Class 6A teams to drop out of the playoffs because of COVID-19 concerns.
Burnsville’s final regular-season game was a 35-0 loss to Wayzata on Nov. 11 at Dick Hanson Field. The Blaze were paired with Wayzata again in the first round of the playoffs, except that the game scheduled for Tuesday night would have been at Wayzata High School.
