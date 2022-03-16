Blazing Cats going for another title to add to soccer trophy
For Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville players who won at state adapted soccer championship last fall, going to another state tournament this week might seem like a case of been there, done that.
Unless you take into account that this week’s floor hockey tournament hasn’t been held since 2019. Blazing Cats head coach David Diehl said that changes the perspective for a lot of his players.
“Some of them, in fact most of them, haven’t been to the floor hockey tournament before,” Diehl said. “So they’re excited about this opportunity.”
In 2020, the state floor hockey tournament was canceled the day before it was to begin because of the COVID-19 outbreak. All adapted sports competition was called off for the following school year out of concern for the athletes’ health, although teams were allowed to practice if they wished.
Eight of the 11 players on the Blazing Cats CI Division floor hockey roster also played for the program’s team that won in adapted soccer last fall, going undefeated in nine games.
It would be easy to assume that makes the Blazing Cats an odds-on favorite in floor hockey, but that’s not the case. New Prague had a dominant run in the South Conference regular season, winning all seven of its games by at least six goals. The No. 1 seeds in the state tournament, New Prague (South) and Maple Grove/Osseo/Park Center (North) went undefeated.
The Blazing Cats are the No. 2 seed from the South Conference, holding a 6-1 record with the only loss to New Prague. They begin play in the state tournament against Owatonna (4-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Semifinals are scheduled for noon Saturday, with the championship game at 4 p.m.
Dakota United (6-2) is seeded third from the South Conference and plays North Suburban (8-1) in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Friday.
New Prague defeated the Blazing Cats 8-2 in the regular season, which turns out to be New Prague’s closest game so far. “If we played New Prague again, it wouldn’t be until the state championship game,” Diehl said. “But they’re tough. We’ve improved since we played them and we think we would have a better chance if we played them again.”
Blazing Cats center Caden Roseth, a sophomore, was the soccer team’s leading scorer last fall. Senior Miller Hertaus, also a center, joined Roseth on the all-tournament soccer team.
“We have kids on this team who are very good with their sticks and can handle the puck and pass,” Diehl said, “and we have three kids who are very good shooters.”
The Blazing Cats played state qualifiers New Prague, Dakota United, South Suburban and Owatonna in the regular season. Scouting teams from the other conference always has been an issue in adapted sports, but that’s been made easier by a modern digital tool: YouTube. Maple Grove, who the Blazing Cats could play in the semifinals if they advance past the first round, had highlights posted online that Diehl could watch.
Dakota United’s only losses were to New Prague and the Blazing Cats, and like Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville, Dakota United has a number of adapted soccer players on the floor hockey roster. Dakota United took second to the Blazing Cats at the CI Division soccer tournament in Nov. 2021 at Stillwater High School.
PI Division
Brainerd won the last two state PI Division floor hockey tournaments in 2018 and 2019. Teams on Brainerd’s heels at this week’s state tournament include Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka and Dakota United, which played for the state soccer tournament championship last fall. Robbinsdale won 7-5.
The Dakota United PI Division co-op is hosted by Eastview and includes Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Hastings, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rosemount and Two Rivers high schools. The Hawks were 6-1 in the regular season, with the only loss 3-1 at Brainerd on Jan. 31.
Dakota United is the No. 1 seed from the South Conference for the state tournament. The Hawks will play Maple Grove (0-8) in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bloomington Jefferson. Semifinals are 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the championship game will be 2:30 p.m.
Sam Gerten and Fiona Sitzmann, two of the leading scorers for the Hawks’ state runner-up soccer team, also play for the floor hockey team. Defenseman Alex Jorgenson was an all-tournament player in soccer last fall.
