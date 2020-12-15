The holiday gifts are coming early for some local football players.
Wednesday was the start of the early signing period for Division I programs as they – and the athletes they sign – prepare for their future.
More than two dozen Minnesota high school seniors are expected to sign National Letters of Intent during the early period, which runs through Friday. Players accepting scholarship offers from Division II schools will sign in early February.
Several local athletes are beginning the transition from high school football star to college football hopeful. They spoke about it recently with Sun Thisweek Newspapers:
Jake Ratzlaff
Now: Rosemount
Soon: Wisconsin
Stories about Jake Ratzlaff’s uncommon athletic ability are all over Rosemount High School.
It’s not hyperbole to say he could play at the major-college level in three different sports. It’s a fact – he had Division I interest in football, hockey and baseball.
But if you have Division I ambitions, sooner or later you have to choose one sport. That hasn’t been easy for Ratzlaff. First he had to decide which sport he loved most. Only then could he start figuring out where he was going to play. Shortly after the 2020 high school season he committed to Wisconsin.
He verbally committed to play hockey at Minnesota before his freshman year at Rosemount. Then he became a force on the football field for the Irish. By his junior year he was getting football offers from Big Ten Conference schools.
“When I got my first offer from Iowa I was pretty sure I was going to play football,” Ratzlaff said. “I love hockey and baseball, but as time went by I knew football was the sport I loved the most.”
Ratzlaff was an impact player on both sides of the line of scrimmage for Rosemount, particularly in his senior year. In a 2020 Rosemount season shortened to six games, he had 70 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, and returned a fumble and interception for touchdowns. On offense, playing tight end, he caught 10 passes for 209 yards and three scores.
Ratzlaff is a finalist for the Mr. Football Award. Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann has said he could have put Ratzlaff at any of the 22 offensive and defensive positions and he would have been one of the team’s best players.
“I’ve talked some with the (Wisconsin) coaches about where I’ll be playing,” he said. “They’re looking at outside linebacker. It wouldn’t be exactly like my role at Rosemount, where I played safety, but I’d be doing a lot of the same things.”
Ratzlaff said he wanted to play college football within a few hours of home. He strongly considered Iowa and Minnesota, and also had an offer from Iowa State.
Like many players who have signed with Wisconsin, Ratzlaff found himself mesmerized by the boisterous atmosphere at Camp Randall Stadium on game days.
“I went to one of their games against Michigan, and Wisconsin won pretty big,” he said. “It was an incredible place to be. Minnesota and Iowa would have been great choices too, but Wisconsin was the place I pictured myself playing.”
It helped that he connected quickly with Wisconsin’s coaches. Ratzlaff will arrive on campus next summer, after what he hopes will be one last baseball season at Rosemount. He had shoulder surgery last week to repair a torn labrum, and the rehab will prevent him from playing hockey this winter.
After being a multi-sport athlete for so long, will it be difficult to cut back to one?
“I really don’t think that will be a problem,” Ratzlaff said. “Between playing football, going to practice, training and taking classes, that’s going to be full-time. I won’t have much time to think about anything else.”
Riley Mahlman
Now: Lakeville South
Soon: Wisconsin
There’s little if any downside to Riley Mahlman’s future life in Big Ten Conference football. But if there’s any regret, it’s that the Lakeville South senior’s basketball career is now in the rear-view mirror.
At one time Mahlman appeared to be on the big-time basketball career path. He played on multiple state AAU championship teams and was on the Lakeville South varsity for three seasons.
But as he continued growing – he’s now 6-foot-9, 290 pounds – football became a viable option. Mahlman’s size, combined with the mobility he developed playing basketball, made him a prime recruiting target for programs seeking offensive linemen – which is all of them.
Recruiting analysts listed Mahlman as Minnesota’s top college football prospect in the class of 2021, but he made his choice before his senior season. He verbally committed to Wisconsin in September 2019, one day after watching the Badgers blow out Michigan in a game at Camp Randall Stadium. He will graduate early from Lakeville South and is scheduled to be on campus at Wisconsin on Jan. 17.
Mahlman had numerous offers but decided his style was best suited to the Big Ten. Beyond that, “I love Camp Randall, but it comes down to the people,” he said. “I really bonded with the coaches, support staff and the players when I visited. Yes, you’re going to play football there, but I thought they were really committed to helping you with any goal you had.”
