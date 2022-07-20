Football coach wants to use Apple Valley’s legacy as drawing card

Usset says potential remains, despite Eagles’ recent struggles
Pete Usset believes Apple Valley High School athletics is a brand worth preserving and wants to do his part.
Hired as head football coach in the spring, he is being asked to reverse a trend of declining participation and sub-.500 seasons. He’s going into the job with equal parts optimism and realism.
“When I took the job, we had essentially 20 11th-and 12th-graders returning. That’s total between the two grades,” Usset said after supervising a weight room session this week. “A pretty daunting task if you look at it in the near term. Families were choosing to go elsewhere or not play football. We got into our middle schools and we got in front of the guys and we recruited our own players hard. We have to go to our own middle schools and make sure they’re coming here. It’s not like the old days where it was probably a given.”
He would like to have at least 100 students in grades 9-12 playing football, but added that goal might be several years away. Usset wants to sell players on the idea of restoring the football program’s competitiveness at a school with an enviable athletic legacy.
“It’s Apple Valley High School. I know people say what they want about it right now, but it’s done absolutely amazing things. There’s something about it,” said Usset, who coached the Eagles’ linebackers, safeties and special teams for two years before becoming head coach. “How many athletes out of this school are millionaires right now playing professional sports? I think the number’s five, plus a gold medal heavyweight wrestler. That does not happen everywhere.
“Like any public school, numbers will be up and down, but if you build it, the athletes will come. They’re here. They’re in the Apple Valley area, and we’re going to get out in front of them and we’re going to convince them this is the best option for them.”
Usset takes over for Chad Clendening, who led the Eagles to three state playoff appearances in nine years as head coach, including a trip to the Class 4A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2017. Clendening will be an assistant defensive coach for Rosemount this season.
Before coming to Apple Valley, Usset spent six years at Henry Sibley High School (now Two Rivers), where he was the football team’s defensive coordinator and a strength and conditioning coach.
He's the fifth football head coach since Apple Valley High School opened its doors in 1976. He and his assistant coaches aren’t coming into this season blind.
“I know the potential of this school in terms of athletic competitiveness,” Usset said. “There’s phenomenal things already in place. There’s an amazing coaching staff that Clendening put together. Many of them stayed, and they stayed because they wanted to be here.”
Usset said one of his first priorities was establishing a connection to seventh- and eighth-graders and get them thinking about playing football when they reached high school. To that end, one of his assistant coaches works at Valley Middle School and another assistant works at Falcon Ridge Middle School.
Five of his assistant coaches work as personal trainers, which fit nicely with another of Usset’s key objectives – making the football players better athletes. The players seem to have embraced the idea.
“It was a shock to their system,” the coach said. “We upped the workload and intensity. We go two hours a day, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and you don’t want to be late, because then it gets worse.
“Anywhere this program goes, it will start with numbers and work ethic in that weight room. We are so proud of how they responded. I don’t want to say it was like boot camp, but it was challenging.”
Usset said the Eagles are averaging 75 players each morning in the strength and speed program. About 80 per day are showing up for the 10 summer practices allowed between June 1 and July 31.
“Last year we went to a team camp in Duluth with 26 players. This weekend we’re going down to Simpson College in Iowa with 62 players,” he said.
Apple Valley, which is the only member of the South Suburban Conference playing Class 5A football (the other nine schools are in Class 6A), needs athletes from other sports to try football to bring Usset’s vision to reality. It’s a tough sell in the age of sports specialization, but “that is how you build a successful program. That is how this school will get back to where it should be in regard to all athletics,” he said. “We want center fielders on the baseball team playing free safety. We want 182-pound wrestlers playing linebacker ... we support the multi-sport athlete and believe you can still make strength gains during your season.”
The Eagles are expected to show off scheme changes on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Matt Hentges is assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Usset will be defensive coordinator.
“Historically, we’ve had a three-man front. It’s been a 3-4. It’s not going to be a 3-4 this year, I’ll just leave it at that,” Usset said. “We’ll be a hybrid, multiple-front defense. We’ll have the ability to play split-field coverages, and people that are into football will know what I’m talking about.”
Ideally, the high school program’s ideas will filter down to the seventh- and eighth-grade teams that play in Valley Athletic Association. AVHS coaches plan to work with the seventh- and eighth-grade players and coaches a couple of times a week after high school practice to introduce concepts those players will need to understand by the time they reach high school.
Apple Valley has scheduled 13 scrimmages and games for its freshmen to give them more opportunities to play, Usset said. There’s a sophomore/junior varsity combination team because only two of the eight schools on the regular-season schedule have separate sophomore and JV teams.
As for the varsity, playing Mahtomedi in the home opener Sept. 1 is a difficult task, and Class 5A power St. Thomas Academy looms later in the regular season. But the schedule also includes games against teams with which Apple Valley has been competitive recently.
“We still have low numbers in 11th and 12th grade, but it’s not low talent,” Usset said. “We have some really good players in those two classes, but the depth isn’t there. We went around the school, we recruited, but we want to be selective with who we bring on. We want people who are bought in.”
Asked about his ambitions for this season, the coach said he separates purpose from goals. Goals are things like section and state championships, but Usset said his purpose is to create an atmosphere that puts those goals within reach. Although Apple Valley hasn’t had a winning varsity football season since 2017, a number of players on recent teams were excellent students and scholars, and Usset said his job is to develop more of them.
“Almost half of the starters on our varsity last year had GPAs of 3.7 or higher,” he said. “I want to recruit and maintain a minimum of 100 players at this high school with an average team GPA of 3.0 or higher. If those two things occur, winning section and state all of a sudden become feasible. I’m sorry, but dumb football teams don’t make it far. Undisciplined players don’t find ways to win games on Friday nights. So those are really our first two goals.”
