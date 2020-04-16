Mike Gibbons and Drey Bradley are the only two head boys hockey coaches in Eastview High School history. Now that both are retiring, they took a look back.
Eastview has had two head boys hockey coaches in the 23 years the high school has existed. Those two, Drey Bradley and Mike Gibbons, retired last month, within a day of one another.
Both said they considered coaching the Lightning to be a career highlight.
Bradley was Eastview’s coach the last 13 years. Gibbons founded the Lightning program and coached for 10 years before returning to college hockey as an assistant at St. Cloud State. Gibbons was the chief recruiter for a Huskies program that became a national power while he was there.
In separate interviews, they reflected on their time in coaching, and at Eastview.
Right time to step away
Both coaches said they wanted to step away while they still believed something was left in the tank. Gibbons had recruited another strong group to St. Cloud State, and Bradley’s Lightning team remained competitive in one of the state’s toughest conferences, the South Suburban. They said the last thing they wanted was for people to think they hung on too long.
“You hear stories from other places about parents being tough to deal with, and I never had that at Eastview,” Bradley said. “(Athletic director) Matt Percival was great to work with.
“It’s one of those things where, if you’ve been doing a job for a while, you look at it and wonder if you’re still doing as good a job as you could. When that happens, it might be time for somebody else. I will say one of my favorite teams to coach was this year’s. We played a good schedule, finished around .500 (13-12-1) and won the section academic championship for the fourth time since I became head coach.”
Eastview’s team GPA in 2019-20 was the highest in the state.
Gibbons, who turned 65 this month, said he still has the energy for the long hours that go into Division I hockey. But after 40 years as a coach he said it might be time to devote more of that energy to his family. He and his wife Nancy have three children and live in a lake home just east of St. Cloud.
Both said they’re not ruling out being involved in hockey, but it will be in scaled-back roles.
Long relationship
Bradley worked on Gibbons’ coaching staff at Eastview for several years in the 2000s before becoming head coach in 2007. But he knew Gibbons long before that. There’s no longer a Division II in college hockey, but when there was Bemidji State was a dominant team. Gibbons and Bradley both played for legendary Bemidji State coach Bob Peters. Gibbons played a couple years in the minors before returning to Bemidji as an assistant coach. In 1982-83, Peters took a one-year sabbatical and Gibbons became interim head coach.
Bradley was one of his players. It was his junior season. Gibbons said Bradley reminded him of Joel Otto, an Elk River native and former Bemidji State star who went on to score 195 goals in a 14-year NHL career.
“In my opinion, Drey was as talented as Joel and had the same work ethic,” Gibbons said. “He was a potential NHL player for me. He was gifted. The game came pretty easily to him. Drey was a little more soft-spoken, but he had a lot of fire, too. He had an injury and retired from playing, otherwise I believe he would have had an opportunity to play in the NHL.”
Both said Peters, one of Minnesota’s legendary hockey coaches, was a major influence.
“Bob Peters had a way of simplifying the game,” Bradley said. “That gives players a better chance to use their ability. I think both of us (Bradley and Gibbons) tried to apply that to our coaching.”
After the 1982-83 season Gibbons left to become an assistant coach at Northern Michigan, where he recruited many of the players that were on the Wildcats’ 1991 Division I national championship team. Bradley, a two-time All-American, was captain of a Bemidji State team that went undefeated and won the Division II national championship in 1983-84.
On to Eastview
Gibbons also was an assistant coach at Colorado College and Denver, and spent one year as head coach of a junior team in British Columbia. Then he spent two seasons as assistant coach of the Baltimore Bandits, the top farm team for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (now the Anaheim Ducks).
By 1997, he needed a change. The franchise was going to move to Cincinnati. Nancy Gibbons had just given birth to the couple’s third child, and they decided to return to Minnesota instead of continuing to bounce around North America.
Mike Gibbons stayed in touch with a college classmate – Randall Peterson, at the time an associate principal at Eastview High. Peterson later became the school’s principal before retiring in 2019.
“Randy said, ‘If you ever want to come back here, I have a coaching job for you,’” Gibbons recalled.
Gibbons taught what he referred to as “the Big Two – physical education and driver’s education.” In hockey, he was given a blank canvas. His early assistant coaches included Percival and former Edina High School head coach Bart Larson.
“It was awesome to help start a program,” Gibbons said. “There was no history, nobody telling us, ‘That’s not the way we’ve done it in the past.’”
Bradley, who had spent three years as head coach at Simley High School, joined the Eastview program in 2001, first as junior varsity coach then as a varsity assistant.
“The program had already built a lot of pride by the time I got there,” Bradley said. “There was a good balance between athletics and academics, and the administration and parents supported the coaches. We had kids who worked hard on the ice, and after practice went home and took care of their academics.”
In Gibbons’ fourth season at Eastview, the Lightning reached the state tournament. “We played in the first (Class AA) state tournament game at Xcel Energy Center,” he said. “What I remember most is seeing the wave of blue shirts in the stands.”
Change of command
In 2007 Gibbons was contacted by another old friend, Bob Motzko, who wanted to know if he was interested in going back to college coaching. Motzko at the time was head coach at St. Cloud State. Gibbons’ children were older and he liked the idea of returning to Division I.
“I really wanted to chase a national championship again,” he said. “We didn’t quite get that done, but we had several teams that were good enough.”
The Huskies won four conference championships and qualified for the NCAA playoffs eight times in the 13 seasons Gibbons worked in St. Cloud. They went to the Frozen Four in 2013. St. Cloud State was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA playoffs in 2018 and 2019 but was upset in the opening round each time.
Gibbons was known as a tireless recruiter. Among the players he helped bring to St. Cloud were Lakeville North High School’s Poehling brothers, Ryan, Nick and Jack. Jack Ahcan, a Burnsville High graduate and the Huskies’ captain in 2019-20, was another Gibbons recruit.
“I don’t think I ever saw anybody who worked harder at recruiting,” said Ahcan, who recently signed with the Boston Bruins. “He would fly to Finland on a moment’s notice to look at a recruit.”
Gibbons applied for the St. Cloud State head coaching job in 2018 after Motzko left for the University of Minnesota. It went to former Minnesota Duluth assistant Brett Larson, who immediately asked Gibbons to stay on as an assistant coach.
Meanwhile at Eastview, Bradley said he tried to maintain the standards he saw when he came to the program as an assistant. He took the Lightning to their second state tournament appearance in 2013. Eastview was one game from reaching state in 2018, losing to St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3AA final.
“The talent level changes from year to year, but the kids we had were consistently great people,” Bradley said. “I’d like to think what people remember about our teams is they always competed. If you beat Eastview, you knew you earned the ‘W’.”
Bradley teaches physical education at Academy of Holy Angels and coaches the school’s girls golf team. He said he’s a few years from retirement as a teacher. If he stays involved in hockey in some form, he said it will be tough to duplicate what he found at Eastview.
Gibbons expressed a similar sentiment. Going to Eastview was “one of the best decisions I ever made, not only in coaching but from a family standpoint,” he said.