He also had a few conversations with Rosemount star Jake Ratzlaff, who verbally committed to Wisconsin a few weeks ago. “I saw him at a few events and knew he was thinking about Wisconsin,” Mahlman said. “He’s a great player and I think he’s going to be a great linebacker there.”
Mahlman said he isn’t disappointed about having to give up basketball because “I could see my body was taking me in another direction, and I’m excited to see what’s ahead.”
He projects as an offensive tackle in college. At Lakeville South, Mahlman played on both sides of the ball at defensive end and tight end. In Lakeville South’s offense the tight end functions more as an extra offensive tackle.
“I played tight end, but did a lot of things like down-blocking and combo-blocking that I’ll do as an offensive tackle,” Mahlman said. “We didn’t throw a lot (at South) and I’ll be doing more pass protection at Wisconsin, but I think I’m ready to make that adjustment.”
Mahlman verbally committed more than a year before he could sign with Wisconsin, and says now he’s glad to have done it that way. It left him free to concentrate on his senior season of high school football. Although Mahlman was out for several game, Lakeville South went 8-0 and finished the season ranked No. 1 in Class 6A.
“The recruiting process is fun, but it keeps you busy,” he said. “Visiting campuses, talking to coaches. I really wanted to enjoy my last high school season and have more time to hang out with my friends, and I was able to do that by committing early.”
Mahlman said he had several nagging injuries that kept him off the field at times for the Cougars this fall but will be 100 percent physically when he goes to Wisconsin next month.
Eli Green
Now: Farmington
Soon: North Dakota State
Navigating the college football recruiting waters was challenging and occasionally stressful for Farmington senior Eli Green, but he believes he has landed in the perfect place.
Green, who starred at wide receiver and on special teams for a 5-1 Farmington team this fall, will go to North Dakota State as a preferred walk-on. The Bison have won eight of the last nine Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) championships and are known for recruiting Dakota County aggressively.
“I had a chance to talk with (former Lakeville North High School player) RaJa Nelson, and he said he loves it there,” Green said. “It’s a great program, obviously. I had a chance to go to a game my junior year and really liked the atmosphere at the FargoDome. And it’s a city where there’s a lot to do.”
He had several other FCS offers but was convinced NDSU was the right fit and verbally committed in late November. He doesn’t mind going there to earn a scholarship as opposed to having one in hand when he walks onto campus. The traits he displayed at Farmington – versatility and a knack for making big plays – also stood out to the Bison coaches.
“When I visited, they said they liked my versatility,” Green said. “They saw me as a player who could fill in at a lot of spots for them. I’ll probably start out as a wide receiver but if they need me to step in as a DB (defensive back), I’m up for that. Whatever gets me on the field.”
The FCS season is on hold, with the majority of it scheduled to be played in spring 2021. North Dakota State played one game in the fall – a 39-28 victory over Central Arkansas – and will resume the season without starting quarterback Trey Lance, who has declared for the NFL Draft.
The NDSU roster includes twin defensive lineman Eli and Will Mostaert from Lakeville North and backup quarterback Noah Sanders from Apple Valley. Former Rosemount High School players Zach Vraa and Dimitri Williams also have been standouts for the Bison.
COVID-19 threw some curveballs at athletes such as Green as they sorted through their options. The pandemic prevented campus visits. It also spurred the NCAA to give all 2020-21 fall and winter athletes an extra year of eligibility, whether they competed in those seasons or not. Green said some football programs that thought they would scholarships available pulled back those offers because they didn’t know how many seniors would return in fall 2021.
Green (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) had 22 receptions for 369 yards and five touchdowns for a Farmington team that was 5-1 in the regular season. The Tigers were denied a chance to play postseason games after potential opponents had to withdraw because of COVID-19 concerns.
Green rushed 19 times for 125 yards. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the Tigers’ season opener against Eagan. He was named Offensive Player of the Year in the Metro South district.
In other words, he had a lot of highlights to put on the internet in hopes of snagging a college offer. Fortunately, he had help.
“My head coach (Adam Fischer) helped me a ton with getting stuff out there and talking to coaches,” Green said. “If you work hard for him, he’s going to work hard for you.”
